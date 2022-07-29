Man Injured in Winona County Rollover Crash

Two-thousand five hundred fish, mostly trout, died in a fish kill on Rush Creek south of Lewiston on Tuesday, July 26, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). State agencies are investigating the cause of the fish kill, but suspect it was the result of human activity and noted that heavy rain on July 23 could have carried contaminants into the stream.

LEWISTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO