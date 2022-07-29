The James Harden – Daryl Morey Bromance Is Going Strong

As currently constructed, the Los Angeles Lakers do not project to be title contenders during the 2022-23 season. Russell Westbrook’s future with the Lakers seems like it’s coming to an end, but so far, teams have been unwilling to deal for the guard unless the Lakers attach multiple draft picks. Plan A for Los Angeles is reportedly trading for Kyrie Irving, but the Brooklyn Nets have been insistent on them including at least one first and a second-round pick in any potential deal.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO