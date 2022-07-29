First Listen: Chaka Khan returns on powerful "Woman Like Me"

As if the opening track of her new album Renaissance (Act I of III) needed to be said — Beyoncé is That Girl, and we always knew she was. Late last night, many of us were lying in bed, hoping to escape the heat, and anxiously awaiting midnight, that fateful hour when we knew Bey was about to drop the hottest album of all time, and subsequently set the internet ablaze. But we had no idea how busy Bey was. Having already debuted a track listing, and lead single "Break My Soul'' in June — the first solo music we've had from her in the six years since the groundbreaking Lemonade — Beyoncé kept "The Hive" very much in the dark about the specific visuals Renaissance would entail. Then, mere hours before the album's release, she posted a flurry of images to her website that not only cooled us down, but completely over-delivered on our wants and needs. It was as if she had read our minds, our tweets from her burner Twitter account, or sent The Beygency to tap our phones.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO