Man Injured in Winona County Rollover Crash

Two-Vehicle Crash Near Zumbrota Results in Injuries
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash at a Hwy. 52 intersection north of Zumbrota late Saturday morning. The State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Davis of Randolph was in the center crossover of Hwy. 52, waiting to turn onto Goodhue County Rd. 7. A passenger car, driven by 74-year-old Linda Wieser of Rochester, was traveling north.
Caledonia Woman Injured in Houston County Crash
Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash at a rural Houston County intersection injured a Caledonia woman Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says a pick-up truck was traveling east on County Rd. 20 in Union Township while an SUV was westbound on Hwy. 44 shortly before 4 p.m. The state crash report indicates the SUV collided with a trailer the pick-up was pulling.
Motorcyclist Killed in Wabasha County
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was killed in an apparent crash in Wabasha County Wednesday morning. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received a report of a motorcycle down in a field along with one person at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 17 just north of Zumbro Falls around 7:00 a.m.
New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
Rochester Motorcyclist Hurt Trying to Avoid Deer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester motorcyclist suffered a serious but non-life-threatening leg injury after he tried to avoid striking a deer in rural western Rochester early Thursday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the 52-year-old man was traveling west on Salem Rd. Southwest when a deer jumped...
NWS Confirms 2 More Tornadoes in SE Minnesota & West Wisconsin
La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes were produced by the severe storms that pummeled southeastern Minnesota last weekend. Survey teams from the National Weather Service previously confirmed an EF0 tornado was responsible for damage to a barn, trees, and crops in...
Rochester Police Shoot and Kill Armed Robbery Suspect
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester Police officer shot and killed man armed with an ax early Saturday morning. A news release from the Rochester Police Department says officers responded to the report of a robbery at a business in the 2,000 block of Broadway Ave. South at 10:59 p.m. A white male reportedly entered the business with an ax, took cash and fled in a van.
Rochester Man Arrested for Threatening Parents, Assaulting Police Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested for allegedly threatening his parents and assaulting a police officer Thursday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to a threat call at a residence in the 2,000 block of High Top Place Northeast shortly before 6 p.m. Moilanen says 22-year-old Sean OGrady was threatening his parents to the point where they feared for their safety.
Murder Charge Dropped in Rochester Drug Overdose Death Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a St. Paul man for a drug overdose death in Rochester has been dismissed. A court filing by the Olmsted County Attorney's Office states the third-degree murder charge faced by 56-year-old Jimmie Lee Campbell was dropped because there is insufficient evidence to prove the case against him beyond a reasonable doubt. He was accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the death of a man who was found at a family member's home in Rochester on the morning of April 29, 2021. An autopsy determined his death was caused by toxic levels of heroin and fentanyl.
Rochester Woman Faces Felony Charges For June 3rd Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman is now facing felony charges in connection with a traffic crash that occurred in early June. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office today filed a criminal complaint against 48-year-old Patricia Price, charging her with criminal vehicular operation, child endangerment, and DWI. She has been ordered to appear in court on the charges on August 25th.
Charges: Woman Stole Identities to Defraud Rochester Area Credit Union
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman is facing felony charges in Olmsted County for allegedly stealing a pair of identities and using them to defraud a Rochester credit union of over $20,000. The criminal complaint against 39-year-old Maegen Fortin alleges that she opened two different accounts at separate Altra...
Announcing: Where to Vote in Rochester and Olmsted County
Do you know where to vote Tuesday, August 9, 2022?. That day is a special election day for Minnesota's Congressional District 1 seat and Minnesota's primary election for candidates looking to compete in the general election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Some polling places have changed in the City of...
The One Place in Rochester Gas Is Selling for Under $4 a Gallon Right Now
Gas prices have been through the roof for a while now, but there's at least one place in Rochester where the price has finally dropped below $4 a gallon!. Saying the price of gasoline is high right now is a bit redundant, seeing as it's been insanely expensive for several months already. But one gas station here in Minnesota's Med City is currently selling a gallon of unleaded gasoline for a price we haven't seen in months.
Employees In Rochester Love Animal Found by Hotel Indigo
Have you ever found something interesting while you were cleaning up your yard or gardens? Well, an adorable and very unexpected find happened by the Clean and Safe Ambassadors in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. And when you see the photos below, you'll see why. #SoCute. Unexpected Find in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota...
New Bishop Installed For Diocese of Winona-Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The new Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester was officially installed during a ceremony in Rochester this morning. The ticketed event took place at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Rochester as Bishop Robert E. Barron officially succeeded now retired Bishop John Quinn. Barron was appointed to the leadership position by Pope Francis last month.
Popular Rochester Opinion: Are People Lazy For Using Grocery Pickup?
A post on Spotted In Rochester brought up a long wait the person had at a Rochester, Minnesota store and called out the management team. First, let's be clear, this isn't a bash-Walmart post, this is a post wondering...is it really lazy to use Grocery Pickup?. The response was mixed,...
Roll Up Your Sleeves! Urgent Need for Blood in Rochester
Four months ago, I rolled up my sleeve and turned my head away as my blood filled up a bag that would go to someone else who needed it to survive in Southeast Minnesota. Unfortunately, more than just my blood is needed and Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota just sent out an urgent message asking for everyone to help.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
Rochester Area Economy Set New Jobs Related Records in June
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester area economy has now produced new record highs for overall employment in each of the last nine months. The latest jobs statistics from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development show total employment in Olmsted County rose to just under 91,000 in June. The total was more than 3800 higher than it was a year ago.
You Need to Try These Amazing Ice Cream Stops in MN
Now that it is summertime ice cream shops are open everywhere and ready for to scream for ice cream! But what are the best spots to hit when looking for great ice cream deals? Well here is a list of some of the best places to get your scream on!
