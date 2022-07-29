www.whitman-ma.gov
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
newbedfordguide.com
Fairhaven Fire Department announces passing of Lt. Kevin Polson, military veteran
“The Fairhaven Call Firefighters Association and Fairhaven Fire-EMS are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Lieutenant Kevin Polson. Lt. Polson, started with the Fairhaven Fire Department in 1995, he was a proud call firefighter, Kevin earned a promotion to the rank of Lieutenant and served the Town of Fairhaven for 25+ years. Kevin was a proud Military Veteran, a proud Department of Corrections Officer, and a proud family man!
mybackyardnews.com
WRENTHAM VILLAGE PREMIUM OUTLETS
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join United Regional Chamber of Commerce members along with members from the Neponset River and Walpole Chambers of Commerce as we network at URCC member and our host for the evening Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Since they’re open until 9:00 p.m., there’ll be plenty of time before and after the event to shop.
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
capecod.com
FBI: Falmouth Man Threatened Arizona Election Official
PHOENIX (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Arizona’s top election official following the 2020 election that saw former President Donald Trump lose in the state. James W. Clark of Falmouth made an initial court appearance in Boston on Friday. The 38-year-ild...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore
BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
Service delays expected after crack found in hull of Steamship Authority ferry
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A crack found in a Steamship Authority ferry will affect upcoming weekend services. Officials discovered a small amount of water in the steering gear void of the M/V Gay Head on Friday afternoon, according to the Steamship Authority. Officials say a 4 inch crack in the hull of the vessel’s aft was determined to be the root cause of the water damage. Although the crack is above the waterline, the vessel will have to be dry docked in Connecticut for repairs, ferry officials say.
fallriverreporter.com
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County insurance company CEO sentenced to probation for stealing nearly $300,000 from clients
BOSTON – The CEO and President of a Massachusetts insurance agency pleaded guilty in connection with an embezzlement scheme that left client companies uninsured, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. David G. Pietro, age 67, of Sandwich, and his company, DGP-Miles Insurance Agency, of Taunton, have each pleaded guilty...
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
nshoremag.com
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
whdh.com
Commuter train stalls on the tracks causing massive delays
BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter train 595 on the Framingham line stalled on the tracks just past Boston Landing station, according to the MBTA. The MBTA informed passengers that another train will be coming to push them back to Boston Landing. The MBTA said delays should be expected on the line.
capecod.com
Driver to face OUI charges after Harwich crash
HARWICH – Around 4:30 Monday the female driver of a Toyota Avalon reportedly pulled out from Smith Street plowing into a Jeep SUV heading north on Depot Road West, pushing the Jeep into a tree. The Avalon allegedly left the scene and ended up in Dennis at the Ocean State Job Lot parking lot. The Avalon driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police will be sending her a summons for Operating under the influence of liquor and Leaving the scene of property damage.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials find vehicle, driver, seen driving into ocean in Massachusetts
HULL — Police Chief John Dunn and Fire Chief Christopher J. Russo report that the Hull Police and Fire Departments, with assistance from mutual aid partners, have located a vehicle and driver that drove into the ocean off of Pemberton Point on Sunday. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately...
Passengers on broken down Commuter Rail train force open doors, scale fence to escape
BOSTON — Some passengers on a broken down Commuter Rail train weren’t going to wait for the power to come back on, opting instead to escape by forcing open the doors and scaling a nearby fence. Video shared by rider Leo Ruiz shows people using a ladder to...
capecod.com
Multi-agency drug rail leads to arrest of Oak Bluffs man
TISBURY – Tisbury Police report that on Friday, officers with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency, Barnstable County Sheriff”s Office, and the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant at 167 New York Avenue in Oak Bluffs led by Tisbury Detective Duquette. As a...
8 people indicted by federal grand jury for alleged involvement in money laundering ring, DA says
Eight people were indicted by a grand jury in Boston today for allegedly money laundering and transmitting tens of millions of dollars worth of drug trafficking proceeds, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts said. Furthermore, the U.S. Attorney claims that the eight individuals have used or stolen fraudulent gift cards to buy and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
Unpacking Boston's nastiest eyesores
As pretty as Boston is, with its harbor, rivers and enviable parks, it can also be downright gross when you look at its dilapidated or neglected buildings and infrastructure.State of play: We asked readers to suggest some of the worst offenders around the area, and boy did they deliver.We received dozens of suggestions for Boston's worst eyesores, and will name and shame some of them today, and as a recurring feature in the newsletter.Why it matters: Decrepit vacant buildings and underutilized property take away much-needed housing, commercial and transportation opportunities for the people who call Boston home.That giant post office...
Worcester police officer arrested after probe into off-duty assignments
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester police officer has been arrested after an investigation uncovered alleged criminal activity involving his off-duty assignments. Colby Turner, a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave. He faces five felony counts of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme and a misdemeanor charge of submitting false claims for reimbursement.
capecod.com
No injuries after two vehicles collide sending one into median sign
WEST BARNSTABLE – Three people were evaluated at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in West Barnstable about 6:45 PM Monday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound past exit 68 (Route 132). The impact sent a Dodge Challenger into the median where it barreled into a sign. All of the victims declined to go to the hospital. The collision is under investigation by Mass State Police.
