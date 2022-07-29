There are many features hidden in Microsoft Outlook that is hidden from view on the menu bar or standard toolbar. You can gain access to other Microsoft Office features by selecting the customized Ribbon settings in the Options settings; an example of one of these features is the Crop to Shape feature. The Crop to Shape feature changes the shape of the drawing, preserving all its formatting. In Outlook, the Crop to Shape feature is a part of the crop feature, but what if you want it on the Home tab or the Insert tab, where you can get access to it easily without going to the Picture Format tab to use it? In this tutorial, we will explain how to enable the Crop to Shape button in Outlook.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO