www.thewindowsclub.com
Related
The Windows Club
How to automate Tasks with Illustrator Actions
This article will take you through the steps of how to automate tasks with Illustrator Actions. It will also show how to edit the Actions; having to repeat the same task over and over can get quite dull. Constantly repeated simple or complex tasks can be automated in Illustrator. This is especially helpful when there is a lot to do in a short time. Illustrator Action is recording a set of steps and playing them back. It is like macros in Microsoft Word, a set of actions that makes up a task is recorded and then played when it needs to be done.
The Windows Club
How to insert and modify SmartArt diagrams in Excel
In Microsoft Office, a SmartArt graphic ranges from the graphical list and process diagrams to more complex graphics such as Venn diagrams and Organization charts. SmartArt is visually used to communicate information. People can use professional business diagrams using SmartArt, such as creating a process for a project. When you insert a SmartArt on your worksheet, you can enter text into your diagram. The SmartArt diagram only includes text and pictures.
The Windows Club
Best browser for downloading large files on Windows 11/10
In this post, we will talk about the best browsers for downloading large files on Windows 11/10. While there are so many best free web browsers out there for streaming videos, working with emails, and a lot of other stuff, when it comes to handling big files while downloading them to the system, not all browsers are as effective as they should. So, if you are wondering which browser should be used to download large files with a good speed and optimal performance, then the list covered here can be helpful.
The Windows Club
How to enable and use the Crop to Shape button In Outlook
There are many features hidden in Microsoft Outlook that is hidden from view on the menu bar or standard toolbar. You can gain access to other Microsoft Office features by selecting the customized Ribbon settings in the Options settings; an example of one of these features is the Crop to Shape feature. The Crop to Shape feature changes the shape of the drawing, preserving all its formatting. In Outlook, the Crop to Shape feature is a part of the crop feature, but what if you want it on the Home tab or the Insert tab, where you can get access to it easily without going to the Picture Format tab to use it? In this tutorial, we will explain how to enable the Crop to Shape button in Outlook.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Windows Club
Fix Missing Menu Bar in Illustrator
Adobe Illustrator is among the leading vector graphic software out there. There are so many ways that Illustrator can be used to enhance artwork for any occasion. There may eventually be problems while using Illustrator. These problems may not be the fault of Illustrator, they may result from malware, corrupt software, or anything else that can go wrong. Having a missing Menu Bar in Illustrator may have a few causes.
The Windows Club
What is a Mini PC? Should you get one?
In today’s day and age, technology has advanced to a point where it is impossible to get a bad computer. Yes, there are good and better computers if you start comparing all the options that are available in the market. But, our human brain continues to innovate and that’s why it continues developing better devices and gadgets. In this post, we will talk about one such new but not-so-popular category Mini PC. We will see what is a Mini PC and should you get one?
The Windows Club
There was an error communicating with the Steam servers
If you see the “There was an error communicating with the Steam servers” error message after launching Steam, you will not be able to play any games. There are multiple causes of this error, like internet connectivity issues, Steam server issues, bad Steam Browser cache, corrupted network drives, etc. In this article, we have listed some solutions that may help you fix the problem.
The Windows Club
How to use the ASIN function in Excel
In Microsoft Excel, an ASIN is a Math and Trigonometry function, and its purpose is to return the arcsine or inverse of a number. The arcsine is the angle whose sine is a number. The formula for the ASIN function is ASIN(number). The syntax for the ASIN function is below:
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Windows Club
Quick Access crashes File Explorer in Windows 11/10
Quick Access is a location in File Explorer where you can pin the folders that you open most frequently. Apart from that, it also shows the recently opened folders. Quick Access is available on the left pane in File Explorer. Some users have reported that opening the recent files from Quick Access crashes File Explorer. The issue also occurs on right-clicking any folder in Quick Access. In this article, we will see the solutions that will help you fix this problem.
The Windows Club
Mail Recipient missing from Send to menu in Windows 11/10
The Mail Recipient option from the Send To menu makes it very easy for users to send over their files and folders to other parties on their computers. If you’re someone who actively uses this feature and notice it to have gone missing, it would be bothering you. In this article, we will look at how you can fix the ‘Mail Recipient’ option being missing from the ‘Send To’ menu in Windows 11/10.
The Windows Club
How to download and install Java JDK on Windows 11/10
JDK (Java Development Kit) is a collection of tools required for developing and testing programs in the language. It is a package consisting of java development tools like java compiler and JRE. It is used for building applications using Java Programming Language. Java is an Object-Oriented Programing language that programmers use to develop java software. Java was developed by James Gosling, and it is owned by Oracle Corporation and Sun Microsystem. It is a platform-independent language. Java 18 is the latest JDK Development Kit for Windows, Linux, and macOS platforms. So without any delay, let us walk you through the process to download the JDK installer for Windows 11/10.
The Windows Club
Microsoft Excel shortcut keys and their functions
If you want to be a master at Microsoft Excel then one of the things you must know are keyboard shortcuts. Not all of them, but mostly the best or more important ones. A lot of Excel users take advantage of only a few Excel keyboard shortcuts, and that’s understandable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Windows Club
Fix Packet Loss problems on Apex Legends
Packets may get lost in Apex Legends because of network or server issues. Things such as slow Internet and network glitches will come under network issues. In this post, we will see how you can fix Apex Legends Packet Loss with some easy-to-execute solutions. How do I fix packet loss...
The Windows Club
Fix Save Failed on Ground Branch
Many users have reported that they see Save Failed on Ground Branch when playing the game. The issue means that the game is unable to save your progress. In this post, we will see how you can resolve this error message of Ground Branch. Following is the exact error message.
The Windows Club
How to convert KML to Excel or CSV in Windows 11/10
Here is a complete guide that will help you to convert KML files to Excel worksheets or CSV format on your Windows 11/10 PC. KML (Keyhole Markup Language) is a GPS data file format used to save different types of geographical data such as location data, image overlays, annotations, etc. It was developed by Google and was primarily used by the Google Earth service. However, a lot of GPS programs also support this file format.
The Windows Club
Xbox is not syncing game data to the cloud
Some users are experiencing syncing issues on Xbox. When they launch a game, the game gets stuck and shows a message on the screen saying, “We can’t sync your data with the cloud right now.” You can save your progress by syncing the game data to the cloud. It also helps you continue your game on another device by signing into your account. If you are unable to sync your game data to the cloud on Xbox, the solutions provided in this article may help you fix the problem.
The Windows Club
Stray not launching or opening on Windows PC [Fixed]
Is Stray not launching or opening on your Windows 11/10 PC? Stray is the most recent adventure single-player video game developed by BlueTwelve Studio. It was released just a couple of days ago and has already grabbed the eyeballs of ardent gamers. While most gaming enthusiasts are enjoying this new game, some players are unable to launch the game itself.
The Windows Club
Winamp for Windows PC is now available for download
Winamp has been in the market as the most favorite media player since 1997. Many media players are freely available on the internet, but the kind of impact Winamp has on its users is irreplaceable by any of its alternatives. Radionomy, the developers of Winamp are trying to bring the best possible features and give users a seamless media playing experience with its latest versions.
The Windows Club
Fix 0x87e10bca Xbox Error Code
If you are an Xbox user and get the Xbox Error Code 0x87e10bca while launching the app or a game, this article is just for you. It’s a common error and here we are sharing some simple solutions to fix it. Fix Xbox Error Code 0x87e10bca. This is a...
Comments / 0