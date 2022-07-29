First Listen: Chaka Khan returns on powerful "Woman Like Me"

www.soultracks.com
Beyoncé seemingly references elevator incident with Jay-Z, Solange in new album ‘Renaissance’
As Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated new album "Renaissance" was released, some tracks seemingly addressed her husband Jay-Z’s cheating scandal and his infamous elevator fight with her sister Solange. The "Break My Soul" singer, 40, whose 16-track album was reportedly leaked two days early, got candid in her seventh studio...
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’
After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Aviance Speaks On Beyoncé Sampling His Music Amid Kelis' Outrage
Yesterday (July 29), Beyoncé dropped her highly anticipated album, Renaissance. While thousands of fans have confessed their admiration of her newest project, a certain someone, in particular, had different feelings. Kelis, known for her hit song "Milkshake," was shocked when she realized one of Bey's songs sampled an old record of hers.
Beyoncé Addresses Elevator Scandal on 'Renaissance' Album
"Might I suggest you don't f*** with my sis," Beyoncé sings, eight years after footage leaked of her sister, Solange, attacking her husband, Jay-Z, in an elevator.
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77
William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Returns with New Music After Arrest
American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has returned to social media following his arrest in April for allegedly spying on a female college student. The 21-year-old singer posted an Instagram video performing a new original song called “Party I Can Play.”. Laine Hardy Returns After Arrest with New...
Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'
Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
Internet Cry-Laughs as Mom Admits She Nearly Choked at Ultrasound Image
"Douse it with holy water" joked one TikTok user after the woman shared her baby's scary-looking scan.
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is a Love Letter to Her LGBTQ Fans
As if the opening track of her new album Renaissance (Act I of III) needed to be said — Beyoncé is That Girl, and we always knew she was. Late last night, many of us were lying in bed, hoping to escape the heat, and anxiously awaiting midnight, that fateful hour when we knew Bey was about to drop the hottest album of all time, and subsequently set the internet ablaze. But we had no idea how busy Bey was. Having already debuted a track listing, and lead single "Break My Soul'' in June — the first solo music we've had from her in the six years since the groundbreaking Lemonade — Beyoncé kept "The Hive" very much in the dark about the specific visuals Renaissance would entail. Then, mere hours before the album's release, she posted a flurry of images to her website that not only cooled us down, but completely over-delivered on our wants and needs. It was as if she had read our minds, our tweets from her burner Twitter account, or sent The Beygency to tap our phones.
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
Royalty Brown, 8, Mimics Dad Chris’ Dance Moves & He’s So Proud: ‘Get It Baby’
The countdown is on until the Royalty Brown world tour. The 8-year-old daughter of Chris Brown took another step towards pop stardom on Thursday (July 28) by sharing a video of her mimicking her father’s dance moves. As Chris, 33, and his crew dance along to “Call Me Every Day,” Breezy’s collab with Wizkid, Royalty did her best to keep up – and she did a pretty good job! In fact, Chris himself gave his seal of approval in the comments section. Along with a string of “kiss” emojis,” Chris wrote, “Get it, baby!”
Beyoncé Dedicates Renaissance Drop to Her Late Gay Uncle Johnny: 'To All of the Fallen Angels'
Beyoncé is paying tribute to the man behind the gay icon. The 28-time Grammy Award winner, 40, dedicated Friday's release of her highly-anticipated seventh solo studio album Renaissance to her late Uncle Johnny, to whom she referred as her "godmother" in a heartfelt statement. "A big thank you to...
Everything to Know About Lil Wayne's 4 Children: Reginae, Dwayne, Kameron, and Neal
Lil Wayne loves having a big family! The "Sucker For Pain" rapper is a father to daughter Reginae Carter and sons Dwayne Carter III, Kameron Carter, and Neal Carter. In a 2010 interview with Ozone Magazine, Lil Wayne opened up about his relationships with the mothers of his children and the criticism he's faced as someone who shares four kids with four different women. "I don't think what people think should be any concern of anybody's," Lil Wayne told the magazine, per MTV. "It's definitely not a concern of mine. I'd be crazy if it was and you're crazy if you are. But that goes back to me not caring about what people think or say."
Lori Harvey Rocks An All-Black Designer Outfit To Usher’s Residency In Vegas
On TikTok, the IMG model walked fans through the details of her complimenting outfit, which included Balenciaga boots, bracelets and tight leather pants courtesy of Saint Laurent.
Kelis Claims “Theft” by Beyoncé’s Latest Album and We’re Feeling a Sense of Déjà Vu
Queen Bey has finally dropped her seventh studio album, Renaissance, and a lot of people have a lot to say about it. Including R&B singer Kelis. In an Instagram post on a Kelis fan page, the singer commented on Beyoncé’s album via her verified company account Bounty & Full. The fan account @kelistrends had written, “@Beyonce’s RENAISSANCE album will include a @kelis sample on the song ‘Energy’.”
Lil Baby's BM Ashley Says She Suffers "Emotional Scars" From Dating The Rapper
The effects of failed romances can be hard to shake and Lil Baby's ex seems to be having a difficult time. Ayesha Howard is more affectionately known online as Little Ms. Golden and is the mother to the rapper's eldest child. Every once in a while, Howard will make headlines over rumors that she may have rekindled some romance with Baby, but this time, she has gone viral over a few tweets about what dating has been like since their breakup.
