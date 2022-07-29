Enjoy The Sandlot on Big Screen From the Outfield of Syracuse Stadium

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. When you go through stuff in life, you imagine you’ll count on your friends and family the most. Funnily enough - you don’t want them to see you sad; and so, you will pretend you are okay on the days you aren’t. But you know who we don’t fake it with? The Randoms. The people you don’t know that cross our paths. I’m learning that it’s the strangers and acquaintances that save us. On the tough days it’s the waitress that cracks a joke; or uber driver that tells you how much he misses his mom, too; or the bar owner that takes a moment to give his well wishes. My dad has a saying for it – he says, “that’s God coming through.”

