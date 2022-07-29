Intoxicated tirade forces IC bar to lock down, leads to IC man’s arrest

www.iowa.media
KCJJ
Coralville Police: Suspect in Hayden Fry Way crash had dangerously high BAC
A University of Iowa graduate student had a dangerously high breath alcohol content when he was involved in a Saturday afternoon car crash on a major Coralville thoroughfare. That’s according to Coralville Police, who say 24-year-old Graham Ausdal of South Johnson Street registered a BAC of .304% after he crashed his 2012 Toyota Camry with Illinois plates just after 1:45pm on the 500 block of Hayden Fry Way.
KCJJ
OWI suspect arrested after allegedly commenting on attractiveness of IC Police officers
A drunk driving suspect was arrested late Friday night after Iowa City Police say she made comments about being physically attracted to officers. Police say 31-year-old Mildred Henderson of Crosspark Avenue pulled her 2011 Chevy Camaro up to officers who were walking near the corner of Washington and Clinton Streets just after 11:45pm and commented on their attractiveness. The officers noticed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle and asked Henderson to step outside. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking earlier in the night, and provided breath alcohol levels of .119% and .121%.
KCJJ
UI issues Hawkalert after armed subject reportedly kicked out of downtown bar; suspect in custody
University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert overnight for an armed subject who had been kicked out of a downtown bar. The man was in custody less than a half-hour later. While the suspect was not identified in arrest records released Sunday morning, the documents do shed more light on the incident. The suspect reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, but was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband.
KCJJ
I-80 accident leads to IC woman’s arrest
A one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police were called to a disabled 2011 Nissan Murano on eastbound I-80 between the Dubuque Street and Dodge Street exits just before 4am Friday. An investigation determined that the driver, identified as 22-year-old Rubi Ghulam Sabir of York Place, had fallen asleep and left the roadway just west of the 1st Avenue exit in Coralville, leading to a crash. Ghulam Sabir was able to travel two more miles before the car died.
KCRG.com
State officials investigating after Cedar Rapids officers exchange gunfire with traffic stop subject, causing injury
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State law enforcement officials are leading an investigation into an officer-involved shooting early on Saturday morning. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, at around 3:52 a.m., officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE for allegedly driving erratically. Officials said that the driver of the vehicle allegedly pulled out a firearm, leading to shots being exchanged between the person and two officers.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect took motorcycle chaps, bags, tried to charge for their return
A 54-year-old Davenport woman faces charges after police say she stole property, including motorcycle chaps, and tried to charge the victim for their return. Deborah Fifer faces charges of felony extortion and second-degree theft, court records say. Police say Fifer took two leather motorcycle saddle bags, a pair of leather...
kciiradio.com
Marijuana Distribution Investigation Leads to Arrests in Henry County
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation this past April and May regarding distribution of marijuana in the area. During the investigation a search warrant was executed at 2587 Park Circle, Mount Pleasant, during which marijuana and indicia of distribution were seized. Resulting from the investigation and search...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect recorded men in public washroom
A 51-year-old Davenport suspect who police say recorded men in a public restroom faces charges of invasion of privacy. Phillip Ruprecht faces aggravated misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy, court records say. He was arrested on a warrant then released on bond. Ruprecht “did admit, post-Miranda, that he knowingly video...
iowa.media
DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids. According to a DCI news release, at approximately 3:52 Saturday morning, Cedar Rapids police conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. The driver brandished a firearm, and gunfire was exchanged between the driver and two Cedar Rapids police officers. The driver sustained gunshot injures and is currently being treated at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The police officers were not injured.
KCJJ
Coralville fast food employee accused of stealing approximately $1,000 from register
A Coralville fast food employee faces charges that she stole an estimated $1,000 from the business. 42-year-old Nedra Doyle of Coral Court was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 3:15 Thursday afternoon. Coralville Police say Doyle stole an estimated $1,000 from the register at Hardee’s while she was working between January 29th and July 27th of this year. Doyle allegedly told investigators she would proceed with a refund, then keep the money for herself.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa DCI investigates after CRPD shoots driver overnight
Cedar Rapids, Iowa — According to the Iowa DCI, two Cedar Rapids police officers shot a driver after the driver pulled out a gun. Earlier Saturday morning, around 3:52 a.m., the officers conducted a vehicle stop of an erratic driver near the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Iowa DCI says that once the driver pulled out a gun, gunfire was exchanged between law enforcement and the driver.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Bookkeeper embezzled $10,000-plus from Famous Dave’s
A 45-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge after police say she altered her pay amount at the restaurant where she managed the payroll. Tania Rocha was arrested Thursday on a warrant for first-degree theft, a Class C felony, Scott County Court records say. On Wednesday, Feb. 9, Davenport Police...
iowa.media
Protest leader accused of blinding UI Police officers given deferred judgement
An Iowa City protest leader accused of trying to blind police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020 has been given a deferred judgment. Online court records indicate Judge Jason Burns also placed 26-year-old Matthew Bruce of Iowa City on two years’ probation and fined him a total of $1,175.
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Iowa man who posed as a military veteran took thousands of dollars in donations
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Sheriff's deputies in Henry County are on the lookout for a man who they say took thousands of dollars as part of stolen valor scheme. Authorities said Christopher Williams posed as a military veteran in 2020 when neighbors in Mount Pleasant held a benefit ride for him.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Moline police identified man who stole lottery tickets
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police have identified a man they say stole scratch-off lottery tickets and cigarettes from a 7 Eleven. According to police, around 11:46 a.m. July 17, a man walked into the 7 Eleven at 2930 16th Street, Moline, after the store was closed, but the front door failed to lock. He waited at the counter for an employee but left when no one came to the front counter.
Linn County deputies respond to three vehicle accident on US Highway 151 and Wright Brother Blvd
Fairfax, IA – According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the three-vehicle crash occurred around 5:41 p.m. Thursday afternoon. It happened on US Highway 151 and Wright Brother Blvd. Linn County Sheriff’s deputies, Linn County Rescue crews, Fairfax Fire Department crews and Area Ambulance personnel responded to a...
Traffic collision on Highway 61 leaves 2 critically injured
MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Thursday morning, July 28 collision on U.S. Highway 61 left two women injured, according to the Muscatine Police Department. The incident occurred at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday on Highway 61 in Muscatine when a northbound car attempting to make a left turn on University Avenue struck a southbound pickup truck, according to a release from the department.
GoFundMe accounts created to help burn victims in hot-air-balloon accident
INDIANOLA, Iowa– GoFundMe accounts have been created for the three passengers who were severely burned after the hot-air-balloon they were in hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Two GoFundMe accounts have been created to help cover the medical costs accrued during the passengers’ recovery. One is dedicated to the Wheeldons […]
iowa.media
Oxford firefighter injured while battling blaze in Cosgrove
One firefighter was injured battling a Friday afternoon blaze in Cosgrove. According to the North Liberty Fire Department, Oxford firefighter Travis Walters sustained 3rd degree burns. He was kept overnight at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics due to the extent of his injuries. According to the Johnson County...
KCRG.com
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments
Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. A foundation created in honor of two Anamosa Prison workers who were killed at work last year, held a fundraising event on Saturday. Investigation underway after Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting. Updated: 10 hours ago. One person is in the...
