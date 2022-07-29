ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Ellefson has made a Megadeth supergroup with two other ex-members

By Liz Scarlett
 2 days ago
David Ellefson is to play Megadeth albums in full alongside his band Kings Of Thrash, which features fellow ex-Megadeth member and guitarist Jeff Young.

Kings Of Thrash will be hitting the road across the US this fall as part of the Mega Years tour, and will see them play two early Megadeth albums in full - 1985's Killing Is My Business... and Business Is Good! and 1988's So Far, So Good... So What!.

Chris Poland, another former Megadeth guitarist, will also be joining Kings Of Thrash as a special guest for the upcoming dates.

Poland played on K illing Is My Business. ..and its follow-up, 1986's Peace Sells… But Who's Buying? and then rejoined the band for 2004's The System Has Failed, while Young was featured on So Far, So Good... So What!.

Megadeth co-founder Ellefson was let go from the band in 2021 due to a sex scandal involving a fan, and was shortly after replaced by James LoMenzo. Testament's Steve Di Giorgio played bass on Megadeth's upcoming album, The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!, which is due out in September.

Playing alongside Ellefson and co. will be drummer Fred Aching and vocalist-guitarist Chaz Leon.

The Mega Years tour will kick off on October 12 in San Diego, California and come to an end on October 15 in West Hollywood.

Find tour dates below:

Kings Of Thrash Mega Years tour dates

Oct 12: San Diego Brick by Brick, CA
Oct 13: Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, AZ
Oct 14: Las Vegas The Space, NV
Oct 15: West Hollywood Whisky a Go Go, CA

