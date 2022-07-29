This Is What Housing Designed for Neurodiverse Adults Looks Like

nextcity.org
Building Black Intergenerational Wealth Through Estate Planning
Homeownership is one of the biggest wealth generators in the United States – but not for Black families. The Center for NYC Neighborhoods is looking to change that pattern through a pilot program called Generation 2 Generation, focused on Black households in Central Brooklyn and North Bronx. Launched in October as part of the Center’s Black Homeownership Project, it focuses on helping Black homeowners and their families retain and build intergenerational wealth through a combination of education and free estate planning services, aided by local community partners.
A March 2022 protest in NYC against a proposed “mega-jail” in Manhattan's Chinatown. (Steve Sanchez Photos/Shutterstock) This story was originally published by Prism. Last Tuesday, June 28, an interagency task force dedicated to designing and implementing plans to help ensure the safety of those detained in New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex was on the hot seat at a hearing held by the New York City Council’s Committee on Criminal Justice. Chief Counsel Brendan McGuire, who leads the task force, answered questions from council members and local advocates about upcoming plans to address mental health issues plaguing those incarcerated at Rikers, staffing shortages, and overall conditions at the jail complex. At the hearing, nine advocates, including former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance and senior fellows at the Columbia University Justice Lab, submitted written testimony in support of a new women’s jail that would be folded into the city’s current plans to build four new borough-based jails upon Rikers’ closure in 2027. While the borough-based jail plan sits outside the scope of the task force’s responsibilities, DOC Commissioner Louis Molina responded favorably during the hearing, expressing interest in the possibility of creating a separate women’s jail.
The summer of 2009 was just breaking on Lev Menand’s first day of work at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. There was a cool breeze blowing through the narrow skyscraper canyon that’s home to what is arguably the country’s most important financial institution. The Harvard grad, who studied the history of economic thought, had found the job through a friend of a friend.
