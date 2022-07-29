ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans block bill expanding benefits for veterans exposed to military burn pits

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago
www.cbsnews.com

Gina
2d ago

Our soldiers served our country. They werepoisoned by Uncle Sam's burn pits, andnow some politicians are blocking muchdeserved medical care and benefits toour soldiers ?!!!!!!

Uncle Draza
1d ago

The article fails to mention the enormous amount of pork spending and Democrat special interest funding attached to the bill. It was a huge mess of a bill sent to vote strictly for political positioning by the Dems pre election.

