Donations needed at Louisiana Pet Food Bank

Mark Ballard: Stray dogs and cats overwhelm Louisiana's anemic effort to deal with them
Not quite the process and wording of Robert’s Rules of Order, which govern how official meetings are conducted. But the group of everyday folks, who for the past two decades have advised the Legislature and the governor on pet overpopulation, aren’t familiar with the strictures of proper protocols for an official government body.
Heart of Louisiana: Catching freshwater shrimp in the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a different type of shrimp that’s caught in the Mississippi River below Baton Rouge. Trapping these freshwater shrimp is a family tradition that goes back generations. Jay Folse and his brother Ross, put the finishing touches on a shrimp box, a design...
‘We Are Better Together’ backpack giveaway at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Northwest Louisiana Community Development Corporation (NLCDC) and others have teamed up to host their back-to-school event, We Are Better Together. The NLCDC has been serving the children of the community by supplying backpacks filled with school supplies for 23 years, and now Praise Temple and...
The Informer: No sales tax holidays for La. again until 2025
When is Louisiana’s tax-free sales weekend for school supplies this year?. The state’s sales tax holidays were suspended in 2018 as part of a budget-balancing compromise between Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Republican leadership in the Legislature. The three sales tax holidays — for school supplies, hurricane preparation and gun purchases — were suspended until June 30, 2025, as part of the $0.45 sales tax signed into law that year.
Louisiana Red Cross volunteers to aid Kentucky
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least nine Louisiana Red Cross volunteers are heading to eastern Kentucky to support disaster relief efforts following this week’s devastating flash flooding, said Shawn Schulze, chief executive officer of Louisiana Red Cross. According to Louisiana Red Cross, volunteers are coming from across the...
La. Pet Food Bank struggles to meet demand of pet owners seeking help
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Rescue Alliance not only rescues animals but also helps pet owners feed them. According to the Louisiana Pet Food Bank, applications for help have doubled but donations have dropped. Ticki Brogan loves her animals. Inflation and costs going up have had a tremendous impact on...
Starting Aug. 1, it will be harder to sue Mardi Gras krewes for parade accidents
Mardi Gras parades are hazards, that’s for sure. Considering the large, lumbering floats, airborne beads and baubles, and inebriated throngs, it’s a wonder they’re allowed to roll at all. Especially in an era of eager personal injury attorneys. The reason the chaotic parades are able to proceed...
New research: 60% of people with disabilities in Louisiana are living in financial hardship
BATON ROUGE – The number of people with disabilities in Louisiana who struggle to afford the basics is far higher than federal poverty data indicates — 60% compared to 24% — according to a new report from Louisiana Association of United Ways and its research partner United For ALICE.
Recent report highlights struggles of disabled in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent report by United For ALICE and Louisiana Association of United Ways paints a bleak picture for those living with disabilities in Louisiana. “The number of people with disabilities in Louisiana who struggle to afford the basics is far higher than federal poverty...
Lt. Gov. shares plans to beautify Louisiana
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - More than 100 Southwest Louisiana municipal officials converged at the Cajundome in Lafayette Friday for the Louisiana Municipal Association’s 85th annual conference. Among the nearly statewide 1,000 delegates were DeRidder’s City Council President Keith Hooper, City Councilman-at-Large Vincent Labau and Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay.
Louisiana to get $134 million to make roads, bridges and other infrastructure more resilient
Louisiana will get $134 million over the next five years from a $7.3 billion pot of federal money to address climate change impacts on transportation, the Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration announced Friday. And officials said even more could be coming through competitive grants. Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly...
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Bryant Daigre, age 33, of Garyville, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 28, 2022, to 120 months (10 years) of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846.
In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled
Auditors sounded an alarm on May 18, 2020, in Bonita, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line. A statewide stay-at-home order was keeping cars off the road, limiting opportunities for the police to issue traffic tickets. The budget implications were serious in Bonita, which receives more than half its revenue from citations. “The Village relies on […] The post In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Check Out the Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Louisiana
Did any of our communities in the Shreveport/Bossier City area make Nick Johnson's list of the 10 most redneck places in Louisiana? The short answer? Yes!. Who knew that dollar stores and Walmart Super Centers were part of the 'redneck equation?' Bars, graduation rates, smoke shops, and mobile homes were also taken into consideration when Nick Johnson compiled his list... However, I don't think Shreveport deserves to top the list. Have you been to any of those small towns along the coast? Oh wait, I have seen wearing camo to church here... bummer!
Jim Brown: "Don't Worry--Be Happy" in Louisiana
Bayou State residents are well aware that Louisiana is a pleasant place to live. Some would sarcastically say that we are fat, dumb, and happy down here in the deepest of the deep southern states. The state motto is, after all, Laissez les bons temps rouler. For you out of staters, that’s pronounced Lay say lay bohn tohn roo lay, and means “let the good time roll.” So it should be no surprise to the locals that in a survey of 100 cities listed as the happiest, and published by the U. S. National Bureau of Economic Research, Louisiana walked away with the top rankings.
Big Louisiana coastal restoration projects continue
BELLE CHASSE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has completed one of its biggest coastal restoration projects yet, and is at work on even bigger ones. The dredge used to suck up sediment from the Gulf of Mexico to add 1,000 acres (405 hectares) of habitat to sites in the Terrebonne Basin is now at work in the Mississippi River, doing the same for a 1,600-acre (650-hectare) project that’s further east and named for a historic Plaquemines Parish outlet called Spanish Pass, officials said last week.
New Louisiana marijuana laws go into effect on August 1st
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1st, Louisiana police will not be allowed to use the odor of marijuana as probable cause to search a person’s home without a warrant. In addition, smoking or vaping marijuana in a vehicle will be illegal. These two laws, among many others that were passed in this […]
Louisiana could sell water to other states, but determining cost unclear
Louisiana is receiving little cash for a natural resource scarce in many Western states: water. For more than half a century, the state has given away much of its water to private industry and sold the rest without knowing its actual value. The issue was the focal point of a...
ATF warns about increased use of illegal ‘Glock Switch’ devices in Shreveport
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The New Orleans Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms recently trained Shreveport–Bossier violent crimes team to recognize semi-automatic handguns modified to become automatic weapons firing multiple shots at a time. ATF officials said there is an increase of “Glock Switch...
Catastrophic flooding in Kentucky, at least 8 dead
Inflation Reduction Act could introduce new deal on health, climate and taxes. Democrats plan to bring the bill up for a vote next week and will need every one of their 50 members to pass it. Updated: 2 hours ago. The food bank says it has seen a 70% increase...
