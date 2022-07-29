Morris Police Arrested Man on Probation Violation Warrant

www.wcsjnews.com
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Human Trafficking Awareness Walk on 7/30Adrian HolmanMorris, IL
Back to School Fest at Nowell Park on 7/30Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Healthcare Industry Career Fair on 7/27Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Yelp says these are the top 10 water parks in Chicagoland: But are they?Jennifer Geer
wcsjnews.com
Two People Stabbed in Morris, Incident Remains Ongoing
Two people were injured after a stabbing incident at a house in the 200 block of East High Street around 3:09 a.m. on July 31st. The Morris Police Department said they were called to the aforementioned address for a noise complaint. Officers arrived and learned two people had been stabbed....
wjol.com
Man Gunned Down in Joliet on Sunday Morning
Joliet Police have launched an investigation after an early morning homicide on Sunday. It was just before 2:00 AM that Joliet Police were patrolling the 1300 block of Jefferson when a person in a parking lot flagged them down. Shortly after stopping, officers learned that a 35-year-old male had been shot multiple times in the lot of The Credit Clique and Suites (1308 West Jefferson Street). The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, succumbing to his injuries. An investigation is underway, and police tell WJOL that they believe there is no danger to the community.
starvedrock.media
Guilty Plea In Fatal DUI Crash
The driver in a fatal crash along Interstate 80 in Ottawa has pleaded guilty. While in an Ottawa courtroom Friday morning, 27-year-old Nicholaus Cain of Princeton pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence. He will be sentenced September 23rd. Cain admits to being under the influence when he drove...
nypressnews.com
Man, 35, shot to death in Joilet parking lot
JOLIET, Ill. — A 35-year-old man was killed overnight in a Joilet-area parking lot. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Credit Clique and Suites parking lot in the 1300 block of W. Jefferson Street after hearing gunfire. Responding officers found the shooting victim suffering from multiple...
wcsjnews.com
Man Sentenced on Cannabis Charge in Grundy Co.
A Will County man was recently sentenced in a Grundy County court case. In March of 2021, Scott Erickson, 28, of Wilmington was charged with manufacturing and delivering between 2000 and 5000 grams of cannabis, a class one felony; unlawful possession of cannabis between 2000 and 5000 grams, a class two felony and the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a class three felony.
Mendota Reporter
Man arrested for burglary, criminal trespass to vehicle
MENDOTA – Robert A. Bugiyne, 59, of 812 Main St., Mendota, was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle (class 3 felony) and criminal trespass to a motor vehicle (class A misdemeanor) at 7 a.m. July 22. Bugiyne was arrested following an investigation in which he was reported just...
WSPY NEWS
Six teens charged in stolen vehicle incident in Elgin
Six teens are facing charges after a police chase and crash involving stolen vehicles early Thursday morning in unincorporated Elgin Township. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says deputies were sent to the 1000 block of Woodcliff Drive for a report of a stolen black BMW. The vehicle was spotted by police on Route 31 along with another white BMW also believed to be stolen.
2 kids safe after father broke into Elgin home, kidnapped them at gunpoint, police say
Elgin police said two children kidnapped by their father during a home invasion early Sunday morning have been found.
wjol.com
Family Dollar Store Robbery Lands three Joliet Men In Jail
On July 28, 2022, at 1:19 PM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the Family Dollar (861 North Larkin Avenue) for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, Officers determined that 32-year-old Kendale Coleman of Joliet entered the store, walked behind the counter, and began taking various cartons of cigarettes from a tobacco cabinet. A store employee told Coleman to stop at which time he implied that he had a gun, but did not display one. Coleman fled the store with numerous cartons of cigarettes. Coleman fled from the scene in a vehicle that was driven by Gittens. Officers on the scene immediately disseminated the suspect and vehicle description to other Officers across the city.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, July 28th
From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 34-year-old, Kyle Huetsch, for domestic battery. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Also arrested was 38-year-old, Chad Williams, for DUI. He posted bond and was released. The Illinois State Police arrested 41-year-old, Amanda Anderson, for Aggravated DUI, DUI and...
WIFR
Warrant leads to drug arrest for Rockford man
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit. Notorie Coble, of Rockford faces two counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics. At 9 a.m. Thursday, the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of 8th...
fox32chicago.com
Teen arrest controversy: Oak Lawn Board says 'respect for law enforcement only way to end these incidents'
OAK LAWN, Illinois - The Oak Lawn Board of Trustees said in a statement on Saturday that they "commend our officers' decision to use less than lethal force" when arresting a teenager who allegedly had a gun. Video of the incident has gone viral, showing Oak Lawn police repeatedly punching...
nypressnews.com
Multiple fatalities possible in fiery I-90 crash near Hampshire: Illinois State Police
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) — A fiery crash involving at least two vehicles has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 in the far northwest suburbs. The crash took place early Sunday on the Jane Addams Tollway near Anthony Rd. in Hampshire. According to Illinois State Police dispatch, there...
walls102.com
Streator PD issues 12 citations for speeding on Speed Awareness Da
STREATOR – The Streator Police Department joined law enforcement officers from six states on Wednesday in this year’s NHTSA Region 5 high visibility Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign. The Streator Police Department Officers issued a total of 13 citations during the campaign, with 12 of those citations being for speed-related violations. Another 17 warnings were issued for various traffic violations. The speed awareness campaign was a 1-day speed enforcement event coordinated by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police. The initiative was held in July because studies show that the most fatal crashes where speed is a contributing factor occur between June and September.
starvedrock.media
Dixon man's "free ride" ends in Mendota Saturday
A Dixon man ignored his expired driver's license for a year. And, when he got a Will County warrant for not renewing, well, he apparently ignored that, too. That all came to an end around 1am Saturday on Route 34 on Mendota's east side. A police officer served Jesse Allen with the warrant and he later posted $500 bond and was released.
Suspect arrested on grooming charges
A Kewanee man has been arrested on charges of grooming after a child enticement investigation. On July 22, the Kewanee Police Department Investigations Division concluded a child enticement investigation, leading to the arrest of Dalton A. Solomon, age 22. Detectives learned that Solomon was using an Xbox account to communicate with a 14-year-old female. Detectives […]
1 dead, 1 critical after overnight 2-vehicle crash in Park Ridge
A crash investigation is ongoing.
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Arrested on Alcohol and Cannabis Charges Following Traffic Stop
Illinois State Police report 31-year-old Archibald M. Doe of Springfield was stopped for a registration violation on July 22, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. on Interstate 39 in Ogle County. Doe was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked, illegal transportation of alcohol, illegal transportation...
6 teens arrested and charged in Elgin Township after crashing BMW that was reported stolen
Sheriff’s deputies in Kane County arrested six teenagers who allegedly crashed a stolen BMW in Elgin Township. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office said the six people arrested ranged in age from 14 to 16.
Police: Suburban man arrested after painting over Pride-styled fire hydrant
GENEVA, Ill. — A man was arrested Friday for allegedly painting over a Pride-styled fire hydrant in Geneva. At around noon, Geneva police responded to the area of Kirk and State on the report of a defacement. Police said a fire hydrant, which was a part of the “Art of Fire” program, was styled to […]
