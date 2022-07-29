S&P 500, Nasdaq Register Biggest Monthly Gains Since 2020

money.usnews.com
Motley Fool
1 Top Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
After social media company Snap delivered a dismal Q2 earnings report, many advertising technology stocks slumped. However, The Trade Desk is a higher quality business than Snap. This looks like a sensible time to buy shares of the dominant buy-side programmatic ad sales platform. You’re reading a free article with...
Sure, We're in a "Recession," but There's a Far Greater Concern for Wall Street
U.S. gross domestic product has declined for two consecutive quarters, which most investors would say indicates a recession. The parameters that define a recession are actually much more complex. One telltale data point stands out as far more worrisome for Wall Street than the debate over whether we're in a...
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
Alibaba raised $25 billion in 2014 in what’s still the U.S.’s largest IPO. Now, a U.S.-China fight could kick the Chinese tech giant off Wall Street
Alibaba's U.S. IPO in 2014 is still the country's largest, raising $25 billion. But a fight between the U.S. and China over auditing may kick the e-commerce giant out of Wall Street. Almost eight years ago, Alibaba founder Jack Ma watched as eight of his customers rang the opening bell...
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Motley Fool
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought
Investors are enamored with publicly traded companies using stock splits to make their shares more nominally affordable. These two stock-split stocks are cheaper than they've ever been and ripe for the picking by opportunistic long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power And Bitcoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 56.77%, 104.28% and 44.34% respectively.
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates Today for July 29, 2022: Rates Fall
A few notable mortgage rates decreased today. The unusual fall in 30-year fixed mortgage rates is making headlines, but don't forget about fixed 15-year rates, which also moved down. We also saw a reduction in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up...
Suze Orman Says Stock Market Volatility Isn't Over. Make This One Move to Protect Yourself
Investors should gear up for more bumpiness.
This Dividend Stock Could Be a No-Brainer Buy Right Now
Here's a stock that can do well even if we enter a recession.
Apple Q3 Revenue Hit $83 Billion Amid Inflation — Should You Buy AAPL Stock Now?
Apple reported its earnings on July 28, posting a record revenue of $83 billion for the third quarter -- led by iPhone revenue of $40.67 billion -- which represents an uptick of 2% year-over-year...
2 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back
Two great companies, both alike in dignity, in fair Silicon Valley, where we lay our scene, are poised to bounce back from today's deep stock market discounts.
Stocks Lower Ahead of GDP Data, Meta, Spirit, Ford And Apple In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Thursday, July 28:. 1. -- Stock Futures Lower With Earnings, GDP Data In Focus. U.S. equity edged lower Thursday, following on from the strongest single-session gain for tech stocks in more than two years, as investors sift through details of the Federal Reserve's back-to-back jumbo rate hikes and brace for a key reading of second quarter growth prior to the start of trading.
US stock futures jump after Apple and Amazon earnings cheer investors, while the dollar slips
US futures rallied Friday as investors cheered Amazon and Apple's second-quarter earnings. The dollar slipped after a sustained drop in US bond yields, driven by concerns about growth. Stocks have risen this week despite the Fed hiking rates hard and the release of weak growth data. US stock futures rose...
U.S. Stock Futures Lower Ahead Of Manufacturing Data; Crude Oil Drops 2%
U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after the Dow Jones jumped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Global Payments Inc. GPN, The Mosaic Company MOS, Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI and ON Semiconductor Corporation ON. The manufacturing...
Should You Buy Walmart Stock After Its Latest Announcement?
The discount retail giant lowered its profit forecast for the second quarter and full year.
2 Reasons Why Now Is A Good Time To Buy Apple Stock
Shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and other tech companies have been getting pummeled during the recent bear market. Down almost 25% YTD, shares of the Cupertino-based company may be an attractive investment at the moment. Even amidst a gloomy macroeconomic outlook, Apple’s fundamentals remain robust.
Why Celyad Oncology Is Trading Higher By Over 31%; Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. MAIA rose 37.9% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Friday. The company agreed to initially offer 2.00 million shares to the public at a $5.00 per share. Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD rose 33% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after dropping over 7% on Friday.
