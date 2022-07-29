Word of Mouth: Irie Jamaican Kitchen’s Omar McKay Dishes on Taza, Townhall and Cooking His Culture

clevelandmagazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican DonorsBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Related
Best seafood restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Americans love their seafood. Seafood was once only enjoyed by those living on, or visiting, the coastline, but with today’s transportation and storing technologies, the seafood market in the US has grown into a $102 billion business -- with (pre-pandemic) 70 percent of that being spent at restaurants.
Meet Cleveland’s Own Mookie Motonio… aka The Ohio Playa
Mookie Motonio, perhaps better known as The Ohio Playa, is Cleveland through and through. Motonio was born, raised, and still resides in Northeast Ohio. He recalls being a gifted artist since middle school when he started rapping as a joke, though it didn’t take long for him to realize that he was actually extremely talented. His ability has led him to collaborate with high-profile artists over the years, including Bone Thugs, DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia, Chip tha Ripper, Caine & Nefertitti Avani.
BBQ expert and Cleveland native Michael Symon hosts episode 4 ‘BBQ USA’ | How to watch for free (8/1/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- National BBQ expert and celebrity chef Michael Symon hosts the Food Network’s six-episode series “BBQ USA.” The Clevelander returns to the show Monday, Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. Eastern for a one-hour episode titled, “Who are you calling chicken?”. HOW TO WATCH FOR...
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood closed due to fire
A beloved institution has closed its doors temporarily.
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, Ohio
After my friend and I saw Where the Crawdads Sing at the movie theater (a good movie for fans of the novel, which both my friend and I are), we were hungry. Since we were in Middleburg Heights, we decided to check out Capri Pizza.
Sixth City Comedy Festival returns for second year, highlighting Cleveland’s comedy scene
CLEVELAND, Ohio – During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, there wasn’t a whole lot to laugh about when it came to daily news and updates. But Marla Massie found herself turning to comedy, as she has for years, to help get through it. As a result...
Cheesecake Factory out with new flavor for National Cheesecake Day, with charitable donations
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Today – Saturday, July 30 – is National Cheesecake Day, and The Cheesecake Factory is out with its annual new flavor to benefit charity: Classic Basque Cheesecake. The crustless cheesecake has a burnt top and a creamy, custard-like center with sweet caramelized notes. It’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
clevelandmagazine.com
Column: Recipe for Success
Business book author Pat Perry showcases the importance of investing in employees who love their jobs. About 30 years ago, I was the director of human resources for the Euclid Clinic Foundation. For those old enough to remember, Euclid Clinic was one of the top destinations in Northeast Ohio for primary care doctors and specialists. The clinic boasted more than 100 physicians and 1,000 employees that included medical professionals and support staff who were second to none. During my nearly eight years there, I was part of an organization that grew from one location at Lakeshore Boulevard and East 185th Street to four locations, including Mentor, Beachwood and Bedford. We had a great family-oriented workplace culture that made it a pleasure to go to work each day.
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for a slice of pie, you should hit up this place in Lakewood. Patrons adore the whiskey chocolate pie, which features a rich dark chocolate whiskey custard inside a chocolate cookie butter crust and is topped with toffee whipped cream, and salt and honey pie, which features a rich custard that is made with wildflower honey, European butter, and sea salt and which you can sprinkle with a little bit of bee pollen. If you're looking for a vegan option, try a slice of their smoky black raspberry pie, which has dark chocolate ganache and black raspberry jam inside an almond coconut crust.
WKYC
The brothers behind Cleveland Kitchen grow Northeast Ohio company to a national presence
CLEVELAND — After a childhood spent among farmers markets and organic produce, it seems brothers Drew and Mac Anderson, along with their brother-in-law Luke Visnic, was always destined to work in the food industry. The trio officially started their company Cleveland Kitchen, previously known as Cleveland Kraut, in 2014....
Cleveland Scene
The Best Things to Do in Cleveland This Week (Aug. 1 -9)
The Guardians return from a lengthy 10-game road trip to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game interleague series that begins tonight at 7:10 at Progressive Field. The Diamondbacks sit at or near the bottom of the NL West, so the Tribe should be able to take this series. Check the club's website for more info.
