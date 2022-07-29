Death Notice: Sue Ann Suiter

University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert overnight for an armed subject who had been kicked out of a downtown bar. The first Hawkalert issued at 12:36 Sunday morning indicated police were looking for an armed subject who had been kicked out of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue. The suspect was described as a black male wearing all black and a ski mask. The man reportedly displayed a weapon after being kicked out of the bar, but no shots were fired.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO