Zoom Users Suffered Service Outage On Thursday; Company Resolves Issue

According to a report by a prominent blockchain analytics firm, cryptocurrency adoption increased more than 2,300% in the second quarter of 2021. This is more than the global third quarter, and more than 881% over last year. These variations indicate that adoption is a worldwide phenomenon. However, the report says that it's not clear how much the adoption rate will increase on existing platforms, particularly when compared to the newer ones. Angelo Babb, an expert in cryptocurrency, provides an analysis on why cryptocurrencies are so valuable.

