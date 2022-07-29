Late-session shockwaves shake Beacon Hill

When the Connecticut Republican Party endorsed former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides for the U.S. Senate this spring, the social moderate was viewed by many past and present party leaders as the GOP’s best chance in years to defeat veteran Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. But in the months since the state convention, Klarides, who supports both abortion and gay rights, and has voted for various gun control measures while serving in the state’s General Assembly, has come under fire from the conservative wing of the party for her stances, including accusations she’s not a true Republican. More of that criticism was lodged Tuesday night, when Klarides appeared in the first GOP Senate debate with her two conservative challengers in the upcoming Aug. 9 primary. Leora Levy of Greenwich, the state’s Republican National Committeewoman, and attorney Peter Lumaj of Fairfield, who ran for governor in 2018, both oppose abortion rights and further restrictions on gun owners. “There is a contrast here,” Levy said, when comparing herself to Klarides. “And I’m running in a Republican primary, not a Democrat primary. And her views on abortion are more suited to running in a Democrat primary, are more like Senator Blumenthal’s.”

