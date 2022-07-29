Prix Rothschild: Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant to skip Tuesday feature and aim for Prix Jean Romanet

www.skysports.com
Related
SkySports
Wesley Joyce: Apprentice jockey remains in intensive care after Galway fall
Apprentice jockey Wesley Joyce remains in intensive care in hospital following his fall at Galway on Thursday, where he sustained major chest trauma. Joyce, 19, was riding Red Heel for Michael Mulvany when he was unseated early in the Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes, a seven-furlong Listed event.
SkySports
Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton rues missed win chance but warns rivals that Mercedes are closing the gap
Lewis Hamilton believes he could have fought for the Hungarian GP victory without his qualifying issues but still praised Mercedes after his on-merit second place and insists they're closing the gap to their rivals. Hamilton started only seventh on Sunday after a DRS issue ruined his final lap of qualifying,...
SkySports
George Russell savours 'dream' Hungarian Grand Prix pole position for Mercedes and vows to win Sunday's race
George Russell said securing his first ever pole position was the best feeling he's experienced in motor racing - as he vowed to beat Ferrari and win Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver's maiden pole came from a sensational final lap at the Hungaroring on Saturday afternoon to edge...
F1 practice: What time is Hungarian Grand Prix today?
The Formula One season has just one race left before the mid-season summer break with Sebastian Vettel’s retirement announcement top of the talking points heading into the Hungarian Grand Prix.The four-time world champion announced on Thursday that he will be retiring from F1 at the end of this season, with just 10 races left of a 16-year career which saw him win world titles at Red Bull from 2010-2013.F1 practice: What time is Hungarian Grand Prix today?Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc will be looking to bounce back in Budapest after his retirement from last weekend’s French Grand Prix, which allowed Max...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dakota Gold bids to follow in half-brother's path at Ripon
Two days after half-brother Commanche Falls’ tremendous repeat success in the Stewards’ Cup, Dakota Gold will look to pull off a similar trick in the Ripon feature event, live on Sky Sports Racing. 3:25 Ripon - Dakota goes for Gold at Ripon. A 14-time winner, eight-year-old Dakota Gold...
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: England open title defence with victory over Trinidad & Tobago
England opened the defence of their Commonwealth Games title with a 74-22 victory over Trinidad & Tobago in Birmingham. Despite the impressive scoreline, the reigning champions showed early nerves and worked their way through a lower shooting percentage than they would have liked during the first half. The potent defensive...
SkySports
Meath 3-10 Kerry 1-7: Royals see off Kingdom to defend All-Ireland crown
Maiden winners of the Brendan Martin Cup in 2021 with a stunning showpiece triumph against Dublin, the Royal County overcame a shaky start to retain their crown in front of 46,440 at Croke Park. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh led the Kingdom charge, but with Niamh O'Sullivan and Vikki Wall in inspired...
MotorAuthority
2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix preview: Last race before summer break
Formula 1 travels to the Hungarian capital Budapest this weekend for round 13 of the 2022 season, the final round before the summer break. The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place each year at the Hungaroring, a 2.7-mile circuit that is very twisty and undulating, with a series of medium and slow speed corners that result in a reliance on mechanical grip. This makes tire management particularly important. Pirelli has nominated its C2 as the White hard, C3 as the Yellow medium and C4 Red soft.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Prix Guillaume d'Ornano: James Ferguson planning another French raid with El Bodegon
James Ferguson is plotting another cross-channel trip to France with El Bodegon following his third in the Grand Prix de Paris at ParisLongchamp. The three-year-old was twice a winner on the continent during his juvenile season, picking up the Group One Criterium de Saint-Cloud on his final start at two.
Duncan Scott takes freestyle gold as Adam Peaty looks to add to medal haul
Duncan Scott claimed revenge on Tom Dean by beating him to victory in the men’s 200 metres freestyle final at the Commonwealth Games, as Adam Peaty kept on course for a third consecutive gold in the 100m breaststroke.Scott, swimming for Scotland at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, had missed out to Dean in the Olympic final in Tokyo last year but triumphed on Saturday night in a time of one minute 45.02 seconds, with Dean taking silver for England in 1:45.41.Dean led at halfway but Alloa swimmer Scott, who won four medals in total in Japan last summer, came roaring back...
