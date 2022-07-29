USD POLL : Do you think Demetri Alexopoulos (Cobra Kai Season 4) could beat Miguel Diaz (Cobra Kai Season 1) in the all valley tournament?

Debut Date: MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) After receiving confirmation that the London office will merge with New York, Harper (Myha’la Herrold), Eric (Ken Leung), and Rishi (Sagar Radia) team up to pitch their small global force to rival banks. Just as Yasmin (Marisa Abela) readies herself for her first client meeting in her new role, she becomes engulfed in a pressing issue at Pierpoint. Meanwhile, Gus (David Jonsson) leverages an opportunity for Leo (Sonny Poon Tip).

