United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services Celebrates 32nd Anniversary of ADA with Ribbon Cutting for Upgraded Accessible Playground

On July 28, 2022, at 1:19 PM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the Family Dollar (861 North Larkin Avenue) for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, Officers determined that 32-year-old Kendale Coleman of Joliet entered the store, walked behind the counter, and began taking various cartons of cigarettes from a tobacco cabinet. A store employee told Coleman to stop at which time he implied that he had a gun, but did not display one. Coleman fled the store with numerous cartons of cigarettes. Coleman fled from the scene in a vehicle that was driven by Gittens. Officers on the scene immediately disseminated the suspect and vehicle description to other Officers across the city.

