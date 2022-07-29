ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/27/22: Francisco Álvarez plays hero

By Thomas Henderson
Amazin' Avenue
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.amazinavenue.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2nd, at 6 PM EST. That happens to be the same day New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is set to make his 2022 debut against the Nationals in Washington. Meanwhile, Juan Soto has been the subject of a number of trade rumors. Although many […] The post Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
The Spun

MLB Insider Names Yankees No. 1 Trade Target

The New York Yankees already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. And yet, it appears they're still searching for reinforcements. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Yankees have shifted their focus towards Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas. The Yankees reportedly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

MLB Rumors: Sox once discussed this Vazquez trade with Mets

Plenty of teams likely have Christian Vazquez on their radar ahead of next week's MLB trade deadline, but one club may already have the framework for a potential deal. The Boston Red Sox "seriously discussed" a trade involving the veteran catcher with the New York Mets "in a previous season," according to Andy Martino of SNY. The deal would have sent No. 5 ranked Mets prospect Mark Vientos and more to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Baty
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox bring back infielder on minor league deal

The Boston Red Sox reportedly made another move to fill out the Triple-A Worcester roster on Friday. Infielder Jose Peraza was signed to a minor league contract, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. The 28-year-old played in 34 games for the Red Sox during the 2020 season. Peraza joins outfielders Abraham...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets designate Travis Jankowski for assignment

The Mets have designated outfielder Travis Jankowski for assignment, tweets Tim Britton of the Athletic. The move clears an active roster spot for the recently-acquired Tyler Naquin. New York also recalled Sam Clay and Stephen Nogosek, optioned David Peterson to Triple-A Syracuse and confirmed the previously-reported placement of Drew Smith on the 15-day injured list.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Mets#St Lucie Mets#K Dh#Rbi#Ip
Larry Brown Sports

Mariano Rivera has significant criticism of MLB trend

Mariano Rivera is not a huge fan of one trend that has developed across Major League Baseball. In a radio interview with WFAN’s “Tiki & Tierney” show, Rivera was critical of the focus on velocity among pitchers at the expense of command. Rivera said that velocity alone was not enough to achieve success, and vital elements of pitching are being de-emphasized.
MLB
numberfire.com

Darick Hall not in Phillies' Sunday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hall is being replaced at designated hitter by Kyle Schwarber versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. In 90 plate appearances this season, Hall has a .244 batting average with a .789 OPS, 5 home runs,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy