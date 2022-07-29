How to keep your kids safe from skin cancer this summer

www.wfaa.com
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
HHM Health Providing Hundreds of Students With Free School SuppliesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Community Comes together To Help Balch Spring Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No DamageLarry LeaseGlenn Heights, TX
CPAC Texas speaker recently gave a "pure Nazi speech."Ash JurbergDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
Sleep Expert on Preparing Kids for Back-to-School
While it is still summer, getting kids to bed during daylight can be a struggle, but it can take as much as 12 weeks to move bedtime up or wake up an hour earlier in a healthy way. Fort Worth’s Dr. Brandy Roane, a sleep expert, spoke with CBSDFW about...
HHM Health Providing Hundreds of Students With Free School Supplies
HHM Health provided much-needed relief by handing out free items at their back to school fair.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. The school season is right around the corner and inflation is not making it easy for families. CBS DFW reports that HHM Health is providing relief in the form of handing out free items at their back-to-school fair. Hundreds of families waited in line to get free school supplies. Kids received notebooks, pens, pencils, and a backpack.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas 12-Year-Old Loses Battle to Bone Cancer, Leaves Legacy of Giving
Isabelle "Izzy" Martin was more than your average 12-year-old middle school girl. She was a force in fundraising for the rare cancer she fought so hard against for more than two years: osteosarcoma, a bone cancer. Izzy died Friday morning surrounded by her family at home. "Our warrior went home...
WFAA
The coolest public pools in DFW
We all know it's hot… So, let's cool down in the coolest pools in DFW. Hannah went on the hunt for some of the best – At all price ranges – And here's what she found.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Animal Shelter Finds Unique Way to Solve Worker Shortage
Overwhelmed with animals and unable to hire enough workers to care for them, the Fort Worth Animal Shelter recently found a unique solution -- by reaching out to a homeless shelter. "It literally got to the point I didn't have supervisors or managers anymore because they were having to clean...
socialwhirl.com
Personal Stories of Tragedies and Triumphs Shared at the Sold-Out Auxiliary of Nexus Mother’s May Brunch
(Featured photo: Louise Hallam Collins, Brunch Chair; Oliver Collins. Harriet Jeffers and Laura Jeffers, Honorary Chairs.)*. Excitement filled the room as supporters of the Auxiliary of Nexus Recovery Center gathered at the sold-out Mother’s May Brunch at the Dallas Country Club to celebrate mothers, grandmothers and all the women in our lives. Proceeds support the mission of Nexus Recovery Center and ensure that mothers with substance use disorder can receive needed services to rebuild their lives and heal alongside their families.
COVID-19 cases spiking in Tarrant County, health officials point to BA.5 variant as problem
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The Tarrant County Health and Human Services Department recorded 1,131 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday--the fifth day in a row where the department has recorded 1,000-plus COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday of this week, the department recorded over 2,000 cases. Tarrant County Health and Human...
Tips and tricks for saving on that grocery bill from the Culinary School of Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — While gas prices may be ticking down, other essentials such as the price you pay for food in the grocery store keeps rising. CBS 11 News went to the Culinary School of Fort Worth for some tips and tricks people can use today to save money on their grocery bills.Ched Pagtakhan is the culinary operations manager here and said the number one thing to keep in mind is to have a plan, and to buy bulk — it's cheaper. "Most people go to the grocery store and will just buy chicken thighs chicken leg quarters. Well again with...
5 days after Balch Springs fire, homeowner who lost everything shares powerful message
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — Almost every home destroyed in the Balch Springs fire Monday is now empty. Displaced families took what they could and moved in with friends or relatives as they figure out their next steps. But Saturday, Robert Pinero came back home. Not because his house or...
sillyamerica.com
Big Pink Pig Smoker in Lake Dallas, Texas
I found this roadside attraction and didn’t want to hog it for myself. This big pink pig smoker at Chasin’ Tail BBQ in Lake Dallas, Texas is anything but boar-ing. Owner Mike Cooper originally began Chasin’ Tail BBQ on the bbq competition circuit. Eventually he brought in co-owner Brooke Asbell and took his passion, and his pork, to a brick and mortar location in Hickory Creek. After a move, the restaurant is now located in Lake Dallas.
