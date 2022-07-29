Giants training camp, Day 3: Live updates

www.bigblueview.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Buffalo Bills legend says Odell Beckham, Jr. New York bound after recent ‘convo’ they had
The greatest wide receiver in Buffalo Bills’ history is claiming a recent conversation with Odell Beckham, Jr. confirmed the three-time
Saquon Barkley’s glaring miscues in training camp could prematurely set off alarms
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley broke onto the scene as a rookie in 2018 as an absolute star. Many believed he’d keep getting better, but it’s been the total opposite due to injuries and inconsistent play. 2022 also profiles to be a potential extension year for Barkley, therefore what he does this season will prove to be huge for his future in the Big Apple.
fantasypros.com
Micah Hyde carted off field
According to Sal Capaccio, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde was carted off the field after intercepting a pass and limping to the sideline during Friday's training camp session. (Sal Capaccio on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Micah Hyde's health is paramount to the success of the Bills' defense and would be a...
Giants Reportedly Hosting Veteran Running Back For Workout
Saquon Barkley is undoubtedly the top option at running back for the New York Giants, but they could use more depth at the position. With that said, the Giants hosted veteran running back Devontae Booker for a tryout this Friday. Booker was actually on the Giants last season, rushing for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
Bears O-Line Watch: Breaking down Day 3 of training camp
The Chicago Bears have kicked off training camp, and there are plenty of storylines we’re monitoring this summer. One of the biggest is the offensive line — specifically, what will the starting combination look like? And how quickly are they going to figure that out?. Head coach Matt...
Yardbarker
Insider: WR Cole Beasley, Brian Daboll could reunite on Giants
The New York Giants can use all the assistance they can get to turn the offense and quarterback Daniel Jones into a viable force in 2022, and one NFL insider believes Cole Beasley could be a training camp acquisition that helps to achieve that goal. Beasley is one of the...
Jimmy Garoppolo 'In Talks' With New York Giants: Fans React
Jimmy Garoppolo trade talks are heating up; and he may soon have a new home. According to a report, Garoppolo and his agent are "in talks" with the New York Giants. The NFC East franchise clearly wants to upgrade from Daniel Jones and Teddy Bridgewater. "#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Major Fight Breaks Out Among Linemen at New York Giants NFL Training Camp
Another day of NFL training camp, another kerfuffle to break down. Or is it a… The post Major Fight Breaks Out Among Linemen at New York Giants NFL Training Camp appeared first on Outsider.
Steelers training camp: Takeaways from Thursday's practice
Here are the highlights from the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday training camp practice. The Steelers had their first rond of seven shots at training camp on Thursday and veterans Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky both looked very good. They both showed excellent command of the offense and made some exceptional throws.
New York Jets head coach and NFL great JJ Watt slams league’s ‘Guardian Caps’
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and future Hall-of-Famer JJ Watt are all for player safety, but they just
Giants' Joe Schoen: Nick Gates may be able to play during preseason
When New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates went down with a fractured leg in Week 2 of last season, he knew it was bad. But it wasn’t until later that he realized just how bad. At the time, Gates was just focused on reassuring his teammates and family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Eagles stock up, stock down after 1st week of training camp
Don’t forget that when you read this stock report from Eagles training camp. The Eagles have had three practices so far this summer. One lasted 58 minutes, one lasted 1:15 and one lasted 1:30. There’s a long way to go. But every true off day of the summer,...
New York Yankees vs New York Mets finale delivered a 15-year high weeknight rating for ESPN
Not only has the subway series between the New York Yankees and New York Mets returned to prominence in the
