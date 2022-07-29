ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Heartbreak as boy, 7, found dead in family washing machine after being reported missing

 2 days ago
fox26houston.com

Man shot for allegedly walking toward officers with knife in west Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say a knife-wielding man was shot by police in west Houston after allegedly walking towards officers during a confrontation. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 1300 block of Riverview Ct. That's where officers with the Houston Police Department say they received a call for an individual having a mental health crisis. Initial reports were the man was threatening someone in a home with a knife.
HOUSTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Missing Child Found Dead in Washing Machine

A 7-year-old boy from Spring, Texas, who was reported missing in the early hours of Thursday was found dead in the family’s washing machine almost two hours later. Former foster child Troy Khoeler was adopted in 2019. The family noticed he was missing around 4 a.m. Police responded to...
SPRING, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine Of Foster Parent's Home

Troy Khoeler was a foster child. In 2019 he was adopted by a childless couple in Spring, Texas in Harris County. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, Constable deputies responded to a report of a missing child in the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood subdivision at 5:20 am. Troy's adopted parents reported that the 7-year-old has been missing since 4:00 am.
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Firefighters battle flames at Humble tire shop, according to officials

HUMBLE, Texas – Fire officials say they were able to put out flames which were said to have started Sunday afternoon. According to the Eastex Fire Department, the flames began in the Humble area around 1:52 p.m. in the 14300 block of Old Humble Road. Mutual agencies were sent...
HUMBLE, TX
celebsbar.com

Mom's Body Found Floating In Trash Can After Chilling Last Words

The body of a mom of three was found in a trash can floating along Buffalo Bayou this month after telling her father she’d been threatened. Around 6 p.m. on July 19 the Houston Police Department was notified by a tour boat operator that a trash can was floating along the bayou, omitting “a foul odor”.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

STABBING IN RIVER PLANTATION

12:30am-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene along with Caney Creek Fire and Conroe Fire, MCHD in the 500 block of Gunston Ct. in the River Plantation Subdivision. Report of a male stabbed multiple times.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