A Little Whimsy and Little Green Men: A White Rock Elementary Home for the Ages
When it comes to writing about past-decade homes, I can’t resist looking them up in the old Dallas Morning News archives. Sometimes I find builder advertisements for the home or its new subdivision. Other times, I find someone notable once lived there. But my favorite finds are the ones that just add a little whimsy to a home and its former occupant’s history. In this case, I found a news story about the first owner of this week’s featured Ebby Halliday Realtors home, 9419 Covemeadow Drive in Lake Highlands.
Monkeypox Reaches Largest City in Texas - Here’s What You Need to Know
Monkeypox was spreading throughout cities in Texas over the past few months. In Dallas, Texas, there are 101 confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus. The CDC said there are 315 cases throughout the state. Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said:
WFAA
DFW weather: Elevated fire risk remains this week. The forecast isn't helping... at all
New week, same type of forecast. Temperatures will be in the triple digits all week, with no major relief in sight.
CW33 NewsFix
Top spots for cheesecake around Dallas & North Texas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t be afraid to dive head-first into your sweet tooth cravings especially this hot weekend in North Texas, you deserve a cool sweet treat. So, why not grab some delicious cheesecake?. Why suggest cheesecake? Well, Saturday, July 30 is National Cheesecake Day! NationalToday says, “Separately,...
The extreme weather in the North Texas area in recent weeks fatal for ten Tarrant County residents, most of them living without air conditioners
Texas – In recent weeks, the North Texas area has been heavily hit by a heat wave that causes a lot of problems for everyone, but it’s especially dangerous for the homeless, pregnant women, and people who work outside for an extended period of time. Heat stroke, heart...
dmagazine.com
How to Plan a Drought-Tolerant Yard in North Texas
After almost two months without any measurable rain in Dallas, there’s no doubt your yard is looking, well, crunchy. And while you can jealously covet your neighbor’s lush lawn—and wonder what kind of deal they made with the devil at the crossroads of, say, LBJ Freeway and Central Expressway—that won’t save that yellowing potential brush fire outside your house.
mckinneyonline.com
Lifelong McKinney firefighter now enjoys running N&P Farm and Dairy with his wife
After 30 years working as a McKinney firefighter, Steve Horton and his wife Lyn decided to open their business N&P Farm and Dairy. They sell a plethora of products including raw cow milk, raw goat milk, grass fed beef, grass fed chicken, grass fed pork, jams and jelly. “Pretty much...
Fort Worth house catches fire, causes neighbors to worry of flames spreading amid extreme hot and dry conditions
FORT WORTH, Texas — The flames began along a wooden fence. Then, they engulfed a single-story home along Feathercrest Drive in north Fort Worth before spreading to the house next to it. Fort Worth fire officials deployed an attack line and extinguished the house fire Sunday afternoon. Neighbor Luis...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rising Rent Squeezing Some North Texas Families Closer to Homelessness
If you have spent any time looking for an apartment or house to rent, you have noticed prices in North Texas are on the rise. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment has gone up 37% in Dallas over the past year, according to rent.com. Combine that with inflation and...
Thrillist
This Boutique Hotel Is a Meat Lover’s Dream
Fort Worth, Texas, gets its nickname Cowtown for the obvious reason: its long history with cowboys and cattle. Historically speaking, the city has been a hub of Texas Longhorn cattle trading and still champions its Western heritage. If you’re a meat lover, like myself, you’ll want to check in and never check out of Hotel Drover, an Autograph Collection hotel situated in the heart of the 130-year-old Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District. The hotel is a nod to the OG drover, a name for a cowboy or cowgirl who transported cattle by foot.
