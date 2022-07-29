United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services Celebrates 32nd Anniversary of ADA with Ribbon Cutting for Upgraded Accessible Playground

www.star967.net
Related
star967.net
Annex Courthouse to be Moved to Will County Courthouse
The Chief Judge of Will County has announced that starting on August 29th, Judges and Courtrooms from the Civil Division located in the Will County Court Annex (formerly known as the Emco Building), will be relocated to the main Courthouse located at 100 W. Jefferson Street. “With the exception of...
star967.net
Joliet Police Office Injured in Traffic Accident
A Joliet Police Officer was injured in a traffic accident on Friday evening. It was just at 5:00 pm that a Chevy Traverse driven by a 20-year-old Plainfield man was traveling westbound on Theodore Street and turned left onto Westhampton Drive when it struck a Joliet Police Department Explorer. The driver was uninjured and refused medical attention. The Officer was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with a foot injury. The driver was cited for Failure to Yield-Turning Left. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
star967.net
Family Dollar Store Robbery Lands three Joliet Men In Jail
On July 28, 2022, at 1:19 PM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the Family Dollar (861 North Larkin Avenue) for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, Officers determined that 32-year-old Kendale Coleman of Joliet entered the store, walked behind the counter, and began taking various cartons of cigarettes from a tobacco cabinet. A store employee told Coleman to stop at which time he implied that he had a gun, but did not display one. Coleman fled the store with numerous cartons of cigarettes. Coleman fled from the scene in a vehicle that was driven by Gittens. Officers on the scene immediately disseminated the suspect and vehicle description to other Officers across the city.
star967.net
Armed Robbery Outside Naperville Fitness Club
Naperville police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery outside a local fitness club. The robbery happened Tuesday night at the XSport Fitness on Fitness Drive. Authorities say a masked man armed with a knife, approached the victim in the parking lot and robbed the person of cash and personal items. The robber then ran off.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
star967.net
Man Has Life Threatening Injuries After Shooting in Joliet
Joliet Police have launched an investigation after a 28-year-old male was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Saturday morning, at 3:29 am, Joliet Police were called to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center after the victim arrived at the hospital by way of a private vehicle. The preliminary investigation showed that the victim may have been shot while in a vehicle near the 100 block of South Hammes Avenue. Officers responded to the location in question and discovered evidence of a shooting.
star967.net
Investigation Underway After Body Discovered Along Joliet Roadway
Joliet Police have launched an investigation after a dead body was discovered by a city employee. It was just after 12:00 pm Friday that officers were called to the area Louis Ray Parkway and South State Street. A city of Joliet street department employee called 911 after located a dead body just off of Louis Ray Parkway. Officers on the scene found a badly damaged Kawasaki ZX600 at the scene was well as evidence of a crash.
Comments / 0