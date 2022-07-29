Does ‘MultiVersus’ have cross-platform and cross-play?

A few weeks ago, I was browsing Reddit and saw a helpful graphic listing the platform availability of several games in the long-running franchise Shin Megami Tensei, which includes the popular spinoff series Persona. The franchise’s developer, Atlus, had recently announced the release of several Persona games for new consoles, and the user who shared the graphic was celebrating this news. The image contains four rows, each representing a current-gen video game platform with certain titles available to play next year. You can play Shin Megami Tensei V only on the Nintendo Switch. You can play the upcoming Soul Hackers 2 on everything but the Switch. You can play Nocturne on everything but the Xbox. This accounts for only the franchise titles available on at least one current-gen platform. Some of the games can be played only on a Nintendo DS or 3DS, both no longer in production, or by using a console emulator, software that operates in a legal gray area.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO