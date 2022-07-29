The James Harden – Daryl Morey Bromance Is Going Strong

975thefanatic.com
NBA investigating Philadelphia 76ers for tampering with James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Danuel House contracts
Good news. James Harden took less money to help the Philadelphia 76ers build a stronger roster in 2022. Bad news.
Sixers Face Possible Punishment for James Harden, P.J. Tucker Signings
At the start of the 2022 free agency period, the Philadelphia 76ers quickly came to terms on a three-year contract with the veteran forward, P.J. Tucker. At the time, the signing was far from surprising, considering Tucker was linked to the Sixers for weeks leading up to free agency. Since Tucker ...
Sixers coaches discuss relationship between James Harden, Tyrese Maxey
As the Philadelphia 76ers head into the 2022-23 season, the focus will be on James Harden as he gets set for his first full season in Philadelphia. The Sixers acquired the future Hall of Famer at the trade deadline in February, and he made a big impact despite not being the explosive scorer of his younger days.
NBA investigating Eastern Conference team for tampering
The NBA has opened an investigation into one team for allegedly tampering ahead of free agency. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA is investigating whether the Philadelphia 76ers had anything improper going on ahead of free agency. The red flag for the league is that James Harden took...
The NBA's tampering investigation involving James Harden and the 76ers, explained
Tampering, man. It’s the NBA’s worst-kept secret. In all honestly, everyone does it. Personally, I think it’s fine. But the NBA does not. It’s still against the rules. That’s why we saw penalties handed down against the Milwaukee Bucks two seasons ago and investigations into the Bulls and Heat last season. Now, in this current offseason, we’ve got the Philadelphia 76ers who are now under the league’s microscope.
Brian Windhorst explains why Sixers are winners of the offseason
The Philadelphia 76ers made their offseason moves rather quickly. They gained financial flexibility when James Harden opted out of his $47.3 million player option and went to work. Philadelphia stole PJ Tucker from the rival Miami Heat early in free agency and brought in Danuel House Jr. on a deal...
Sixers star James Harden back in the gym working, putting up jumpers
It’s the offseason which means Twitter is filled with a ton of videos of various NBA stars working in the gym and adding to their game. The Philadelphia 76ers are no different as Tyrese Maxey has constantly been in the gym all summer, but the future Hall of Fame guard is back in the gym as well.
Yardbarker
NBA Investigating Philadelphia 76ers For Possible Tampering | NBA Tracker
HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing... and Inside the Rockets, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ... JULY 30 76ERS INVESTIGATED FOR TAMPERING:. As first reported by ESPN, the NBA is...
Commentary: NBA needs to honor Bill Russell's legacy by retiring his No. 6 uniform leaguewide
The NBA should retire Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey in honor of his lifetime dedication to civil rights activism and social justice, writes Dan Woike.
NBA・
lakersnation.com
Kyrie Irving Shares Video Of Kobe Bryant Complimenting His Shooting
As currently constructed, the Los Angeles Lakers do not project to be title contenders during the 2022-23 season. Russell Westbrook’s future with the Lakers seems like it’s coming to an end, but so far, teams have been unwilling to deal for the guard unless the Lakers attach multiple draft picks. Plan A for Los Angeles is reportedly trading for Kyrie Irving, but the Brooklyn Nets have been insistent on them including at least one first and a second-round pick in any potential deal.
Toronto Raptors Waive A Player
According to Blake Murphy of Sportsnet 590 The FAN, the Toronto Raptors have waived Armoni Brooks. The 24-year-old has also played for the Houston Rockets. The Raptors lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Displays Support For Rockets Stephen Silas
HOUSTON — Patrick Beverley has been one of the NBA's best defensive players for nearly a decade and is forever grateful to one franchise — the Houston Rockets. The Los Angeles Lakers made Beverley a second-round pick during the 2009 NBA Draft, but the Rockets gave him his first NBA opportunity. He signed with the organization in 2013 — where he spent five seasons establishing himself as a defensive juggernaut.
ESPN's Bobby Marks, Tim Bontemps question the wisdom of a Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant trade for Celtics
While the rumbles of a potential trade of Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for veteran superstar swingman Kevin Durant appear to have stalled if they ever even had any traction to speak of in the first place, the debate continues on with seemingly few supporters coming out of the woodwork suggesting such a deal would make sense for Boston.
NBA investigating 76ers' free agency moves for tampering
The NBA is investigating the Sixers‘ free agency moves for possible tampering and “early contact,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. As Wojnarowski details, James Harden declined his $47M player option and instead signed a two-year, $68.6M deal with a second year player option, which allowed the Sixers to use their full mid-level exception to sign P.J. Tucker, and their bi-annual exception to sign Danuel House — two of Harden’s former teammates with the Rockets under president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who is now with Philadelphia.
A list of the backup centers Sixers have employed behind Joel Embiid
The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the top teams in the East since Joel Embiid stepped onto the floor for them in the 2016-17 season. The big fella has been the transcendent star the franchise needed to regain relevancy in the league. The biggest issue has been the backup...
