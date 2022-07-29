www.thewindowsclub.com
Related
The new-look Gmail had landed, with one important addition
Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to all account holders. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to a portion of Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, the transition will take place automatically for those with Google Chat enabled, and can be triggered via the Settings menu by all other users.
CNET
Wipe Your iPad Completely Clean in Just 2 Steps
Getting a new iPad is an exciting time, from comparing specs to unboxing to getting the settings just right. But before you start playing around with all the new features, there is the unavoidable question of what to do with your old iPad. If your iPad is still in working condition, you have several options, like selling it or repurposing it, but before you do anything with your old iPad, you need to erase it and factory-reset it.
makeuseof.com
Can You Install Windows on an Apple Silicon Mac?
Apple silicon Macs have excellent performance and impressive battery life, and they come running macOS, which is an excellent operating system. Still, you can’t use macOS for everything, so you might be wondering if it’s possible to install Windows on your Apple silicon Mac as well. Running Windows...
The Windows Club
What is a Mini PC? Should you get one?
In today’s day and age, technology has advanced to a point where it is impossible to get a bad computer. Yes, there are good and better computers if you start comparing all the options that are available in the market. But, our human brain continues to innovate and that’s why it continues developing better devices and gadgets. In this post, we will talk about one such new but not-so-popular category Mini PC. We will see what is a Mini PC and should you get one?
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Windows Club
How to run old DOS Programs in Windows 11/10 using vDos
DOS stands for Disk Operating System. Earlier, before the invention of Windows OS, computers run on the Disk Operating System. The family of DOS includes MS-DOS, PC-DOS, Free-DOS, etc. Among these operating systems, MS-DOS was the most popular operating system and it was developed by Microsoft. Microsoft ended DOS after the release of Windows 95. You can still run DOS programs in the 32-bit Windows 10 operating system by using the NTVDM technology. NTVDM stands for NT Virtual DOS Machine. It is not installed in Windows 10 by default. When you run a DOS program on a 32-bit Windows 10 OS, you will receive a popup to install NTVDM. If we talk about 64-bit Windows 11/10 OS, you cannot run DOS programs. In this article, we will see how to run old DOS Programs in Windows 11/10 using vDOS.
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Popculture
Amazon Rolls out Long-Awaited Update to Prime Video
Amazon might have great shows on Prime Video like The Boys and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but the app's interface has been less than great for a few years now. Thankfully, that's about to change. The internet giant announced plans to roll out a new interface earlier this month. It's the biggest change for Prime Video in a decade.
NFL・
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU could beat even the RTX 3090 Ti – and make your PSU weep
Nvidia’s full-fat AD104 chip, the GPU for its next-gen Lovelace graphics cards which is expected to be the engine of the RTX 4070, could end up being as powerful as the RTX 3090 Ti, according to the latest from the rumor mill. This will be the maximal configuration of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
8 Ways to Fix a Cursor When It Moves On Its Own in Windows 11
Windows users occasionally run into issues with their mouse. One common problem is when their cursor wanders on the screen without moving the mouse a little. It is often simply a speck of dust on the table or a loose mouse connection, but sometimes the issue lies in the operating system.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Freezing Issues on Windows 11
There’s nothing more frustrating than having your computer freeze without warning or explanation. Unfortunately, PC users are bound to run into this problem at one point or another. It could be a result of several reasons, and the fix may not be apparent at first. Newer operating systems are...
makeuseof.com
The Ultimate List of Helpful Windows Alt Codes to Insert Special Characters
Standard, full-sized keyboards typically have 104 keys, which provides all the characters needed for the English language. However, suppose you’re writing in a different language or need special characters for functions. In that case, you’ll need to dig deep inside the Windows Character Map, select and copy the character you need, then paste it into the document you’re working on.
makeuseof.com
How to Remove Quick Settings on Windows 11
The Quick Settings menu is a helpful feature in Windows 11 that lets you access some commonly used settings on your computer. It provides quick access to many useful services, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and accessibility. Despite being a useful service, you might not get as much mileage out of it...
The Windows Club
Best browser for downloading large files on Windows 11/10
In this post, we will talk about the best browsers for downloading large files on Windows 11/10. While there are so many best free web browsers out there for streaming videos, working with emails, and a lot of other stuff, when it comes to handling big files while downloading them to the system, not all browsers are as effective as they should. So, if you are wondering which browser should be used to download large files with a good speed and optimal performance, then the list covered here can be helpful.
CNET
Text Too Tiny on Your iPhone, iPad or Mac? How to Fix It
If you find yourself having to squint in order to or type words on your phone or computer screen, you won't get much enjoyment out of your Apple device. Not to mention the headache-inducing blue light. Apple has a number of accessibility features that you can explore and customize under...
makeuseof.com
Does the iPad Have a Flashlight?
The iPad is a powerful device that makes it easy to stay on top of school, work, and even gaming. Such a powerful device like this also means there are other features that come in handy. For example, many iPad models also have a flashlight. If you’re wondering how to...
iPhone warning – change your settings to save you from huge battery fail
THE IPHONE has a hidden feature to help users avoid being caught off guard by a dead battery. You can easily change your settings to get the most out of the iPhone and its virtual assistant Siri. The iPhone has loads of customizable features for creating a device that's unique...
makeuseof.com
How to Print a Webpage in Chrome on Desktop and Mobile
Looking for a way to print a webpage in Chrome? Chrome has a built-in feature that makes printing webpages easy. In this article, we will show you how to print a webpage in Chrome for desktop, iOS, and Android. How to Print a Webpage in Chrome on Desktop. Follow the...
The Windows Club
Fix Missing Menu Bar in Illustrator
Adobe Illustrator is among the leading vector graphic software out there. There are so many ways that Illustrator can be used to enhance artwork for any occasion. There may eventually be problems while using Illustrator. These problems may not be the fault of Illustrator, they may result from malware, corrupt software, or anything else that can go wrong. Having a missing Menu Bar in Illustrator may have a few causes.
6 hidden iPhone features that seem like magic tricks
Let’s be honest: one of the longstanding reasons why the iPhone appeals to people over Android is that it’s easier to use. The iPhone, to put it simply, is intuitive while simultaneously powerful. That said, there’s a good chance that most iPhone users are completely unaware of just how powerful the iPhone is. Because Apple doesn’t tout every single iPhone feature, Apple’s iconic smartphone is brimming with features and hidden tricks that you probably didn’t even know existed.
The Windows Club
Fix Save Failed on Ground Branch
Many users have reported that they see Save Failed on Ground Branch when playing the game. The issue means that the game is unable to save your progress. In this post, we will see how you can resolve this error message of Ground Branch. Following is the exact error message.
Comments / 0