Commonwealth Games events today including Laura Kenny and Adam Peaty
Laura Kenny aims for her first Commonwealth Games gold of 2022 after Jake Jarman edged out James Hall for gold in the all-around final.Hall was hoping to land an elusive all-around gymnastics gold medal in the men’s all-around final at Arena Birmingham after taking silver behind the now-retired Nile Wilson on the Gold Coast in 2018, but Jarman, just 20 years old, produced a stunning displayy with Hall battling through a foot problem and forced to settle for silver.LIVE: Follow live coverage of the Commonwealth GamesKenny will be back in action at the Lee Valley VeloPark on Sunday as she...
SkySports
Goodwood Festival: Commanche Falls becomes first horse for 54 years to defend Stewards' Cup title
Commanche Falls showed plenty of guts to became the first horse since Sky Diver in 1967 and 1968 to win back-to-back renewals of the Coral Stewards' Cup at Goodwood. In a typically competitive renewal the action played out on the stand side, with those drawn in the high numbers filling the first five places home.
SkySports
Goodwood Festival: Rebel's Romance wins L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Glorious Stakes as Charlie Appleby enjoys 1-2
The resurgence of Rebel’s Romance continued at Goodwood as Charlie Appleby’s one-time Belmont Stakes contender landed the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes. Winner of the UAE Derby on dirt last year, connections had some of America's biggest prizes in their sights. But injury prevented him from making the trip.
George Russell claims first pole of his career at Hungarian Grand Prix
Good times have been in short supply at Mercedes this season. The team’s poorly performing car has left them stoically having to grin and bear it. In qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix and out of the blue, they finally had the chance to just grin as a good time came to them in George Russell delivering an extraordinary lap to take his first Formula One pole position and Mercedes’ first of the season.
BBC
Hungarian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen extends title lead with win from 10th on grid
Red Bull's Max Verstappen drove an outstanding race to win the Hungarian Grand Prix from 10th on the grid despite a spin costing the lead. Verstappen passed title rival Charles Leclerc twice raising fresh questions about Ferrari's race operations. Red Bull's pit strategy also vaulted Verstappen ahead of pole-sitter George...
Yardbarker
ATP roundup: Jannik Sinner beats Carlos Alcaraz to win Umag crown
Second-seeded Jannik Sinner had six aces and converted 77.4 percent of his first-serve points while producing a 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1 victory over top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday to win the Croatia Open Umag title. The Italian recovered from losing a first-set tiebreaker by dominating the final two sets to...
SkySports
Goodwood Festival: Rocchigiani lands Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes success for Germany and Tom Marquand
Rocchigiani gave Germany a winner at one of Britain’s biggest festivals with a smart display in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood. Arc winner Torquator Tasso put up a bold bid in the King George recently to finish second, and German race fans were able to cheer home an 11/2 winner with the three-year-old guided to victory by Tom Marquand.
BBC
Formula 1: Michael Masi reveals death threats after Abu Dhabi finale
Former race director Michael Masi says he received death threats following the controversy that saw Max Verstappen claim his debut world title last year. The 44-year-old failed to apply the regulations correctly in a safety-car period at the end of December's final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi. It led to...
SkySports
Goodwood Festival: Sea La Rosa shows 'huge heart' to win messy Lillie Langtry Stakes under Tom Marquand
Sea La Rosa's class came to the fore in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes as Tom Marquand timed his challenge to perfection aboard William Haggas' filly. Jason Hart blew any pre-race tactics to smithereens when he set off on an enterprising ride aboard eventual second Urban Artist. Hughie Morrison's seven-year-old...
SkySports
Desert Crown set to miss rest of season due to 'minor injury' but stays in training with Sheema Classic aim
Derby winner Desert Crown is unlikely to run again this season, with the Dubai Sheema Classic in 2023 the major aim for early in his four-year-old campaign. Sir Michael Stoute worked wonders in getting the Nathaniel colt to peak in time for the premier Classic, having had just one juvenile run before returning to action in the Dante Stakes. But in preparing for the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes this month he met with a setback.
Comments / 0