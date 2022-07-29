Burning truck carrying propane and oxygen tanks explodes on I-5 downtown Thursday

www.shorelineareanews.com
Fast moving fire destroys Thurston County man’s home, livelihood
ROCHESTER, Wash. — Manny Roco makes a living restoring, repairing and reselling collector cars. A fire Saturday, fueled by hot, dry conditions on a breezy afternoon, destroyed more than 20 of the cars on his Rochester property. “They are my babies,” said Roco, who was able to salvage a...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Ferry driver resigns after last week’s crash
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Monday, August 1. The captain at the helm when a state ferry crashed last week has resigned. A ferry service spokesperson tells us the seasoned captain’s resignation is voluntary. Ian Sterling also told KIRO 7 results...
Man Drowns While Fixing Boat In Washington Lake
Reporters say the man went underwater to fix the propeller on his boat.
Ferry captain on-duty during 'hard-landing' at Fauntleroy terminal resigns
SEATTLE - The captain on-duty at the time of a "hard-landing" crash at the Fauntleroy Terminal in West Seattle has resigned, a spokesperson told FOX 13. On July 28, the Cathlamet Ferry crashed into what is called a ‘dolphin’ at the terminal. A dolphin is a terminal structure located at the dock and it helps guide a vessel in.
Seaplane forced to abort takeoff in bustling Lake Union
A seaplane was forced to abort takeoff in order to avoid colliding with a boat after many people gathered on Lake Union to beat the heat. No one was hurt, and the seaplane did manage to take off after a Seattle Police Harbor patrol boat helped clear a path. Until...
WSP: Tired driver knocks trailer with boat into a ditch off I-5
FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a tired driver hit a trailer with a boat on northbound I-5 Saturday, knocking the boat into a ditch. The collision happened around 5 p.m. at 70th Ave E in Fife. No injuries were reported and the driver got a ticket for Negligent...
Driver arrested, passenger killed in crash on Rainier Avenue
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Seattle’s Hillman City neighborhood early Monday morning. At about 1:15 a.m., the 19-year-old driver of a Jeep was traveling southbound on Rainier Avenue South when she reportedly lost control of her vehicle. She...
I-5 in Seattle reopens after welding supply delivery truck catches fire, explodes
SEATTLE — Traffic is moving again on southbound Interstate 5 near Mercer Street in Seattle on Thursday evening, after a welding supply delivery truck caught fire and exploded several times. Initial reports said the truck was carrying liquid oxygen. Seattle Fire has since clarified the truck was carrying oxygen,...
UPDATED: Seattle Fire ‘scenes of violence’ response on California SW, quickly closed
10:04 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a “scenes of violence” response to the 5600 block of California SW for what the dispatcher has described as someone reported to have been “stabbed in the back with scissors.” Updates to come. 10:14 PM: The SFD response was downsized...
Night work and closures on northbound I-5 to NE 145th St off-ramp and on-ramp for pole installation
Starting Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Sound Transit will be performing night work for pole installation and removal along the guideway at the northbound I-5 to NE 145th St off-ramp and on-ramp. The work is performed at night to help minimize community disruption and traffic impacts. This work is part of...
Couple frisks at least 6 pedestrians to steal jewelry in Bellevue, targeting victims in their 70s
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue police are looking to identify two suspects, and alert the public, following several jewelry thefts. Police are investigating at least six thefts where a couple steals jewelry from people on the street. In four of the six cases, the couple targeted people in their 70s who spoke little English, so they were confused as to what was happening and what the couple was asking of them.
Series of 3 shootings in 24 hours leaves a man dead, others injured in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Investigators were busy this weekend after a series of three shootings Saturday and Sunday left one man dead and three injured in Tacoma. The most recent happened near S 4th Street and Dock Street early Sunday morning. The driveway in Thea's Park was closed for much of...
Body of man who drowned in Spanaway Lake recovered
SPANAWAY, Wash. — The body of a 69-year-old man who drowned in Spanaway Lake on Friday has been recovered, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said. At 5:03 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call about a report of a drowning at Spanaway Lake Park. A 911 caller told dispatchers...
Deputies search for driver who pinned person against garage in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Deputies are searching for a suspect after they say he drove through a backyard party in Everett, crashed into a garage and pinned a person between the car and garage. Deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash at a home in the 9700 block of 27th...
Man hospitalized after a traffic collision in Bremerton (Bremerton, WA)
A man was seriously injured following a traffic collision Thursday in Bremerton. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place in the 3800 block of Kitsap Way before rush hour. The authorities responded to the scene at around 3:46 p.m. The man who was injured was driving a Geo Metro on the road when his car collided with a Chevrolet Suburban that was preparing to turn onto the road.
Man attempts to set propane tanks on fire outside West Seattle Walgreens
SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man Thursday after he attempted to set propane tanks on fire outside the West Seattle Walgreens, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 7:56 a.m., officers were flagged down by the Seattle Fire Department, which had responded to a report of a...
‘Nature’s air-conditioning’ brings cooler weather after record breaking heat
This year, King County set records Sunday July 31 for the most consecutive days of high temperatures in the state’s recorded history, but now the weather is returning to the mid-70s for what most residents see as the typical summer weather. Ted Buehner, KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist, gave a weekly...
The Crime Corner: Arrest made after dog dies in extreme heat on balcony
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 29: Man arrested after leaving a dog to die in heat on a balcony, Seattle Police arrest man for attempting to set a propane tank on fire outside a Walgreens, Bonney Lake police take two into custody over an armed robbery, and a woman found dead in Shoreline.
Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
Bellevue Police seek missing woman, last seen Sunday morning
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue Police need help finding a woman who went missing Sunday morning. According to authorities, Melissa Katzenberger was last seen around 11:15 a.m. at the Fred Meyer near 148th Ave NE and NE 20th St. She left the area and did not return home. Katzenberger is described...
