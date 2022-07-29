Enjoy The Sandlot on Big Screen From the Outfield of Syracuse Stadium

bigfrog104.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
Could your home be featured in the next Syracuse movie?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A new movie with planned filming in the Syracuse area is in search of two main locations: A house and a large, wooded area, according to Film Syracuse. The house they have in mind is a two- to four-bedroom family home, ideally at the end of a long driveway and surrounded by woods.
New movie filming in Syracuse needs your help finding 2 main locations
An upcoming new movie filming in the Syracuse area is looking for help finding two main locations. Producers are seeking a house surrounded by woods, as well as a large wooded area — but the two locations do not need to be on the same property. More specifically, the...
Rock band cancels Syracuse concert hours before showtime, but no one can say why
English rock band The Cult unexpectedly cancelled their Tuesday show in Syracuse two hours before it was supposed to start, and fans are still wondering why. The Cult was supposed to play at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater as part of their “We Own the Night” tour with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, but ticketholders received an email from Ticketmaster a few hours before the show informing them the concert was postponed. No make-up date has yet been scheduled.
Syracuse Ukrainian Festival returns (photos)
For the first time since 2019, the Syracuse Ukrainian Festival was packed on Friday outside St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church on Tipperary Hill. It’s the 80th year for the festival, back after two years off due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to potato-stuffed pyrohy, there are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One bite, everyone knows the rules: Barstool’s Dave Portnoy spotted at iconic pizza shops in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — One bite, everyone knows the rules. Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, descended onto the Syracuse area on Friday to review some of Central New York’s most iconic pizza shops. Spotted at Apizza Regionale, Francesca’s Pizza and Italian Kitchen and Varsity Pizza, Portnoy is known...
‘And Still I Rise’: First of 8 new public murals unveiled on Syracuse’s west side
Going past Niagara and West Fayette streets, commuters and pedestrians alike will be welcomed by a 18-foot by 90-foot yellow mural of a phoenix rising from ashes against a stark midnight blue sky against the words And Still I Rise. Around 50 people came out to the Near Westside Thursday...
Do Ten Rounds Of Jose Cuervo With This Country Star In Boonville
Get ready to do the 'Watermelon Crawl' up to Boonville this weekend for a country concert like no other. Country legend Tracy Byrd is making his way to the Boonville-Oneida County Fair for a killer performance on July 30th. He's excited to be coming back to Upstate New York for the first time in over two-decades.
localsyr.com
Fudge is a sweet pup in need of his fur-ever home: Petsavers
(WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Fudge! A young, playful Black Mouth Cur Mix. He’s likely around 12-weeks old. Fudge was picked up by animal control but never reclaimed. Fudge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Romesentinel.com
CanalFest celebration returns August 5-7
ROME — Rome Rotary Club promises a weekend filled with fun events and activities during its annual CanalFest celebration set for Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7 at Bellamy Harbor Park. Rome Rotary has received a grant from the state Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor in...
localsyr.com
With HarborFest’s return tradition resumes for CNY families
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– HarborFest in all its glory returned to the Port City this weekend after a three-year pandemic pause. Oswego’s biggest event of the year kicked off Thursday with rides, food vendors, music, and more!. The festival is a family tradition for so many Central New Yorkers,...
Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame Drummer Brings His Band To The NY State Fair
He’s a member of the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame, was the longtime band leader for Conan O’Brien and is the drummer for the legendary Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and he’s coming to the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse. Max...
Get Ready- Legendary Syracuse Nationals Car Show Announces 2023 Dates
If you are a custom car, Hot rod, collector or just a plain "old car fan" then your time of the year is just around the corner. The Syracuse Nationals have announced their 2023 dates. The Syracuse Nationals are back at the New York State Fairgrounds the weekend of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who’s that bike guy with the boombox? He’s Syracuse’s ‘Radio Raheem’ and he’s taking requests
James Miller is just as likely to recommend heavy metal as he will moody folk music. “Wait, wait, wait,” he said, pausing the song blaring out of the speakers strapped to his bike. “OK. Another song I like.”. Miller switched from guitar-heavy Pantera to a soulful tune by...
Oneida Dispatch
Snapshot: Dunkin’ hosts ‘Go for the Gold’ event at Central NY locations
Officer Michael Romano collects a donation from a guest at the Dunkin’ restaurant at 7043 Manlius Center Road in East Syracuse, NY during the “Go for the Gold” event on Thursday, July 28. Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches were joined by local law enforcement partners to collect donations at nearly 40 participating Dunkin’ restaurants in Central New York to help support the cost of athletic training and future competitions. All contributions generated from the campaign support Special Olympics New York programs for Central New York families.
Popular Long Island YouTube Star Shines The Spotlight On Utica’s Chicken Riggies
If you love learning new recipes on YouTube, maybe you've watched the Sip and Feast channel. Recently this popular show put the spotlight on Utica Chicken Riggies. For those that don't know, Jim is the creator and brains behind the Sip and Feast brand. When you watch on Youtube, he is the cook, photographer, videographer, father, and husband.
A Rome, New York Tradition: Drums Along The Mohawk No More After 41 Years
The annual tradition of Drums Along The Mohawk hasn't been held since the pandemic, but many inquiring minds were asking the question if 2022 would finally be the year of return of the amazing drum corps competition. Unfortunately, that's not the case. An announcement was posted to the Drums Along...
CNY Inspirations: I see kind people
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. When you go through stuff in life, you imagine you’ll count on your friends and family the most. Funnily enough - you don’t want them to see you sad; and so, you will pretend you are okay on the days you aren’t. But you know who we don’t fake it with? The Randoms. The people you don’t know that cross our paths. I’m learning that it’s the strangers and acquaintances that save us. On the tough days it’s the waitress that cracks a joke; or uber driver that tells you how much he misses his mom, too; or the bar owner that takes a moment to give his well wishes. My dad has a saying for it – he says, “that’s God coming through.”
Healthy Snack and Shake Shop Opening Soon in Utica
I like to think of myself as a decently in shape person. I go to an incredible gym that gets me really pushing myself when I work out, but the one thing I will admit that I struggle with is nutrition. We live in such a food-centric area, there's only...
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0