Late-session shockwaves shake Beacon Hill

JD Vance among GOP Senate hopefuls at $50,000-per-ticket Nantucket fundraiser
Republican nominees in some of the country’s highest-profile Senate contests are set to gather next month in Nantucket, Massachusetts, for a swanky fundraiser as party leaders fret that their candidates are trailing Democratic rivals in fundraising totals and financial strength. Ohio’s J.D. Vance, Pennsylvania’s Mehmet Oz, Georgia’s Herschel Walker,...
Rep. Jahana Hayes could be the first incumbent Connecticut Democrat to lose in 22 years
As Republicans set their sights on recapturing a majority in the House, much of the focus of party leaders, activists, and political players is on battleground seats in states such as Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia. But could an upset be brewing in the Democratic stronghold of New England?
Six House staffers arrested outside Schumer's office for protesting climate inaction
Six House staffers employed by progressive Democrats were arrested on Monday after protesting outside the office of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), demanding that he work harder to pass climate legislation. Earlier this month, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) pulled out of a climate deal that had been crafted to...
Democrats for Murkowski: Alaska Republican counts her fans across the aisle
Crossover clout helped her quash a conservative rival 12 years ago. Her Democratic allies today reflect the same broad appeal she may sorely need to win. Jeanne Shaheen offered to campaign for her. Angus King directed money to her. And Mark Warner’s open to endorsing her whenever it helps most.
A group of congressional staffers protested in Chuck Schumer's office against the lack of climate action. It was the office he hardly uses.
Six of the protestors were arrested, according to the Capitol Police. What's happening: A group of congressional staffers staged a sit-in within Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's office, protesting the lack of action on climate change. Six were arrested, according to Capitol Police. Who are they: Two of the protesters currently...
House votes to reinstate 'assault weapons' ban for first time in decades
But Democrats struggled to unite around a separate policing package.
Christie Whitman: It's her (new) party too
What is it about Central Jersey politicians wanting to establish third parties?. We already knew about Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski’s effort to get a second spot on the ballot under the “Moderate Party” banner. But now former Republican Gov. Christie Whitman is joining former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang to form a new third party called “Forward,” which they plan to formally launch in September.
CT GOP Senate candidates debate
The three Republicans hoping to replace Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal clashed during the night for a debate hosted by News 8 Hartford. Perhaps the most explosive accusation came from Themis Klarides. She said that Leora Levy once contributed to Senator Richard Blumenthal -- the same Democrat they are seeking...
Drug pricing pushback goes into overdrive
WELCOME TO FRIDAY PULSE — Happy Friday, everyone. I’m Megan Wilson, the health team’s lobbying reporter, filling in for your regularly scheduled Pulse crew. Phew. We’ve somehow (almost) made it through another week of wild reconciliation twists and turns — but it’s not over yet. Do you have any hot goss about the state of play? Are you Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough? Don’t hesitate to drop me a line at mwilson@politico.com. (I’m always happy to talk off the record.)
Klarides draws conservative criticism ahead of GOP primary
When the Connecticut Republican Party endorsed former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides for the U.S. Senate this spring, the social moderate was viewed by many past and present party leaders as the GOP’s best chance in years to defeat veteran Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. But in the months since the state convention, Klarides, who supports both abortion and gay rights, and has voted for various gun control measures while serving in the state’s General Assembly, has come under fire from the conservative wing of the party for her stances, including accusations she’s not a true Republican. More of that criticism was lodged Tuesday night, when Klarides appeared in the first GOP Senate debate with her two conservative challengers in the upcoming Aug. 9 primary. Leora Levy of Greenwich, the state’s Republican National Committeewoman, and attorney Peter Lumaj of Fairfield, who ran for governor in 2018, both oppose abortion rights and further restrictions on gun owners. “There is a contrast here,” Levy said, when comparing herself to Klarides. “And I’m running in a Republican primary, not a Democrat primary. And her views on abortion are more suited to running in a Democrat primary, are more like Senator Blumenthal’s.”
