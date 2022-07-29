Man Injured in Winona County Rollover Crash

y105fm.com
Related
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Zumbrota Results in Injuries
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash at a Hwy. 52 intersection north of Zumbrota late Saturday morning. The State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Davis of Randolph was in the center crossover of Hwy. 52, waiting to turn onto Goodhue County Rd. 7. A passenger car, driven by 74-year-old Linda Wieser of Rochester, was traveling north.
Lanes closures on Highway 61 in La Crescent start Monday
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) — Drivers should stay alert through Thursday, August 4. Starting Monday, multiple lanes on Highway 61 in La Crescent will be closed for the installation of a pedestrian bridge. The lanes will be closed through Thursday. Be aware, motorists traveling on Highway 61 Thursday night...
New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
Caledonia Woman Injured in Houston County Crash
Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash at a rural Houston County intersection injured a Caledonia woman Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says a pick-up truck was traveling east on County Rd. 20 in Union Township while an SUV was westbound on Hwy. 44 shortly before 4 p.m. The state crash report indicates the SUV collided with a trailer the pick-up was pulling.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
Motorcycle crash in Wabasha County leaves one dead
(ABC 6 News) - A Lake City, MN man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Wabasha County. According to a Wabasha County Sheriff document, on Wednesday morning at approximately 7:00, a 9-1-1 call came into dispatch reqesting service at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 17 north of Zumbro Falls in western Wabasha County.
5-year-old Red Wing boy leaves hospital 8 weeks after boating accident
A 5-year-old Red Wing boy is home from the hospital after he was trapped under a boat on the Mississippi River nearly two months ago. On the evening of June 3, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reported that a stalled boat had collided with a barge near the Ole Miss Marina.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff's reports
Below are this week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Police received a report on Tuesday, July 19, that a bicycle was stolen on the 1200 block of 6th Street North. Property damage. A report was made on Sunday, July 24, that bleachers and portable restrooms...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota boy involved in boating accident heads home after making miraculous recovery
A five-year-old is heading home from Mayo Clinic Hospital — Rochester, Saint Marys Campus, after making a miraculous recovery from a boating accident. Vincent Koenig from Red Wing, was rescued from the Mississippi River after his family's boat was struck by a barge. While Vincent was wearing a life jacket, he was submerged underwater between 10 and 12 minutes. His dad spotted his orange shoes and pulled him ashore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
Deer causes motorcycle crash that seriously injures Rochester man
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A motorcycle rider was seriously injured overnight trying to avoid a deer. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 3:30 am Thursday in the 6000 block of Salem Road SW. A 52-year-old man from Rochester was riding a motorcycle west when a deer jumped out in front of him.
Lane closures and overnight detours planned for Hwy. 61 as La Crescent pedestrian bridge installed
Planned lane closures and an overnight detour will take place next week on Highway 61.
KAAL-TV
Owatonna woman killed in an ATV accident
(ABC 6 News) - An Owatonna woman was killed in an ATV accident in Houston County. On July 22, at approximately 11:30am, Houston County Dispatch received a 911 call of an ATV accident with one person injured in the southeast area of Houston County. Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Caledonia Police...
WBAY Green Bay
ASP investigates homicide in Jackson County
An area of low pressure will move into our area tonight swinging a cold front through our area. This front will bring a line of storms through the region. We’re going to end the weekend on a pretty sunny and warm note, although an uptick in humidity will occur during the day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
winonapost.com
2,500 fish die in Rush Creek fish kill
Two-thousand five hundred fish, mostly trout, died in a fish kill on Rush Creek south of Lewiston on Tuesday, July 26, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). State agencies are investigating the cause of the fish kill, but suspect it was the result of human activity and noted that heavy rain on July 23 could have carried contaminants into the stream.
NWS Confirms 2 More Tornadoes in SE Minnesota & West Wisconsin
La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes were produced by the severe storms that pummeled southeastern Minnesota last weekend. Survey teams from the National Weather Service previously confirmed an EF0 tornado was responsible for damage to a barn, trees, and crops in...
Man Arrested for Brandishing Handgun in Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested a Waltham, MN man for allegedly brandishing a handgun during an argument Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Village Circle Southeast for a disturbance call shortly before 11 p.m. At the apartment, officers learned an altercation and argument broke out between the daughter of the apartment's owner and the tenant.
Rochester Police Shoot and Kill Armed Robbery Suspect
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester Police officer shot and killed man armed with an ax early Saturday morning. A news release from the Rochester Police Department says officers responded to the report of a robbery at a business in the 2,000 block of Broadway Ave. South at 10:59 p.m. A white male reportedly entered the business with an ax, took cash and fled in a van.
wiproud.com
Woman from Red Wing dies after crash in Pepin Co.
PEPIN COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Minnesota woman dies from injuries she suffered in a crash in Pepin County earlier this month. According to the sheriff’s office, 68-year-old Kimmyko Ly Pham of Red Wing was in a crash on July eighth. Deputies say she was backing out of...
WEAU-TV 13
2nd man charged with reckless homicide for overdose death in Sparta
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A second man is charged with reckless homicide after a man died of a suspected overdose in Sparta on July 16. 37-year-old Brandon Borreson of Sparta was charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide by the delivery of drugs and distribution of heroin in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday, according to online court records.
Minnesota woman killed in work-related ATV crash
A 32-year-old woman is dead following an ATV crash Friday.
Y-105FM
Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://y105fm.com
Comments / 0