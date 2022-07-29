This Is What Housing Designed for Neurodiverse Adults Looks Like

A March 2022 protest in NYC against a proposed “mega-jail” in Manhattan's Chinatown. (Steve Sanchez Photos/Shutterstock) This story was originally published by Prism. Last Tuesday, June 28, an interagency task force dedicated to designing and implementing plans to help ensure the safety of those detained in New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex was on the hot seat at a hearing held by the New York City Council’s Committee on Criminal Justice. Chief Counsel Brendan McGuire, who leads the task force, answered questions from council members and local advocates about upcoming plans to address mental health issues plaguing those incarcerated at Rikers, staffing shortages, and overall conditions at the jail complex. At the hearing, nine advocates, including former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance and senior fellows at the Columbia University Justice Lab, submitted written testimony in support of a new women’s jail that would be folded into the city’s current plans to build four new borough-based jails upon Rikers’ closure in 2027. While the borough-based jail plan sits outside the scope of the task force’s responsibilities, DOC Commissioner Louis Molina responded favorably during the hearing, expressing interest in the possibility of creating a separate women’s jail.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 DAYS AGO