Sheriff: Cortland County having trouble attracting new recruits

z955.com
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Suspects who racked up charges on victim’s credit card around Ithaca
ITHACA N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Police need your help in identifying these suspects. On July 23, 2022, an elderly victim discovered that her wallet was missing while she was in Cortland. As the day progressed, she noticed that charges began appearing on her card. One purchase was at a Walgreens in Dryden and another was at a Target in Lansing. The victims wallet also contained cash, as of now, the suspects have allegedly spent $1,000.
whcuradio.com
Area counties part of State drought watch
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) – A drought watch issued in 21 counties across the state. Governor Hochul directed the DEC to issue the advisory after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies. A watch is the first of four levels of drought advisories and carries no mandatory restrictions. People in affected counties are strongly encouraged to conserve water whenever possible over the coming weeks, however. Especially those who use groundwater wells.
Body of missing Central New York man recovered from Mohawk River
Utica, N.Y. — The body of a missing Utica man was recovered Saturday morning from the Mohawk River, police said. Musar Pwa, 42, was found by family and police at about 7 a.m., Utica Police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said. Pwa was last seen by fisherman on Wednesday night...
Motorcyclist taken to Upstate Hospital after crash in Oswego County dies, troopers say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 74-year-old man died Saturday night from injuries he sustained after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Oswego County, troopers said. Bruce W. Hinman, of Parish, was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was in critical condition following the accident Friday night in the town of Mexico, State Police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
newyorkalmanack.com
Battle of Oriskany: Civil War in the Mohawk Valley
During this program, Terry McMaster will look at how the Revolutionary War in the Mohawk Valley was largely a civil war between neighbors, between siblings, and between fathers and sons, depending on who sided with the Revolutionaries and who with the Royalist cause. McMaster will look at the circumstances that...
cnycentral.com
Local delivery driver approached with a gun out on delivery
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A local delivery driver is safe after being approached with what appeared to be a gun. Syracuse Police were called to Southside Wings on South Salina Street around 11:30 Friday night for a robbery investigation. Officers spoke with the 48-year-old victim who says he was making...
Oswego County woman dies after rollover crash in Clay, troopers say
Clay, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman from Oswego County died Saturday morning after her vehicle rolled over and crashed into several trees in Clay, troopers said. Kayla M. Fitzsimmons, 31, of Central Square, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Accent at about 6:19 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Verplank Road, State Police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said Saturday in a news release.
Three arrested for Ithaca golf course burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested in connection to another burglary spree in Tompkins County, during which the Sheriff’s Office said they stole a gun. Dionte Henry (22), Joshua Payne (22), and Sky Volckhausen (19), all of Ithaca, were arrested after the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress […]
New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package
Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
z955.com
Stretch of road in Ithaca set to close for two weeks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road in Ithaca is set to close for two weeks. Forest Home Drive near Cornell University will close from Thurston Avenue to Arboretum Road on Monday. New sidewalk crossings are being put in. The Arboretum Road intersection near Beebe Hall will also close. There will be a detour and flaggers, though the work will not affect access to the parking garage or university buildings on Forest Home Drive. Emergency access will be allowed.
z955.com
Ithaca advances plans to rebuild South Albany Street Bridge
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Upgrades are incoming for Ithaca infrastructure. City officials are advancing plans to rebuild the South Albany Street Bridge over Six Mile Creek. Ithaca’s Bridge Systems Engineer Addisu Gebre says recent emergency repairs have kept it standing. Earlier this month, New York’s Department of Transportation...
Broome County Highway work planned for week of 8/1
The Broome County Department of Public Works announced the following highway projects that are scheduled to begin Monday, August 1st.
County board feels city is not cooperating with RPS ethics investigation
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board’s investigation into the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County’s Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) process has seen delays in a number of its requests for information from several key actors in its investigation. The delays have caused some frustration within the...
z955.com
Public assistance requested in Cortland County grand larceny
VIRGIL, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance. Officials say grand larceny occurred at Greek Peak in the town of Virgil over the weekend. The light gray Specialized Levo COMP 29 Inch Electric Bike pictured below was stolen during an event. Officials say the bike had orange pedals and grips at the time it was stolen.
Morning fire burns 2 houses in Elmira Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Sirens rang out in Elmira Heights Saturday Morning as one house caught fire, leaving another damaged. At around 5 a.m. July 30th, fire crews responded to a working structure fire at a house on 12th Street just off College Avenue in Elmira Heights. The main house on fire was in […]
Two-mile Lake Road paving begins next week
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers in Elmira and Horseheads are being reminded of a paving project that is scheduled to last all of next week. In an announcement, Chemung County Executive Chris Moss said that the Department of Public Works will finish paving the two-mile section of Lake Road from the City line to Lattabrook […]
Romesentinel.com
Oneida Police Department announces recent arrests, July 19 to 23
The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests:. • Michael A. Merrill, 54, of Oneida, was charged on July 21 with first-degree sex abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. • Liam J. O’Donnell, 23, of Utica, was picked up on July 21 on three separate...
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police investigating a stabbing and robbery overnight
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to two separate incidents overnight, a robbery and stabbing. On Friday night around 11:30, officers responded to Southside Wings on South Salina Street to investigate a robbery. When Syracuse Police arrived, they found a 48-year-old man who was a delivery driver for...
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police Department arrest 23-year-old accused of robbing victim during altercation
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at around 12:54 A.M., Officers were called to investigate a robbery that occurred in the 100 block W. LaFayette Avenue. During the investigation, police discovered that a 23-year-old female victim got into an altercation with a 23-year-old female suspect at the scene.
z955.com
Multiple felonies for Tioga County man
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man arrested for sexual abuse. State Police at Owego arrested 35-year-old John Fanning, of Spencer, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. The arrest stems from an investigation that began in April. Fanning is charged with three counts of sexual abuse in the...
