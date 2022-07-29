Heartbreak as boy, 7, found dead in family washing machine after being reported missing

celebsbar.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Smokey conditions on the Eastex Freeway were from a large commercial building fire in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine Of Foster Parent's HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSpring, TX
Knife-wielding suspect in mental health crisis at group home shot by a Houston Police Officer in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The family of a man found in a field next to a busy on-ramp of a major freeway in Houston wants answers; plans protesthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Man shot for allegedly walking toward officers with knife in west Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities say a knife-wielding man was shot by police in west Houston after allegedly walking towards officers during a confrontation. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 1300 block of Riverview Ct. That's where officers with the Houston Police Department say they received a call for an individual having a mental health crisis. Initial reports were the man was threatening someone in a home with a knife.
dallasexpress.com
Missing Child Found Dead in Washing Machine
A 7-year-old boy from Spring, Texas, who was reported missing in the early hours of Thursday was found dead in the family’s washing machine almost two hours later. Former foster child Troy Khoeler was adopted in 2019. The family noticed he was missing around 4 a.m. Police responded to...
Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputies respond to Lake Houston home and find 3-foot alligator at the front porch
No one was injured at the home and the alligator was safely wrangled before being set loose back into the wild by the deputies.
Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine Of Foster Parent's Home
Troy Khoeler was a foster child. In 2019 he was adopted by a childless couple in Spring, Texas in Harris County. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, Constable deputies responded to a report of a missing child in the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood subdivision at 5:20 am. Troy's adopted parents reported that the 7-year-old has been missing since 4:00 am.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot in the head during argument at north Houston apt. complex over subleasing room, HPD says
According to police, the victim was shot in the head by a gunman who wanted to sublease a room before an argument spurred.
Officer shoots suspect who charged toward HPD with knife at group home in west Houston, police say
Police said the suspect was standing outside the assisted living facility when he began running toward one of the officers with a knife.
Driver killed, passenger injured in North Freeway crash, Harris Co. deputies say
Officials said the driver of the red Mercedes who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the car after losing control and rear-ending the Jeep.
Gunman flirts with victim's girlfriend, shoots him in the back at gas pump in NE Houston, police say
Investigators said as the victim got into his truck that was parked at the gas pump, the suspect walked up and shot him in the back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Investigation underway after body found in water at Sugar Land, police say
Investigators believe the man fell or jumped from a bridge before he drowned in the water.
Texas man gets 40 years in prison for hiding body of dead 5-year-old girl
Santiago Esparza, a documented gang member, agreed to a punishment of 40 years on Tuesday as prosecutors and jurors geared up for a second week of trial.
fox26houston.com
Driver killed after losing control of car, flipping over in north Harris County
HOUSTON - Authorities say a driver was killed after losing control of their car in north Harris County overnight Sunday. It happened a little before 2:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Fwy. That's where investigators say a jeep was traveling in the fourth lane of the freeway when a red Mercedes, also in the same lane, was speeding.
Parents of 7-year-old Spring boy found dead in washing machine released after questioning
SPRING, Texas — After being questioned by detectives all day Thursday, the adoptive father of a Spring boy found dead in a washing machine was dropped off at his home. Seven-year-old Troy Khoeler was reported missing from his home Thursday morning before he was later found dead at the same home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'It means the world to us' | Pearland business raises money for Missouri City officer shot in the face
PEARLAND, Texas — A Pearland business is helping support a Missouri City police officer who was shot in the face by a carjacking suspect last week. Grazia Italian Kitchen opened a drive-through breakfast taco stand outside their restaurant over the weekend. The money that was raised from selling breakfast...
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters battle flames at Humble tire shop, according to officials
HUMBLE, Texas – Fire officials say they were able to put out flames which were said to have started Sunday afternoon. According to the Eastex Fire Department, the flames began in the Humble area around 1:52 p.m. in the 14300 block of Old Humble Road. Mutual agencies were sent...
Uber driver arrested and charged with murder in shooting that killed beloved pastor, records show
After the suspect revealed himself as an Uber driver, investigators said they discovered he was in the area during the time of the deadly shooting.
celebsbar.com
Mom’s Body Found Floating In Trash Can After Chilling Last Words
The body of a mom of three was found in a trash can floating along Buffalo Bayou this month after telling her father she’d been threatened. Around 6 p.m. on July 19 the Houston Police Department was notified by a tour boat operator that a trash can was floating along the bayou, omitting “a foul odor”.
3 suspects in custody after being accused of stealing 2 ferrets from Cypress pet store
CYPRESS, Texas — Three suspects are in custody after deputies said they stole two ferrets from a pet store in Cypress. On Saturday, two of the suspects walked into the Pet Supermarket located in the 15000 block of Fairfield Village Square and removed two ferrets from their cage, Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said.
Car chase on I-45 North Fwy ends in multi-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County, deputies say
Deputies said the suspect crashed into a vehicle, bounced off that car, and hit a second vehicle that was stopped at a gas pump nearby.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
STABBING IN RIVER PLANTATION
12:30am-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene along with Caney Creek Fire and Conroe Fire, MCHD in the 500 block of Gunston Ct. in the River Plantation Subdivision. Report of a male stabbed multiple times.
Court documents reveal social media played massive part in large catalytic converter ring bust
The two brothers, 18 and 19, are among six people accused in a theft ring believed to have netted $11.6 million in stolen parts.
Comments / 0