IN THIS ARTICLE
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Vanessa and Michael Grandison
July 31, 2021 | Cleveland residents Vanessa (Gibson) and Michael Grandison traveled to Columbus to be married by Michael’s father, pastor Bradley Grandison, in a ceremony that included other family members and friends. Vanessa’s grandfather, himself a reverend, gave a pastoral message and prayer; her college professor and gospel choir director played piano before Vanessa’s processional, and close friends of the couple performed musical selections during the ceremony. The celebratory song continued at the reception, in fact, when members of Vanessa’s sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, serenaded her.
clevelandmagazine.com
Flats in Flux: Places to Play
Organizations work together to bring more recreational opportunities to the Flats. The East and West banks that flank the Cuyahoga River aren’t exactly the first places athletes think of when it comes to recreation … yet. But plenty of muscle-stretching, heart-pounding, sweat-producing activity is happening in the area for both Cleveland residents and tourists. And the potential for more is real, particularly on the West Bank.
Everything You Missed at the Maze ft Frankie Beverly and Isley Brothers Cleveland Concert! [Photos]
It sure is nice to be back outside. Legends Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers put on an all-time show at Cleveland’s Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica last Saturday, and fans are still talking about how amazing the experience truly was. Hosted by WZAK’s own Sam Sylk with hometown DJ...
point2homes.com
2957 West 14th St, Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, OH, 44113
The year 1900 was a glamourous time on West 14th Street! And all that turn of the Century elegance is back better than ever in the Tremont of 2021 and a gorgeous, restored mansion and the fun of living here today. A beautifully painted lady on the outside, a top to bottom renovation on the inside. New roof, full repair and repainting of the wood siding, and all windows replaced in the last 10 years, electrical updated with extensive rewiring, and new furnace and AC in the last 5. The hardwood floors are all beautifully refinished. A fabulous new kitchen with gorgeous custom built cabinetry, loads of storage and work space, and a huge - moveable - center island was just completed last year. Wonderfully large rooms throughout, all updated for a bright, open living space, with lots of natural light. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms, a 4th with it's own sun-porch, perfect as an office or craft room. And the third floor is a big, open space with a tongue and groove wooden ceiling and plenty of light from the windows in the Victorian gables. A large wet-bar and cozy stone fireplace are perfect for a party or a separate suite, along with a newly remodeled full bath, and a room-sized cedar closet. Large basement has high ceilings, a work-room, a workout area, a basement kitchen, another full bath, and a walkout to the backyard. A charming cedar deck is off the kitchen, and a patio at the back of the large, fully fenced yard with a double garage. Lincoln Park is a 5 minute walk!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clevelandmagazine.com
Meeting in a Post-Pandemic World
Local experts lay out the top trends for how organizations are approaching events. With the shutdowns of 2020 in the rearview mirror, companies and organizations are jumping at the chance to once again host in-person events. “People want to celebrate life events or their businesses and get back in touch...
Highest-rated cheap eats in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cheap eats restaurants in Cleveland from Tripadvisor.
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican Donors
Cleveland OH. - Greater Mount Calvary of GOD and Christ of Cleveland, OH, received new carpet compliments from several members of the Republican Party. The old carpet was worn and stained with odor. The Black Cleveland eastside church was visited multiple times by members of the Republican party for special events. Frequent guest Donna-Walker Brown of the Inner City Republican Movement expressed concern to fellow republicans who decided to help the church.
point2homes.com
1441 River Edge Dr, Kent, Portage County, OH, 44240
Enjoy the location having wildlife, scenic views, and much more. Contemporary colonial River Bend Kent, Ohio. 3,800 s.f., 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, double ovens, a cooktop kitchen island with room for prep work and room to sit at the island for a quick meal or snack, a beverage fridge, and a tremendous amount of counter space & cabinets. The kitchen blends into the great room with a stunning stone fireplace, woodburning with ventless gas logs. Great for cozy nights in the family room, a gourmet kitchen, and foyer, which has hardwood, and a formal study, the foyer welcomes you to this home. Sliding glass french door open side porch. The dining room has beautiful hardwood flooring and wooden baseboards & crown molding, and the laundry/mud room & powder room have marble flooring on the first floor. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, The primary bedroom has a jetted jacuzzi, and balcony, and an ensuite bedroom with tub, shower, and walk-in closet. The primary bedroom w/Jacuzzi bath with two walk-in closets. The other 2 bedrooms have traditional closets and a full bath off the wide hallway. All bathrooms have marble flooring. The 3rd floor is finished with carpet. Full walk-out to the garage basement, 3-car garage, double-tiered back deck, covered porch across part of the front of the house and down 1 side, mature landscaping with gorgeous natural woods in the private back yard, a path leading to the Cuyahoga River enjoyed by many along w/fishing.
Comments / 0