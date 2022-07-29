ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Miami

Miami commission approves encampment plan for homeless

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eLa31_0gxQDX3U00

Miami commission approves homeless encampment plan 00:53

MIAMI - Miami commissioners have approved a plan to place the homeless in tiny homes on Virginia Key.

During Thursday's commission meeting, the plan was initially rejected. Hours later, the plan was brought up again and passed after one commissioner flipped their vote.

During the meeting, community activists and several homeless people blasted the idea.

"We're looking at the situation with Virginia Key, you're looking at another Hitler, Auschwitz, putting us in a concentration camp. We are human beings and not animals," said one woman.

While Virginia Key is on the list, other locations are being considered for the encampment.

According to CBS4 news partnet The Miami Herald, other options previously considered for the 50 to 100 tiny homes included a lot under I-95 in Liberty City, 2451 NW 7th Avenue, and a property at NW 6th Avenue and 6th Street.

Comments / 9

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities

Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Housing the homeless brings mixed reactions to Virginia Key residents

MIAMI - Tiny Houses for the homeless. City of Miami commissioners voted in favor of the pilot program last night after the idea of an encampment went south.  The plan is to build the homes on the oceanfront park of Virginia Key, one of the most historical landmarks in Miami.  But there are plenty of people against that idea."They're going to be so far away from the services of the city of Miami, their ability to get jobs, to get back into society to climb the ladder to get a key to an apartment," said Commissioner Ken Russell.The plan is to...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘This is not Dubai:’ Critics question push for taller towers in Fort Lauderdale

Skyhigh towers as tall as 500 feet could start cropping up all over Fort Lauderdale, critics fear. It could happen if a controversial proposal goes through that would raise the height cap to 500 feet on projects that get special zoning. The new ordinance would apply citywide, not just in high-rise-friendly downtown, where zoning already encourages supersized towers. So far, the idea is getting ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Commissioners approve Virginia Key as designated zone for homeless population

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami commissioners have came to a decision regarding a policy for the homeless population. The city had been going back and forth as to what to do with its homeless population, Thursday. Commissioners heard arguments for three, what are being described as transition sites, for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#The Miami Herald
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Alex Serrano and Gina Vinueza

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – What a difference a week makes. That’s how long it took for the Miami-Dade School Board to reverse its decision to remove a textbook about sex health education based on a number of objections from parents. After those initial objections, another petition by public...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Key Biscayne Independent

City of Miami asks to revive Plan Z for Rickenbacker Causeway

The City of Miami officially went on record Thursday supporting the Plan Z concept for renovating the Rickenbacker Causeway, asking Miami-Dade County to revive the bidding process for the project.  The move, while nonbinding, puts the city at odds with the Village of Key Biscayne, which officially opposed the RFP process. The Miami-Dade County Commission […]
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

“... it's almost ludicrous…” Debate about scheduled pelotons slowdowns keeps gaining speed

Traffic changes on the Rickenbacker Causeway are stirring up discussions, such as the one during last week’s Village Council meeting. Miami-Dade County officials are trying to rein in pelotons, group riders, by allowing riders early in the morning on specified weekends to take over the right traffic lane while police monitor the left lane in an escort-type fashion.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
natureworldnews.com

Planting Mangroves in Miami, An Effective Method to Protect the Coast from Rising Sea Levels?

Can the regrowth of mangroves shield Miami from sea level rise? Mangrove-lined living shorelines can reduce floods, stabilize beaches, and cost landowners less money. This Florida island, which was more of a marshy sandspit than a piece of land at the turn of the century, was covered with mangroves. Mangroves were mostly recognized as the homes of alligators, other reptiles, and blizzards of mosquitoes due to their gnarled roots standing knee-deep in tidal waters. And by 1915, they had vanished. One of Miami Beach's founders, Carl Fisher, had stripped the island naked as his first move in transforming it into the legendary vacation destination it is today.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

School districts struggle to inform public on proposed tax — without spending tax dollars

South Florida school districts want voters to approve a tax for teacher pay and security, but they aren’t legally allowed to say that. So they are often walking a legal tightrope to inform the public about their initiatives while still staying on the right side of the law. The Palm Beach County School Board agreed July 20 to pay a political consulting firm nearly $400,000 to promote a tax ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Finding remnants of old Crandon Park Zoo at Zoo Miami

Most who lived on the Key in the 1960s and 70s remember hearing a very distinctive, deep rumbling sound in the late afternoons: the roar of Mushi, the male lion at Crandon Park Zoo. The old zoo has been closed for more than 40 years now, and the pathways and cages transformed into the Quiet Gardens — a beautiful place to stroll or ride a bicycle.
Elite Daily

These Are The Most Walkable Cities In Florida To Visit, Ranked

Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
73K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy