Louisiana State

Donations needed at Louisiana Pet Food Bank

WAFB.com
 2 days ago
www.wafb.com

Lake Charles American Press

The Informer: No sales tax holidays for La. again until 2025

When is Louisiana’s tax-free sales weekend for school supplies this year?. The state’s sales tax holidays were suspended in 2018 as part of a budget-balancing compromise between Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Republican leadership in the Legislature. The three sales tax holidays — for school supplies, hurricane preparation and gun purchases — were suspended until June 30, 2025, as part of the $0.45 sales tax signed into law that year.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Louisiana Red Cross volunteers to aid Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least nine Louisiana Red Cross volunteers are heading to eastern Kentucky to support disaster relief efforts following this week’s devastating flash flooding, said Shawn Schulze, chief executive officer of Louisiana Red Cross. According to Louisiana Red Cross, volunteers are coming from across the...
LOUISIANA STATE
#Louisiana Pet Food Bank
brproud.com

Recent report highlights struggles of disabled in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent report by United For ALICE and Louisiana Association of United Ways paints a bleak picture for those living with disabilities in Louisiana. “The number of people with disabilities in Louisiana who struggle to afford the basics is far higher than federal poverty...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Lt. Gov. shares plans to beautify Louisiana

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - More than 100 Southwest Louisiana municipal officials converged at the Cajundome in Lafayette Friday for the Louisiana Municipal Association’s 85th annual conference. Among the nearly statewide 1,000 delegates were DeRidder’s City Council President Keith Hooper, City Councilman-at-Large Vincent Labau and Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Bryant Daigre, age 33, of Garyville, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 28, 2022, to 120 months (10 years) of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846.
GARYVILLE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled

Auditors sounded an alarm on May 18, 2020, in Bonita, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line. A statewide stay-at-home order was keeping cars off the road, limiting opportunities for the police to issue traffic tickets. The budget implications were serious in Bonita, which receives more than half its revenue from citations. “The Village relies on […] The post In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Check Out the Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Louisiana

Did any of our communities in the Shreveport/Bossier City area make Nick Johnson's list of the 10 most redneck places in Louisiana? The short answer? Yes!. Who knew that dollar stores and Walmart Super Centers were part of the 'redneck equation?' Bars, graduation rates, smoke shops, and mobile homes were also taken into consideration when Nick Johnson compiled his list... However, I don't think Shreveport deserves to top the list. Have you been to any of those small towns along the coast? Oh wait, I have seen wearing camo to church here... bummer!
SHREVEPORT, LA
an17.com

Jim Brown: "Don't Worry--Be Happy" in Louisiana

Bayou State residents are well aware that Louisiana is a pleasant place to live. Some would sarcastically say that we are fat, dumb, and happy down here in the deepest of the deep southern states. The state motto is, after all, Laissez les bons temps rouler. For you out of staters, that’s pronounced Lay say lay bohn tohn roo lay, and means “let the good time roll.” So it should be no surprise to the locals that in a survey of 100 cities listed as the happiest, and published by the U. S. National Bureau of Economic Research, Louisiana walked away with the top rankings.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Big Louisiana coastal restoration projects continue

BELLE CHASSE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has completed one of its biggest coastal restoration projects yet, and is at work on even bigger ones. The dredge used to suck up sediment from the Gulf of Mexico to add 1,000 acres (405 hectares) of habitat to sites in the Terrebonne Basin is now at work in the Mississippi River, doing the same for a 1,600-acre (650-hectare) project that’s further east and named for a historic Plaquemines Parish outlet called Spanish Pass, officials said last week.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

New Louisiana marijuana laws go into effect on August 1st

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1st, Louisiana police will not be allowed to use the odor of marijuana as probable cause to search a person’s home without a warrant. In addition, smoking or vaping marijuana in a vehicle will be illegal. These two laws, among many others that were passed in this […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky, at least 8 dead

The food bank says it has seen a 70% increase...
KENTUCKY STATE

