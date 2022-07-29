Angels glad to have David Fletcher back vs. Rangers

wgnradio.com
Report: Rangers Were In 'Mix' For Reds Starter
Texas was looking at acquiring the pitcher that ended up in Seattle in a deal that may have been too rich for the Rangers.
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry not in Dodgers' Friday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Zach McKinstry is sitting Friday in the team's game against Colorado Rockies. McKinstry is being replaced in left field by Trayce Thompson versus Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. In 14 plate appearances this season, McKinstry has a .091 batting average with a .649 OPS, 1 home run,...
Dodgers News: Dustin May Dazzles In His Second Rehab Start in Triple-A
The Dodgers pitching staff has been one of the best in the bigs and the scary part is, they’re missing a pair of key starters. Opening Day starter Walker Buehler has been on the shelf with a forearm injury and isn’t expected to be back until the stretch run. Fellow flame-thrower Dustin May however, is considerably closer to returning to the mound for the Dodgers.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dustin May Makes 2nd Start For Oklahoma City; Edwin Ríos Begins Rehab Assignment
The Los Angeles Dodgers are counting on several players returning from the injured list over the next few weeks, and among them are Dustin May and Edwin Ríos, both of whom ar on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City. May joined the Dodgers’ top Minor League affiliate last...
A Rangers-Angels Immaculate Inning Connection
Texas was the victim of an immaculate inning for the third time this season, but the Angels' three all-time immaculate innings have a Rangers connection
numberfire.com
Magneuris Sierra in lineup Sunday for Angels
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Magneuris Sierra is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Sierra is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Rangers starter Dane Dunning. Our models project Sierra for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.6 FanDuel points.
FOX Sports
Rangers play the Orioles in first of 3-game series
Baltimore Orioles (51-51, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (46-55, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (3-1, 4.03 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (7-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -165, Orioles +142; over/under is 8 runs.
numberfire.com
Phil Gosselin operating third base for Angels on Friday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Texas Rangers. Gosselin will take over the hot corner after Luis Rengifo was moved to shortstop and Andrew Velazquez was given a breather. In a matchup versus left-hander Martin Perez, our models project Gosselin to score...
Rangers Takeaways: Ezequiel Duran's Clutch Gene
As Texas returns home from its longest road trip of the season, the rookie infielder is showing more signs that he loves those important moments.
numberfire.com
Andrew Velazquez takes over shortstop position for Angels on Saturday
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrew Velazquez is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers. Velazquez will start at shortstop after David Fletcher was rested on Saturday night. In a matchup against right-hander Glenn Otto, our models project Velazquez to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
