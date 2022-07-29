Man Injured in Winona County Rollover Crash

kroc.com
Related
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Zumbrota Results in Injuries
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash at a Hwy. 52 intersection north of Zumbrota late Saturday morning. The State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Davis of Randolph was in the center crossover of Hwy. 52, waiting to turn onto Goodhue County Rd. 7. A passenger car, driven by 74-year-old Linda Wieser of Rochester, was traveling north.
Lanes closures on Highway 61 in La Crescent start Monday
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) — Drivers should stay alert through Thursday, August 4. Starting Monday, multiple lanes on Highway 61 in La Crescent will be closed for the installation of a pedestrian bridge. The lanes will be closed through Thursday. Be aware, motorists traveling on Highway 61 Thursday night...
Caledonia Woman Injured in Houston County Crash
Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash at a rural Houston County intersection injured a Caledonia woman Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says a pick-up truck was traveling east on County Rd. 20 in Union Township while an SUV was westbound on Hwy. 44 shortly before 4 p.m. The state crash report indicates the SUV collided with a trailer the pick-up was pulling.
Motorcyclist Killed in Wabasha County
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was killed in an apparent crash in Wabasha County Wednesday morning. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received a report of a motorcycle down in a field along with one person at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 17 just north of Zumbro Falls around 7:00 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5-year-old Red Wing boy leaves hospital 8 weeks after boating accident
A 5-year-old Red Wing boy is home from the hospital after he was trapped under a boat on the Mississippi River nearly two months ago. On the evening of June 3, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reported that a stalled boat had collided with a barge near the Ole Miss Marina.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff's reports
Below are this week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Police received a report on Tuesday, July 19, that a bicycle was stolen on the 1200 block of 6th Street North. Property damage. A report was made on Sunday, July 24, that bleachers and portable restrooms...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota boy involved in boating accident heads home after making miraculous recovery
A five-year-old is heading home from Mayo Clinic Hospital — Rochester, Saint Marys Campus, after making a miraculous recovery from a boating accident. Vincent Koenig from Red Wing, was rescued from the Mississippi River after his family's boat was struck by a barge. While Vincent was wearing a life jacket, he was submerged underwater between 10 and 12 minutes. His dad spotted his orange shoes and pulled him ashore.
New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
Deer causes motorcycle crash that seriously injures Rochester man
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A motorcycle rider was seriously injured overnight trying to avoid a deer. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 3:30 am Thursday in the 6000 block of Salem Road SW. A 52-year-old man from Rochester was riding a motorcycle west when a deer jumped out in front of him.
Rochester Motorcyclist Hurt Trying to Avoid Deer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester motorcyclist suffered a serious but non-life-threatening leg injury after he tried to avoid striking a deer in rural western Rochester early Thursday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the 52-year-old man was traveling west on Salem Rd. Southwest when a deer jumped...
KAAL-TV
Ax-wielding man fatally shot by Rochester Police during traffic stop
(ABC 6 News) - A man armed with an ax was fatally shot by police early Saturday morning after he charged toward an officer with an ax during a traffic stop. At 10:59 p.m. Friday night, officer responded to a report of a robbery at Domino's Pizza on Broadway Avenue South. Police say a white man entered the business with an ax, took cash and fled in a van. According to the general manager, two cash registers were broken and he has reason to believe the man had not taken a lot of money. No employees were hurt.
KAAL-TV
Owatonna woman killed in an ATV accident
(ABC 6 News) - An Owatonna woman was killed in an ATV accident in Houston County. On July 22, at approximately 11:30am, Houston County Dispatch received a 911 call of an ATV accident with one person injured in the southeast area of Houston County. Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Caledonia Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBAY Green Bay
ASP investigates homicide in Jackson County
An area of low pressure will move into our area tonight swinging a cold front through our area. This front will bring a line of storms through the region. We’re going to end the weekend on a pretty sunny and warm note, although an uptick in humidity will occur during the day.
Motorcyclist dies weeks after crashing into deer
BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — A De Pere motorcyclist died Tuesday after spending weeks in the hospital following a crash with a deer. On July 4, at around 5 a.m., deputies of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of 5408 Tower RD in the Town of Rockland for a report of a crash.
NWS Confirms 2 More Tornadoes in SE Minnesota & West Wisconsin
La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes were produced by the severe storms that pummeled southeastern Minnesota last weekend. Survey teams from the National Weather Service previously confirmed an EF0 tornado was responsible for damage to a barn, trees, and crops in...
Man Arrested for Brandishing Handgun in Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested a Waltham, MN man for allegedly brandishing a handgun during an argument Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Village Circle Southeast for a disturbance call shortly before 11 p.m. At the apartment, officers learned an altercation and argument broke out between the daughter of the apartment's owner and the tenant.
Rochester Police Shoot and Kill Armed Robbery Suspect
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester Police officer shot and killed man armed with an ax early Saturday morning. A news release from the Rochester Police Department says officers responded to the report of a robbery at a business in the 2,000 block of Broadway Ave. South at 10:59 p.m. A white male reportedly entered the business with an ax, took cash and fled in a van.
WEAU-TV 13
2nd man charged with reckless homicide for overdose death in Sparta
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A second man is charged with reckless homicide after a man died of a suspected overdose in Sparta on July 16. 37-year-old Brandon Borreson of Sparta was charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide by the delivery of drugs and distribution of heroin in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday, according to online court records.
Monroe County Fair closes its doors for the summer
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — Festivities wrapped up in Tomah at the Monroe County Fair. Chris Schreier, president of Monroe County Agricultural Society and organizer of the fair said the weekend was a success. Since Wednesday, people of all ages enjoyed activities including pig and goat races, a talent competition and live music. These events are part of an age-old tradition...
Arrest Warrant Issued for 2021 Rochester Smash-and-Grab Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a St. Paul man in connection with a 2021 smash-and-grab burglary at a Rochester business. The warrant filed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday identifies 41-year-old Richard Holston was one of three people who smashed out the window...
106.9 KROC
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kroc.com
Comments / 0