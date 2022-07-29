S&P 500, Nasdaq Register Biggest Monthly Gains Since 2020

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, July 28:. 1. -- Stock Futures Lower With Earnings, GDP Data In Focus. U.S. equity edged lower Thursday, following on from the strongest single-session gain for tech stocks in more than two years, as investors sift through details of the Federal Reserve's back-to-back jumbo rate hikes and brace for a key reading of second quarter growth prior to the start of trading.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO