Lanes closures on Highway 61 in La Crescent start Monday
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) — Drivers should stay alert through Thursday, August 4. Starting Monday, multiple lanes on Highway 61 in La Crescent will be closed for the installation of a pedestrian bridge. The lanes will be closed through Thursday. Be aware, motorists traveling on Highway 61 Thursday night...
New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
KIMT
Motorcycle rider killed in Wabasha County
ZUMBROTA FALLS, Minn. – A motorcycle crash has claimed a life in Wabasha County. A 911 call came in around 7 am Wednesday about a motorcycle down in a field along with a single rider. Deputies went to the scene near the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 17 and found the body of Jonathan Lee Larson, 39 of Lake City.
Caledonia Woman Injured in Houston County Crash
Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash at a rural Houston County intersection injured a Caledonia woman Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says a pick-up truck was traveling east on County Rd. 20 in Union Township while an SUV was westbound on Hwy. 44 shortly before 4 p.m. The state crash report indicates the SUV collided with a trailer the pick-up was pulling.
KAAL-TV
Motorcycle crash in Wabasha County leaves one dead
(ABC 6 News) - A Lake City, MN man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Wabasha County. According to a Wabasha County Sheriff document, on Wednesday morning at approximately 7:00, a 9-1-1 call came into dispatch reqesting service at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 17 north of Zumbro Falls in western Wabasha County.
5-year-old Red Wing boy leaves hospital 8 weeks after boating accident
A 5-year-old Red Wing boy is home from the hospital after he was trapped under a boat on the Mississippi River nearly two months ago. On the evening of June 3, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reported that a stalled boat had collided with a barge near the Ole Miss Marina.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff's reports
Below are this week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Police received a report on Tuesday, July 19, that a bicycle was stolen on the 1200 block of 6th Street North. Property damage. A report was made on Sunday, July 24, that bleachers and portable restrooms...
KIMT
Deer causes motorcycle crash that seriously injures Rochester man
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A motorcycle rider was seriously injured overnight trying to avoid a deer. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 3:30 am Thursday in the 6000 block of Salem Road SW. A 52-year-old man from Rochester was riding a motorcycle west when a deer jumped out in front of him.
Lane closures and overnight detours planned for Hwy. 61 as La Crescent pedestrian bridge installed
Planned lane closures and an overnight detour will take place next week on Highway 61.
WBAY Green Bay
ASP investigates homicide in Jackson County
An area of low pressure will move into our area tonight swinging a cold front through our area. This front will bring a line of storms through the region. We’re going to end the weekend on a pretty sunny and warm note, although an uptick in humidity will occur during the day.
KAAL-TV
Owatonna woman killed in an ATV accident
(ABC 6 News) - An Owatonna woman was killed in an ATV accident in Houston County. On July 22, at approximately 11:30am, Houston County Dispatch received a 911 call of an ATV accident with one person injured in the southeast area of Houston County. Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Caledonia Police...
NWS Confirms 2 More Tornadoes in SE Minnesota & West Wisconsin
La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes were produced by the severe storms that pummeled southeastern Minnesota last weekend. Survey teams from the National Weather Service previously confirmed an EF0 tornado was responsible for damage to a barn, trees, and crops in...
Man Arrested for Brandishing Handgun in Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested a Waltham, MN man for allegedly brandishing a handgun during an argument Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Village Circle Southeast for a disturbance call shortly before 11 p.m. At the apartment, officers learned an altercation and argument broke out between the daughter of the apartment's owner and the tenant.
Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Forrest Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A North Branch man was killed after crashing his motorcycle in an east Twin Cities Metro county Monday evening. The deadly crash happened on Interstate 35 north of Hwy. 97 in Forrest Lake around 5:30 p.m. The State Patrol crash report says 45-year-old Sky Oneil was traveling north in the center lane when he lost control of the motorcycle and entered the ditch on the right side where the motorcycle flipped before coming to rest.
Fish kill in Minnesota river tops 2,500; state confirms deaths 'did not occur naturally'
LEWISTON, Minn. — Some conservation groups are sounding the alarm concerning some waterways in southeastern Minnesota after thousands of fish were recently found dead. And it's not the first time that's happened in that area, which is home to a lot of trout. "They need cold water and there's...
wiproud.com
Woman from Red Wing dies after crash in Pepin Co.
PEPIN COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Minnesota woman dies from injuries she suffered in a crash in Pepin County earlier this month. According to the sheriff’s office, 68-year-old Kimmyko Ly Pham of Red Wing was in a crash on July eighth. Deputies say she was backing out of...
WEAU-TV 13
2nd man charged with reckless homicide for overdose death in Sparta
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A second man is charged with reckless homicide after a man died of a suspected overdose in Sparta on July 16. 37-year-old Brandon Borreson of Sparta was charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide by the delivery of drugs and distribution of heroin in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday, according to online court records.
ATV Crash in Houston County Kills Owatonna Area Woman
Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Owatonna area woman was killed in an ATV crash in Houston County while working for a tree service company. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release first responders received a report of an ATV crash in southeast Houston County around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The driver of the ATV was identified as 33-year-old Kayla Wimer-Wood. She was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only occupant of the ATV at the time.
wiproud.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Mauston
MAUSTON Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Mauston Police Department is investigating the death of a person who was struck by a train over the weekend. In a statement Monday morning, the police department reported that a pedestrian was hit by the train and pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s name has not been released.
