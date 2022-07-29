Floyd family, others see inequality in penalties for ex-cops

SOMERSET, Wis. – A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater, Minn. died and four other people were seriously hurt after they were stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday afternoon. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said the attack happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday near the town of Somerset, Wis.,...

SOMERSET, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO