Death Notice: Sue Ann Suiter

Oxford firefighter injured while battling blaze in Cosgrove
One firefighter was injured battling a Friday afternoon blaze in Cosgrove. According to the North Liberty Fire Department, Oxford firefighter Travis Walters sustained 3rd degree burns. He was kept overnight at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics due to the extent of his injuries. According to the Johnson County...
I-80 accident leads to IC woman’s arrest
A one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police were called to a disabled 2011 Nissan Murano on eastbound I-80 between the Dubuque Street and Dodge Street exits just before 4am Friday. An investigation determined that the driver, identified as 22-year-old Rubi Ghulam Sabir of York Place, had fallen asleep and left the roadway just west of the 1st Avenue exit in Coralville, leading to a crash. Ghulam Sabir was able to travel two more miles before the car died.
DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids. According to a DCI news release, at approximately 3:52 Saturday morning, Cedar Rapids police conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. The driver brandished a firearm, and gunfire was exchanged between the driver and two Cedar Rapids police officers. The driver sustained gunshot injures and is currently being treated at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The police officers were not injured.
Coralville Police: Suspect in Hayden Fry Way crash had dangerously high BAC
A University of Iowa graduate student had a dangerously high breath alcohol content when he was involved in a Saturday afternoon car crash on a major Coralville thoroughfare. That’s according to Coralville Police, who say 24-year-old Graham Ausdal of South Johnson Street registered a BAC of .304% after he crashed his 2012 Toyota Camry with Illinois plates just after 1:45pm on the 500 block of Hayden Fry Way.
OWI suspect arrested after allegedly commenting on attractiveness of IC Police officers
A drunk driving suspect was arrested late Friday night after Iowa City Police say she made comments about being physically attracted to officers. Police say 31-year-old Mildred Henderson of Crosspark Avenue pulled her 2011 Chevy Camaro up to officers walking near the corner of Washington and Clinton Streets just after 11:45pm and commented on their attractiveness. The officers noticed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle and asked Henderson to step outside. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking earlier in the night, and provided breath alcohol levels of .119% and .121%.
Intoxicated tirade forces IC bar to lock down, leads to IC man’s arrest
An intoxicated tirade from an Iowa City man led to a local bar locking down last weekend. That’s according to arrest records released this week, which indicate 27-year-old Amos Lavela of the Town & Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was running into things and falling down on the patio of Shakespeare’s on 1st Avenue just after 11:15pm on July 22nd. Lavela was reportedly drinking an alcoholic beverage when police arrived the first time.
Protest leader accused of blinding UI Police officers given deferred judgement
An Iowa City protest leader accused of trying to blind police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020 has been given a deferred judgment. Online court records indicate Judge Jason Burns also placed 26-year-old Matthew Bruce of Iowa City on two years’ probation and fined him a total of $1,175.
UI issues Hawkalert after armed subject reportedly kicked out of downtown bar; suspect in custody
University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert overnight for an armed subject who had been kicked out of a downtown bar. The first Hawkalert issued at 12:36 Sunday morning indicated police were looking for an armed subject who had been kicked out of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue. The suspect was described as a black male wearing all black and a ski mask. The man reportedly displayed a weapon after being kicked out of the bar, but no shots were fired.
