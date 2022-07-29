New FVTC program aims to produce more skilled meat workers

WEST BEND, Wis. - West Bend police are saluting a 10-year-old boy for his honesty and integrity. In early spring, young Killion Ray found $50 while outside in West Bend. Shortly after finding the money, Killion spotted a police officer in the area on an unrelated matter. He approached the officer and explained how he came to find the money. The officer attempted to locate the owner of the money, but was not able to do so.

