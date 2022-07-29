Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/27/22: Francisco Álvarez plays hero

Plenty of teams likely have Christian Vazquez on their radar ahead of next week's MLB trade deadline, but one club may already have the framework for a potential deal. The Boston Red Sox "seriously discussed" a trade involving the veteran catcher with the New York Mets "in a previous season," according to Andy Martino of SNY. The deal would have sent No. 5 ranked Mets prospect Mark Vientos and more to Boston.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO