Giants training camp, Day 3: Live updates

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley broke onto the scene as a rookie in 2018 as an absolute star. Many believed he’d keep getting better, but it’s been the total opposite due to injuries and inconsistent play. 2022 also profiles to be a potential extension year for Barkley, therefore what he does this season will prove to be huge for his future in the Big Apple.

