Does ‘MultiVersus’ have cross-platform and cross-play?

www.nme.com
Related
digitalspy.com
PlayStation Plus free games for August 2022 revealed
PlayStation Plus has revealed the free games for subscribers in August. The gaming giant recently revamped its service to offer three tiers, with these games being part of the base Essential tier. Further games getting to higher tiers will be announced in the middle of the month. Leading the pack...
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
Digital Trends
PlayStation reenters the handheld gaming scene with special edition Backbone
PlayStation is returning to the handheld gaming scene … sort of. Today, PlayStation and Backbone announced their partnership and launched the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition. This device serves as a mobile gaming controller that players can use with the PS Remote Play app on their iOS phones.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Xbox is trying to make it easier to tell which games you’re allowed to play
Scrolling through your Xbox game library, it can be difficult to tell which games you can actually play at the moment — perhaps you downloaded something from Game Pass, but it’s no longer on the service, or your friend came over to play a game and took the disc it was on home with them. Microsoft is currently testing a solution to this problem, with badges that will warn you that a game can’t be launched, according to Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie.
Every game with touch controls on Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android
Microsoft is offering hundreds of games through cloud streaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. While all can be played with controllers, only a few dozen can be played with touch controls.
ComicBook
Xbox Boss' Most Anticipated Game is a PlayStation Exclusive
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has revealed what his most anticipated game is at the moment and it's a game that will only be on PlayStation, at least for the foreseeable future. Xbox currently doesn't have any major first-party games coming this fall as the platform holder was betting big on Bethesda's Starfield eating up everyone's time. Sadly, the game was delayed from November 2022 to some undisclosed date in 2023. As of right now, the game is slated to release in the first half of next year, much to the disappointment of fans who were looking to dig deep into Bethesda's highly anticipated sci-fi RPG.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dr Disrespect's Game Snapshot Has Fans In An Uproar
Dr Disrespect's new game studio, Midnight Society, continues to sound alarm bells for fans who feel concerned about the studio's unconventional approach to game development. While fans were already in an uproar over the studio's use of NFTs in its inaugural game, "Project Moon," a new Snapshot build of the title has fans worried that they might not even be able to play the game they've been waiting for.
IGN
Could the Cost of PS5, XSX Increase? - Next-Gen Console Watch
Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. I’m Daemon Hatfield, and this week I’m joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN’s Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Bo Moore, Executive Editor of Tech.
IGN
MultiVersus Confirms No More Progress Resets Amid Big Open Beta Release
During the testing phase for MultiVersus, the new platform fighter from Warner Bros., players were subject to regular progress resets. However, alongside yesterday's open beta release, the game won’t have any more resets, allowing players to keep their progress forever. As pointed out by PC Gamer, in an announcement...
10 games like Fortnite you can try right now
Looking to try something similar to Fortnite? Here's some great options
The Ringer
Video Game Streaming Is Still Struggling to Keep the Classics Alive
A few weeks ago, I was browsing Reddit and saw a helpful graphic listing the platform availability of several games in the long-running franchise Shin Megami Tensei, which includes the popular spinoff series Persona. The franchise’s developer, Atlus, had recently announced the release of several Persona games for new consoles, and the user who shared the graphic was celebrating this news. The image contains four rows, each representing a current-gen video game platform with certain titles available to play next year. You can play Shin Megami Tensei V only on the Nintendo Switch. You can play the upcoming Soul Hackers 2 on everything but the Switch. You can play Nocturne on everything but the Xbox. This accounts for only the franchise titles available on at least one current-gen platform. Some of the games can be played only on a Nintendo DS or 3DS, both no longer in production, or by using a console emulator, software that operates in a legal gray area.
Five new Steam games you probably missed (August 1, 2022)
Sorting through every new game on Steam so you don't have to.
NME
‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope’ release date, characters and latest news
Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope continues the odd blend of Nintendo fun and strategy RPG gameplay. Back when the first game launched, I don’t think any of us could have predicted just how good a Mario + Rabbids crossover could be, but it was a pleasant surprise nonetheless. Sparks Of Hope ups the ante, adding in new overworked traversal and beefing up the combat variety.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Unhappy After Missing Out New Free PS5 Game
PlayStation Plus subscribers are unhappy they can't claim a major, free PS5 game. Yesterday, Annapurna Interactive stealth released What Remains of Edith Finch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you own the game on PS4, you can currently upgrade it for free to the PS5 version, however, not if you obtained the game through PlayStation Plus. Back in May of 2019, the PS4 version of the game was made "free" through the subscription service. Naturally, many downloaded it. In the past, PlayStation Plus games have been exempt from free PS4 to PS5 upgrades. Other times, it's been allowed. It's unclear why there is an inconsistency and who makes these decisions -- Sony or the publisher -- but PS Plus subscribers aren't happy whatever the case.
ComicBook
Steam Game Breaks Record Years After Launch
A PC game that fully launched on Steam nearly three years ago just broke its concurrent player record this week, so if you're looking for something new to play (or something to revisit), it's evident the game's got an active community right now to be a part of. The game in question is Hunt: Showdown, the multiplayer game where players team up to fight others as well as supernatural creatures. Its new concurrent record is due in part to an ongoing event that'll last until September, and for those who've never played it before, you're in luck given that the game is currently on sale, too.
IGN
Long-Delayed Minecraft amiibo Will Arrive in September
Nearly two years after Minecraft's Steve joined the DLC roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, his (and his female counterpart Alex's) amiibo will finally reach store shelves on September 9. Nintendo announced the release date for Minecraft's amiibo via Twitter. Alongside the post, fans also got a short video with...
NME
‘Resident Evil Village’ free update bringing new accessibility features
The free Resident Evil Village update that is releasing alongside the Winters’ Expansion adds welcome accessibility options to the survival horror game. One of the biggest accessibility features being added is the ability to customise the game’s subtitles. The player will be able to change the colour, size and background of Village’s subtitles in the game’s options. This is especially useful in areas where the default white subtitles clash with the background, such as the game’s many various snowy areas.
The Verge
Get a year of PlayStation Plus Essential for just $40 for a limited time
If you’re one of the lucky ones who have managed to nab a PlayStation 5, you’ll be pleased to hear that luck is once again working in your favor. Now through August 1st at 9AM ET, Verge readers can buy a year of PlayStation Plus Essential service from Eneba for around $40 instead of $59.99 when they use promo code VERGEssentials at checkout. Note that the price might fluctuate by a few dollars and cents on Eneba’s website, but the final sale price at checkout should be under $40. You can also use this deal to extend an existing PlayStation Plus subscription, however, the added time will be prorated based on the tier.
Comments / 0