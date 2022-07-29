ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The James Harden – Daryl Morey Bromance Is Going Strong

By Connor Thomas
975thefanatic.com
 2 days ago
The NBA's tampering investigation involving James Harden and the 76ers, explained

Tampering, man. It’s the NBA’s worst-kept secret. In all honestly, everyone does it. Personally, I think it’s fine. But the NBA does not. It’s still against the rules. That’s why we saw penalties handed down against the Milwaukee Bucks two seasons ago and investigations into the Bulls and Heat last season. Now, in this current offseason, we’ve got the Philadelphia 76ers who are now under the league’s microscope.
