DOS stands for Disk Operating System. Earlier, before the invention of Windows OS, computers run on the Disk Operating System. The family of DOS includes MS-DOS, PC-DOS, Free-DOS, etc. Among these operating systems, MS-DOS was the most popular operating system and it was developed by Microsoft. Microsoft ended DOS after the release of Windows 95. You can still run DOS programs in the 32-bit Windows 10 operating system by using the NTVDM technology. NTVDM stands for NT Virtual DOS Machine. It is not installed in Windows 10 by default. When you run a DOS program on a 32-bit Windows 10 OS, you will receive a popup to install NTVDM. If we talk about 64-bit Windows 11/10 OS, you cannot run DOS programs. In this article, we will see how to run old DOS Programs in Windows 11/10 using vDOS.

SOFTWARE ・ 21 DAYS AGO