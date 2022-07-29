ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona County, MN

Man Injured in Winona County Rollover Crash

By TJ Leverentz
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Two-Vehicle Crash Near Zumbrota Results in Injuries

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash at a Hwy. 52 intersection north of Zumbrota late Saturday morning. The State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Davis of Randolph was in the center crossover of Hwy. 52, waiting to turn onto Goodhue County Rd. 7. A passenger car, driven by 74-year-old Linda Wieser of Rochester, was traveling north.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Caledonia Woman Injured in Houston County Crash

Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash at a rural Houston County intersection injured a Caledonia woman Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says a pick-up truck was traveling east on County Rd. 20 in Union Township while an SUV was westbound on Hwy. 44 shortly before 4 p.m. The state crash report indicates the SUV collided with a trailer the pick-up was pulling.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Motorcyclist Killed in Wabasha County

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was killed in an apparent crash in Wabasha County Wednesday morning. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received a report of a motorcycle down in a field along with one person at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 17 just north of Zumbro Falls around 7:00 a.m.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Winona County, MN
City
La Crosse, WI
State
Minnesota State
La Crosse, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Winona County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Dakota, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Dakota, MN
Crime & Safety
Winona County, MN
Accidents
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Motorcyclist Hurt Trying to Avoid Deer

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester motorcyclist suffered a serious but non-life-threatening leg injury after he tried to avoid striking a deer in rural western Rochester early Thursday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the 52-year-old man was traveling west on Salem Rd. Southwest when a deer jumped...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Police Shoot and Kill Armed Robbery Suspect

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester Police officer shot and killed man armed with an ax early Saturday morning. A news release from the Rochester Police Department says officers responded to the report of a robbery at a business in the 2,000 block of Broadway Ave. South at 10:59 p.m. A white male reportedly entered the business with an ax, took cash and fled in a van.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man Arrested for Threatening Parents, Assaulting Police Officer

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested for allegedly threatening his parents and assaulting a police officer Thursday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to a threat call at a residence in the 2,000 block of High Top Place Northeast shortly before 6 p.m. Moilanen says 22-year-old Sean OGrady was threatening his parents to the point where they feared for their safety.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Minnesota State Patrol#Traffic Accident#Dakota Fire Department#Tri State Ambulance#Charming Wabasha Home
Quick Country 96.5

Murder Charge Dropped in Rochester Drug Overdose Death Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a St. Paul man for a drug overdose death in Rochester has been dismissed. A court filing by the Olmsted County Attorney's Office states the third-degree murder charge faced by 56-year-old Jimmie Lee Campbell was dropped because there is insufficient evidence to prove the case against him beyond a reasonable doubt. He was accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the death of a man who was found at a family member's home in Rochester on the morning of April 29, 2021. An autopsy determined his death was caused by toxic levels of heroin and fentanyl.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Woman Faces Felony Charges For June 3rd Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman is now facing felony charges in connection with a traffic crash that occurred in early June. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office today filed a criminal complaint against 48-year-old Patricia Price, charging her with criminal vehicular operation, child endangerment, and DWI. She has been ordered to appear in court on the charges on August 25th.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Quick Country 96.5

The One Place in Rochester Gas Is Selling for Under $4 a Gallon Right Now

Gas prices have been through the roof for a while now, but there's at least one place in Rochester where the price has finally dropped below $4 a gallon!. Saying the price of gasoline is high right now is a bit redundant, seeing as it's been insanely expensive for several months already. But one gas station here in Minnesota's Med City is currently selling a gallon of unleaded gasoline for a price we haven't seen in months.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Employees In Rochester Love Animal Found by Hotel Indigo

Have you ever found something interesting while you were cleaning up your yard or gardens? Well, an adorable and very unexpected find happened by the Clean and Safe Ambassadors in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. And when you see the photos below, you'll see why. #SoCute. Unexpected Find in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

New Bishop Installed For Diocese of Winona-Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The new Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester was officially installed during a ceremony in Rochester this morning. The ticketed event took place at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Rochester as Bishop Robert E. Barron officially succeeded now retired Bishop John Quinn. Barron was appointed to the leadership position by Pope Francis last month.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Roll Up Your Sleeves! Urgent Need for Blood in Rochester

Four months ago, I rolled up my sleeve and turned my head away as my blood filled up a bag that would go to someone else who needed it to survive in Southeast Minnesota. Unfortunately, more than just my blood is needed and Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota just sent out an urgent message asking for everyone to help.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Area Economy Set New Jobs Related Records in June

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester area economy has now produced new record highs for overall employment in each of the last nine months. The latest jobs statistics from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development show total employment in Olmsted County rose to just under 91,000 in June. The total was more than 3800 higher than it was a year ago.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy