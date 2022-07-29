www.mysanantonio.com
Related
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood
ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street
GoPro stock has fallen by 93% since 2014 as its business struggled to evolve. GoPro is changing the way it sells its cameras to keep a larger slice of the profits. The company has added new subscription-based revenue streams that are growing quickly. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined Tuesday as retail stocks fell on the heels of a negative earnings outlook from Walmart. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.5 points, or 0.71%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.15% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.87%. Walmart stock fell...
Benzinga
U.S. Stock Futures Higher; Apple, Amazon Surpass Estimates
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Friday after the Dow Jones jumped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from The Procter & Gamble Company PG, Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR and Sony Group Corporation SONY. Data...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MySanAntonio
Red River Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) _ Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Friday reported net income of $9.1 million in its second quarter. The Alexandria, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.27 per share. The holding company for Red River Bank posted revenue of $27.4 million in the period. Its revenue...
MySanAntonio
Nicholas Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) _ Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) on Friday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $1.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. The specialized consumer finance company posted revenue...
MySanAntonio
Arbor Realty Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $81.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Uniondale, New York-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 52 cents per share. The real estate...
freightwaves.com
Schneider sees moderating demand, expects ‘constructive’ back half
Management from Schneider National said Thursday that in spite of a recent cooling in truckload demand, it remains positive on the back half of the year. “As strong as the second quarter was, we did observe signs of moderation in freight market conditions as the quarter progressed, consistent with industry narrative,” Mark Rourke, CEO and president, stated in a news release. “However, we continue to expect a constructive freight environment for the remainder of 2022, including a return of seasonality, starting with fourth of July holiday and back-to-school demand.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
freightwaves.com
P.A.M. Transportation reports Q2 beat
P.A.M. Transportation Services reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.30 after the market closed on Thursday. The result was 15 cents better than the consensus estimate and more than double the prior-year period. The Arkansas-based truckload carrier’s quarterly result excluded nearly $7 million in legal reserves and unrealized losses from...
biztoc.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq register biggest monthly gains since 2020
U.S. stocks added to their recent rally on Friday after upbeat forecasts from Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O). Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with energy rising 4.5%, the most of any S&P sector. Dow up 1%, S&sP500 up 1.4%, Nasdaq up 1,9% in July. Apple Inc shares gained 3.3%...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Chipotle Mexican Grill 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.61%. Currently, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion. Buying $1000 In CMG: If an investor had bought $1000 of CMG stock...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
AXT AXTI shares increased by 20.5% to $8.46 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, AXT's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 654.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $363.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Charter Q2 Results Echo Comcast’s, Beating Wall Street Expectations But Showing Rare Loss Of Broadband Subscribers
Click here to read the full article. Charter Communications followed Comcast’s uneven financial report on Thursday with its own mixed batch of results, which featured an unusual decline in broadband subscribers but also key metrics above Wall Street expectations. Revenue increased 6% to $13.6 billion, edging Wall Street analysts’ consensus forecast of $13.4 billion. Earnings per share of $8.80 far outpaced the Street view of $6.89. Like other pay-TV operators, the company continues to shed residential video customers, dropping 240,000 in the quarter to settle below 14.9 million. But the internet trends stood out in the quarterly report, with the number of...
tipranks.com
J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here
Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already...
Stocks rally again, close out best month since Nov. 2020
Stocks racked up more gains Friday as Wall Street closed out its best month since November 2020, a welcome breather for investors after a punishing year for the market. The S&P 500 index, a benchmark for many stock funds, rose 1.4% and finished 9.1% higher for July. A rebound in technology stocks, big retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending helped power the index’s broad gains this month. The index is still down 13.3% for the year.
Benzinga
Recap: Roku Q2 Earnings
Roku ROKU reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Roku missed estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $-0.82 versus an estimate of $-0.68. Revenue was up $119.29 million from the same period last...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Orbital Energy Group OEG stock rose 8.1% to $0.69 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 146.0K, accounting for 9.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.1 million. HyreCar HYRE shares rose 5.01%...
Recap: L3Harris Technologies Q2 Earnings
L3Harris Technologies LHX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. L3Harris Technologies beat estimated earnings by 3.19%, reporting an EPS of $3.23 versus an estimate of $3.13. Revenue was down $533.00 million from the same...
freightwaves.com
Amazon shares soar after strong top-line results in Q2
Amazon.com Inc. shares soared in after-hours trading on Thursday as investors focused on a solid second-quarter revenue performance and positive third-quarter guidance, and not on a second-quarter net loss and a decline in operating income. Net sales increased 7% year over year to $121.2 billion in the second quarter, compared...
InvestorPlace
Director Edward Shapiro Just Bought 50,000 Shares of United (UAL) Stock
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) stock is in the spotlight following a $1.78 million insider purchase by director Edward Shapiro. This comes after the company reported its first quarterly profit since the onset of Covid-19. Still, revenue and earnings per share tallied in below consensus analyst estimates. Revenue came in at $12.11...
Comments / 0