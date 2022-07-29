Tioga County seeing strong economic growth since 2020

z955.com
Sheriff: Cortland County having trouble attracting new recruits
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County Sheriff Mark Helms is having a hard time maintaining staffing levels in his department. Recruiting comes down to one thing. Sheriff Helms says his road patrol office is down four deputies. FULL INTERVIEW: Sheriff Helms on Ithaca’s Morning News.
Ithaca advances plans to rebuild South Albany Street Bridge
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Upgrades are incoming for Ithaca infrastructure. City officials are advancing plans to rebuild the South Albany Street Bridge over Six Mile Creek. Ithaca’s Bridge Systems Engineer Addisu Gebre says recent emergency repairs have kept it standing. Earlier this month, New York’s Department of Transportation...
Southern Tier counties under drought watch: NYS DEC
(WETM) — Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, and Tompkins counties have been placed under a drought watch today by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Governor Kathy Hochul directed the NYS DEC to issue a drought watch for 21 New York counties today, July 29, 2022. According to the DEC, a drought watch is the […]
Tioga County Public Health announces Employee of the Second Quarter
The Tioga County Public Health Department recently announced that Meagan Ferguson has been named as the Employee of the 2nd Quarter of 2022. Meagan started working with Tioga County Public Health in April 2019 as an Early Intervention Service Coordinator. In this capacity she works with children from birth to...
Stretch of road in Ithaca set to close for two weeks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road in Ithaca is set to close for two weeks. Forest Home Drive near Cornell University will close from Thurston Avenue to Arboretum Road on Monday. New sidewalk crossings are being put in. The Arboretum Road intersection near Beebe Hall will also close. There will be a detour and flaggers, though the work will not affect access to the parking garage or university buildings on Forest Home Drive. Emergency access will be allowed.
Demo Derby action and more at the Tioga County Fair!
The Tioga County Fair, set for Aug 9-13 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego will set the stage for this year’s Demolition Derby Action! According to organizer Rob Brown, there were over 175 participants last year, and this year is expected to bring in the same number, or maybe higher.
Number of paramedics, EMTs drop significantly in Tioga County
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — There are alarming numbers for EMS in Tioga County. A new report shows a steep drop in medical professionals and volunteers. Over the past five years, the number of paramedics in the county has decreased by 32 percent. EMTs have declined by 42 percent. Data...
Concourse D’Elegance returns to Southern Tier
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Car enthusiasts from around the country were in the Southern Tier this week for a unique car show. Drivers parked Bricklin SV-1s along Market Street for Concourse D'Elegance, a car show part of Bricklin International's Grand National Meet. Residents saw roughly 20 of these cars parked outside starting Saturday morning in an array of different colors.
Morning fire burns 2 houses in Elmira Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Sirens rang out in Elmira Heights Saturday Morning as one house caught fire, leaving another damaged. At around 5 a.m. July 30th, fire crews responded to a working structure fire at a house on 12th Street just off College Avenue in Elmira Heights. The main house on fire was in […]
New York State Bill Could Put End To Native American High School Mascots
For the last couple of years, there has been pressure put on professional sport teams to change their mascot names away from any Native American name. For example: Washington Redskins to Washington Commandos and Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians. Many Universities and High Schools have followed suit and also changing...
New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package
Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
Sudha’s Emporium open in Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new store looking to spice up some homecooked meals has arrived in Downtown Corning. Sudha's Emporium opened on East Market Street on Friday, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held in the afternoon. The shop offers a wide variety of spices, kitchen decor, and other goods. Owner Shanti Venugopal was inspired to open the store by her mother, who passed away in December 2020. After her family moved to Corning 11 years ago for her husband's job, they needed a place to find spices.
Structure fire damages Elmira south side home
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A House was burned after a fire broke out in Elmira Thursday Night, July 28. According to the Elmira Fire Department, they responded to 260 Horner Str. at 10:39 p.m. on July 28, 2022. Photos of the damage show a charred exterior and missing windows....
Hochul tells 7 News she’d be ‘happy’ to look into Morse death
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul says she would be “happy to take a serious look” at the circumstances surrounding the death of Watertown firefighter trainee Peyton Morse. Morse, 21, died in March of last year after an incident at the state Fire Training Academy in...
281 Closed in Homer After Major Accident
A major two vehicle accident has closed Route 281 between Clinton St. and James St. In Homer. Homer Fire and TLC Ambulance on the scene with Dryden and Tully Ambulance providing mutual aid. Two Medivac helicopters is on the way to the scene. Avoid the area. Route 281 is be closed as crews are still on scene.
Economic Downturn Continues to Affect Local Restaurants
Many local businesses have been bearing the brunt of inflation the past few years. Yesterday, the U.S. Commerce Department reported that the economy has shrunk for the second straight quarter. For local businesses in the food industry, resulting issues have ranged from rising costs to a limited supply chain. At Despina's Mediterranean Taste, a Binghamton staple, things are no different.
Man Accused of Raping a Child in Chemung Four Years Ago
CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WENY) - A man has been accused of raping a child in the town of Chemung four years ago. According to court documents, Adam Hobczuk was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on July 14th in connection to the case. The documents indicated that Hobczuk allegedly raped a teen multiple times in 2018, who was 16 at the time.
Victim identified in fatal Interstate 86 crash
New updates have been released from New York State Police regarding the accident on I-86 that left one individual dead. According to police, Casey Getman, 29, died Friday afternoon from complications from a motorcycle accident that happened around 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the interstate in the Town of Bath. Police say that […]
