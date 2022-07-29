ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

S&P 500, Nasdaq Register Biggest Monthly Gains Since 2020

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Top Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip

After social media company Snap delivered a dismal Q2 earnings report, many advertising technology stocks slumped. However, The Trade Desk is a higher quality business than Snap. This looks like a sensible time to buy shares of the dominant buy-side programmatic ad sales platform. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report

Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P#Amazon Com Inc#Nasdaq Composite#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Chevron Corp#Exxon Mobil#Apple Inc#Cherry Lane Investments#The Federal Reserve
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
Motley Fool

2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought

Investors are enamored with publicly traded companies using stock splits to make their shares more nominally affordable. These two stock-split stocks are cheaper than they've ever been and ripe for the picking by opportunistic long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power And Bitcoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 56.77%, 104.28% and 44.34% respectively.
STOCKS
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates Today for July 29, 2022: Rates Fall

A few notable mortgage rates decreased today. The unusual fall in 30-year fixed mortgage rates is making headlines, but don't forget about fixed 15-year rates, which also moved down. We also saw a reduction in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Stocks Lower Ahead of GDP Data, Meta, Spirit, Ford And Apple In Focus - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, July 28:. 1. -- Stock Futures Lower With Earnings, GDP Data In Focus. U.S. equity edged lower Thursday, following on from the strongest single-session gain for tech stocks in more than two years, as investors sift through details of the Federal Reserve's back-to-back jumbo rate hikes and brace for a key reading of second quarter growth prior to the start of trading.
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Lower Ahead Of Manufacturing Data; Crude Oil Drops 2%

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after the Dow Jones jumped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Global Payments Inc. GPN, The Mosaic Company MOS, Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI and ON Semiconductor Corporation ON. The manufacturing...
STOCKS
The Apple Maven

2 Reasons Why Now Is A Good Time To Buy Apple Stock

Shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and other tech companies have been getting pummeled during the recent bear market. Down almost 25% YTD, shares of the Cupertino-based company may be an attractive investment at the moment. Even amidst a gloomy macroeconomic outlook, Apple’s fundamentals remain robust.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy