Tioga County seeing strong economic growth since 2020

Southern Tier counties under drought watch: NYS DEC
(WETM) — Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, and Tompkins counties have been placed under a drought watch today by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Governor Kathy Hochul directed the NYS DEC to issue a drought watch for 21 New York counties today, July 29, 2022. According to the DEC, a drought watch is the […]
Broome County Highway work planned for week of 8/1
The Broome County Department of Public Works announced the following highway projects that are scheduled to begin Monday, August 1st.
Sheriff: Cortland County having trouble attracting new recruits
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County Sheriff Mark Helms is having a hard time maintaining staffing levels in his department. Recruiting comes down to one thing. Sheriff Helms says his road patrol office is down four deputies. FULL INTERVIEW: Sheriff Helms on Ithaca’s Morning News.
Tioga County Public Health announces Employee of the Second Quarter
The Tioga County Public Health Department recently announced that Meagan Ferguson has been named as the Employee of the 2nd Quarter of 2022. Meagan started working with Tioga County Public Health in April 2019 as an Early Intervention Service Coordinator. In this capacity she works with children from birth to...
Demo Derby action and more at the Tioga County Fair!
The Tioga County Fair, set for Aug 9-13 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego will set the stage for this year’s Demolition Derby Action! According to organizer Rob Brown, there were over 175 participants last year, and this year is expected to bring in the same number, or maybe higher.
Endicott’s National Pipe Sold to Irish Building Materials Company
A company owned by a Broome County man has been acquired by a global provider of building materials. National Pipe and Plastics was sold to Oldcastle Infrastructure, which is a unit of CRH of Dublin, Ireland. David Culbertson of Vestal has owned National Pipe since 2004. According to the company's...
Concourse D’Elegance returns to Southern Tier
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Car enthusiasts from around the country were in the Southern Tier this week for a unique car show. Drivers parked Bricklin SV-1s along Market Street for Concourse D'Elegance, a car show part of Bricklin International's Grand National Meet. Residents saw roughly 20 of these cars parked outside starting Saturday morning in an array of different colors.
Morning fire burns 2 houses in Elmira Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Sirens rang out in Elmira Heights Saturday Morning as one house caught fire, leaving another damaged. At around 5 a.m. July 30th, fire crews responded to a working structure fire at a house on 12th Street just off College Avenue in Elmira Heights. The main house on fire was in […]
Multiple felonies for Tioga County man
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man arrested for sexual abuse. State Police at Owego arrested 35-year-old John Fanning, of Spencer, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. The arrest stems from an investigation that began in April. Fanning is charged with three counts of sexual abuse in the...
Crash in Homer closes road, sends six to hospital
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – A two car accident in Homer. Multiple fire and rescue teams and ambulances responded to an accident near Bedford Street on Route 281 earlier today. The Homer Fire Department confirmed that two helicopters and three ambulances left the scene with injured people. The roadway was closed for a period and reopened early this afternoon.
Two men indicted for ATV theft in Chemung County
ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — Two men have been indicted on stolen property charges related to their arrest earlier this year, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. According to the Indictment handed up today, Cody Pike, 22, of Lowman, was found to be in possession of a stolen UTV, and Patrick Walmsley, 21, of Sayre, […]
Structure fire damages Elmira south side home
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A House was burned after a fire broke out in Elmira Thursday Night, July 28. According to the Elmira Fire Department, they responded to 260 Horner Str. at 10:39 p.m. on July 28, 2022. Photos of the damage show a charred exterior and missing windows....
Hochul tells 7 News she’d be ‘happy’ to look into Morse death
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul says she would be “happy to take a serious look” at the circumstances surrounding the death of Watertown firefighter trainee Peyton Morse. Morse, 21, died in March of last year after an incident at the state Fire Training Academy in...
New York State Man Shot With Bow & Arrow at Abandoned Country Club
In one of the more bizarre headlines so far this week, police say a man suffered wounds to his chest after a former acquaintance shot him with a compound bow and arrow. But it appears there is a lot more to this story. Authorities say the victim was staying at...
281 Closed in Homer After Major Accident
A major two vehicle accident has closed Route 281 between Clinton St. and James St. In Homer. Homer Fire and TLC Ambulance on the scene with Dryden and Tully Ambulance providing mutual aid. Two Medivac helicopters is on the way to the scene. Avoid the area. Route 281 is be closed as crews are still on scene.
New Hampshire Prison Escapee Captured in Steuben County
A man that escaped a New Hampshire prison Monday night was captured in Steuben County Wednesday. Peter DiBiaso had been a prisoner at the Belknap County Department of Corrections since May 1st on drug and weapons possession charges. The U.S. Marshals Service reports he was reported missing around 9 Monday night.
Habitat for Humanity Renovates a New Home
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- Habitat for Humanity is celebrating its first full-home rehabilitation project. The LaValley family was surrounded by all of the volunteers that helped make their dream home a reality, today. The LaValley family partnered with Habitat for Humanity for nearly two years to rehabilitate an 1840s farmhouse....
Economic Downturn Continues to Affect Local Restaurants
Many local businesses have been bearing the brunt of inflation the past few years. Yesterday, the U.S. Commerce Department reported that the economy has shrunk for the second straight quarter. For local businesses in the food industry, resulting issues have ranged from rising costs to a limited supply chain. At Despina's Mediterranean Taste, a Binghamton staple, things are no different.
