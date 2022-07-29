Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/27/22: Francisco Álvarez plays hero

www.amazinavenue.com
Yankees Interested In Blockbuster Pitcher Trade: Fans React
With the Aug. 2 trade deadline almost here, the New York Yankees are working against the clock to make another addition. The Yankees had interest in Luis Castillo, but the Cincinnati Reds traded the two-time All-Star to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Now that Castillo is off the table,...
Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future
The 2022 MLB trade deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2nd, at 6 PM EST. That happens to be the same day New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is set to make his 2022 debut against the Nationals in Washington. Meanwhile, Juan Soto has been the subject of a number of trade rumors. Although many […] The post Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
J.D. Martinez, Christian Vazquez could be bound for New York
Both of New York’s MLB teams are contenders, and one recently added an ex-Red Sox player in Andrew Benintendi. J.D. Martinez and Christian Vazquez could join him in the city soon.
MLB Insider Names Yankees No. 1 Trade Target
The New York Yankees already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. And yet, it appears they're still searching for reinforcements. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Yankees have shifted their focus towards Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas. The Yankees reportedly...
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
New York Yankees targeting former New York Mets star following Luis Castillo trade
Following Luis Castillo’s trade to the Seattle Mariners, the New York Yankees have shifted their starting pitcher trade focus, and
NBC Sports
MLB Rumors: Sox once discussed this Vazquez trade with Mets
Plenty of teams likely have Christian Vazquez on their radar ahead of next week's MLB trade deadline, but one club may already have the framework for a potential deal. The Boston Red Sox "seriously discussed" a trade involving the veteran catcher with the New York Mets "in a previous season," according to Andy Martino of SNY. The deal would have sent No. 5 ranked Mets prospect Mark Vientos and more to Boston.
New York Mets concluded Los Angeles Angels ‘not serious’ about Shohei Ohtani trade
The New York Mets immediately reached out to the Los Angeles Angels after hearing the latest MLB trade rumors that
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox bring back infielder on minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox reportedly made another move to fill out the Triple-A Worcester roster on Friday. Infielder Jose Peraza was signed to a minor league contract, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. The 28-year-old played in 34 games for the Red Sox during the 2020 season. Peraza joins outfielders Abraham...
The 2 Red Sox stars Mets are eyeing ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The New York Mets are expected to make some moves at the August 2nd MLB Trade Deadline, with a big need for bullpen help and even another bat. While they’ve been linked to both Willson Contreras and David Robertson of the Chicago Cubs, it appears they have their eyes on two Boston Red Sox players as well.
Mets designate Travis Jankowski for assignment
The Mets have designated outfielder Travis Jankowski for assignment, tweets Tim Britton of the Athletic. The move clears an active roster spot for the recently-acquired Tyler Naquin. New York also recalled Sam Clay and Stephen Nogosek, optioned David Peterson to Triple-A Syracuse and confirmed the previously-reported placement of Drew Smith on the 15-day injured list.
Mariano Rivera has significant criticism of MLB trend
Mariano Rivera is not a huge fan of one trend that has developed across Major League Baseball. In a radio interview with WFAN’s “Tiki & Tierney” show, Rivera was critical of the focus on velocity among pitchers at the expense of command. Rivera said that velocity alone was not enough to achieve success, and vital elements of pitching are being de-emphasized.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Darick Hall not in Phillies' Sunday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hall is being replaced at designated hitter by Kyle Schwarber versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. In 90 plate appearances this season, Hall has a .244 batting average with a .789 OPS, 5 home runs,...
Report: Mets balking at price to acquire Willson Contreras from Cubs
The New York Mets haven't given up their pursuit of Willson Contreras, but the price to acquire the Chicago Cubs catcher has been too high for the team, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Contreras, 30, earned his third career All-Star nod this season and is batting...
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 7/29/2022
The New York Mets will begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park in South Florida. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick. The Mets are riding some momentum, after sweeping the cross-town rival New York Yankees in two...
Mets sign first-round pick catcher Kevin Parada
The New York Mets signed first-round pick Kevin Parada on Saturday. Parada was selected with the 11th overall pick and
New York Yankees schedule, roster and 2022 predictions
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Elite New York Mets prospect will be promoted if they strikeout at MLB trade deadline
If the New York Mets are unable to land the impact right-handed bat they have been searching for on the
