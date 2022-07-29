ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Reformulated Booster Shots Ready by September, White House Says

HealthDay
HealthDay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6zDb_0gxQ9kgQ00

FRIDAY, July 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Americans could be getting updated COVID booster shots that can battle the newest Omicron variants as soon as mid-September.

People close to deliberations say that the Biden administration plans to offer a booster campaign with new formulations because the makers of the primary vaccines used in the United States -- Pfizer and Moderna -- have said they can deliver the new doses by then, the New York Times reported.

This could mean that younger Americans not yet eligible for a second booster of the original vaccines will have to wait until the fall for shots.

Some in the administration have said that use of the original boosters should be expanded now, as highly contagious Omicron variants spread, while others say the better option is to strengthen everyone’s immunity in the fall with a booster that can tackle the BA.5 variant before a potential winter surge.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser, and Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House pandemic response coordinator, both advocated for expanding second boosters for more Americans now, the Times reported.

“I think there should be flexibility and permissiveness in at least allowing” a second booster of the original vaccine for younger Americans, Fauci said in an interview this month.

But officials at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wanted to focus on a fall campaign with reformulated booster shots, the Times reported.

Pfizer and Moderna have said they can deliver millions of doses by mid-September, earlier than they had previously estimated, the Times reported. Still, the data on the new shots’ effectiveness against BA.5 is preliminary at this point.

Despite the debate, the federal government plans to continue recommending that people who are eligible for a second booster get it now and not wait for the fall shot.

Some are concerned that people do not get their booster doses too close together, in part because the second may not work as well in close succession to the first.

“You can’t get a vaccine shot Aug. 1 and get another vaccine shot Sept. 15 and expect the second shot to do anything,” Shane Crotty, a virologist at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, told the Times. “You’ve got so much antibody around, if you get another dose, it won’t do anything.”

“The antibodies stop that next dose from working” if the next dose is given too early, he explained — a pattern that applies to other vaccines, such as tetanus or flu shots.

Another concern was that two shots too close together might increase the risk of myocarditis, a rare heart-related side effect in young men.

There is also worry that the public may grow weary of multiple shots, as evidenced by the fact that there is less uptake of shots with each dose. Nearly half of eligible people got a first booster, but only 30% have received their second booster, CDC data shows.

The Biden Administration is working on contracts for the reformulated booster doses, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services making a $3.2 billion advance purchase of 105 million doses made by Pfizer, the Times reported. A similar agreement is expected with Moderna.

All adults, and possibly children, could be eligible for the new boosters.

Meanwhile, BA.5 continues to spread, causing more deaths and hospitalizations, especially among the elderly. It now accounts for nearly 82% of all new cases, according to the CDC. New cases now number about 130,000 a day, but those numbers may be much higher because people taking home tests may not report their cases, the Times said.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19 variants.

SOURCE: New York Times

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What is Paxlovid? Everything you need to know about the antiviral Covid drug being taken by Joe Biden

In a letter to the White House press secretary on Thursday morning, presidential physician Kevin C. O’Connor confirmed that US President Joe Biden had tested positive for Covid-19. The 79-year-old is currently resting and according to Dr O’Connor, is experiencing symptoms including a runny nose and fatigue which began Wednesday evening. Dr O’Connor said in the letter to press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that he anticipated Mr Biden would “respond favourably to treatment” in the form of Paxlovid.Here’s everything you need to know about the antiviral pill:What is it?Paxlovid is an antiviral pill developed and produced by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which is taken...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden likely has highly contagious BA.5 strain of COVID but his symptoms including cough and sore throat are improving, White House doctor says

President Joe Biden likely has a highly contagious strain of COVID-19, but his moderate symptoms are improving, the White House doctor said in an update on Saturday. The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the Omicron strain that emerged late last year, and is now believed to be responsible for the vast majority of new coronavirus cases in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

U.S. to Offer Updated COVID Booster Shots in September

July 31, 2022 -- The Biden administration plans to begin a COVID-19 booster campaign with reformulated vaccines in September, according to The New York Times. With the new shots on the way, federal officials have decided not to expand eligibility for second boosters of the existing vaccines for those under 50 this summer. The new boosters are expected to provide better protection against the Omicron subvariants, including BA.5.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Popculture

Blueberries Recalled Nationwide Over Lead Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDS) is alerting customers to an "urgent" nationwide blueberry recall. The organization announced in a July 14 notice that certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberrie are being recalled due to possible lead contamination. The recall was voluntarily issued by BrandStorm Inc. The recall...
FOOD SAFETY
CNN

President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again

(CNN) — President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 again Saturday morning, per a letter from presidential physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor, in what is likely a "rebound" Covid-19 positivity that the doctor noted is "observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid." Biden has experienced "no reemergence...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Cdc#Flu Shot#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Omicron#The New York Times
deseret.com

Younger and healthier? Here’s why you’re going to have to wait for a second COVID-19 booster shot

A second COVID-19 booster shot for Americans under 50 may not be coming until the fall. The Biden administration has decided against expanding eligibility for another booster dose until this fall, when millions of doses of vaccines targeted at BA.5, the omicron subvariant of the virus sweeping the nation, are anticipated to be available, according to reporting by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Florida Ice Cream Company Issues Recall Over Link to Listeria Outbreak

Big Olaf ice cream has been linked to a listeria outbreak that's sickened at least 23 people and resulted in one person's death. The CDC's investigation is ongoing. Listeria infection can be serious for people who are pregnant, older adults, newborn babies and those with weakened immune systems. What it...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
UPI News

Biden tests positive for COVID-19 rebound infection, has no symptoms

July 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden tested positive for a COVID-19 rebound infection on Saturday but is not experiencing any renewed symptoms, his physician said. Kevin O'Connor, the physician to the president, said in a letter that Biden had tested negative for the coronavirus since Tuesday but tested positive late Saturday morning, marking what is described as a rebound infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Deadly bacteria found in continental U.S. soil for first time

A potentially deadly bacterium that’s normally seen in Thailand and northern Australia has been found for the first time in the continental United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory after Burkholderia pseudomallei was found in the Gulf Coast region of southern Mississippi. Public...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy