New FVTC program aims to produce more skilled meat workers

Fox11online.com
Salmonella outbreak linked to Wisconsin farmer markets
MADISON (WLUK) -- A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas -- loose peas that are no longer in their pod -- sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
WBAY Green Bay
Brillion announces Brillion Works project
BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - The city of Brillion is getting a new look with the Brillion Works project. The Ariens company is working with the city on a $50 million redevelopment at the site of the old Brillion Iron Works off of Highway 10. Ariens bought the Brillion Iron Works building in 2018.
spectrumnews1.com
How one small town Wisconsin downtown is fairing
SHAWANO, Wis. — When Old Glory Candy opened eight years ago in downtown Shawano, co-owner Curt Preston and his business partners wanted to offer something different. The stock includes vintage candies and homemade fudge in a store that recalls the early part of the 20th Century. “Our goal was...
Packers.com
Titletown officially welcomes CLA to U.S. Venture Center
Titletown Office Partners, the real estate development partnership led by the Green Bay Packers and Commercial Horizons, today officially welcomed CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), one of the leading professional services firms in the United States, to its new Green Bay office at the U.S. Venture Center in Titletown. CLA-Green Bay's office...
Fox11online.com
OSHA proposes fining Appleton roofing contractor over $94,000 for fall hazards
APPLETON (WLUK) -- An Appleton roofing contractor may face a hefty fine after being cited by the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration for exposing his workers to potentially deadly fall hazards. In May, an OSHA inspector found three Lopez Roofing workers on a Sheboygan roof, working...
Multifamily, affordable housing coming to Green Bay
TWG announced that construction has started on a $59M project that will bring affordable multifamily apartments to Green Bay
wearegreenbay.com
‘Additional resources’ needed in Calumet Co. grass fire incident
SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – A second grass fire incident has been confirmed to have occurred in northeastern Wisconsin on Saturday. According to the Kiel Fire Department, just after 1:30 p.m., crews responded to the 22400 block of County Road XX in the Town of Schleswig for a report of a grass fire in a ditch line near a home.
wpr.org
More counties are asking voters whether Wisconsin should establish a right to clean water
A growing number of counties are asking voters whether the state should establish a right to clean water. Bayfield County is the latest to approve putting a clean water referendum before voters during the November general election after supervisors approved a resolution on Tuesday. Adams, Green, Juneau and Outagamie counties...
Flying Magazine
The Big Story of #OSH22
The Pilatus PC-24 Versatile Jet is sold out through 2024 at last report—a product of its very successful market targeting to a dedicated owner group. [Photo: Julie Boatman]. After “The Year Without an Oshkosh” (2020) and the cautious optimism of last year’s show, EAA AirVenture blazed back in, Maverick-style, with renewed energy this week.
WNCY
Old Glory Honor Flight Lifts Off from Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – The excitement continues to build as 99 Northeast Wisconsin Vietnam War Veterans have arrived in Washington D.C. as part of an Old Glory Honor Flight. The veterans took off from Wittman Regional Airport this morning for a flight to – and a whirlwind tour of – Washington D.C. and the memorials and monuments built in their honor.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
wearegreenbay.com
Sunflower festival blooms in Cecil, welcomes guests from all over
CECIL, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend, residents were getting out and smelling the… Sunflowers?. The 7th annual Bergsbaken Farms Sunflower Festival was in full bloom in Cecil this weekend. The festival offered eager visitors the chance to walk or ride through the sunflower fields; enjoy live music; munch...
Flying Magazine
Oshkosh Marks USAF Anniversary with C-17
The McDonnell Douglas / Boeing C-17 Globemaster III boasts a cruise speed of around 450 knots at FL280. [Courtesy: U.S. Air Force / Airman 1st Class Mikayla Heineck]. Faster than a Lockheed Martin C-130 with more agility and lower maintenance costs than a C-5, the McDonnell Douglas/Boeing (NYSE: BA) Globemaster III strategic airlifter—affectionately dubbed The Moose—has proved to be the master of short-field takeoff and landing capability.
wtaq.com
Staff Shortages Lead to Talks About Closing Brown County’s Juvenile Detention Center
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Staffing issues are affecting businesses all around — and now Brown County’s jail facilities are also being impacted. Earlier this month, the Brown County Safety Committee discussed several issues, including jail staffing shortages. According to minutes from the July 11 meeting, Brown...
whbl.com
Northeast Wisconsin Officials Warn of Contractor Scam
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WSAU) — Police in Ashwaubenon are warning about a contractor who took more than $2,000 for a job and then vanished without completing any work. Tony Ronald Cline was arrested after he took out a classified ad in the Green Bay Press Gazette for handyman services under the name “A-Z Handyman Services.” A Green Bay-area couple then paid him $2,200 upfront for a bathroom remodel, only to have him disappear.
dailyphew.com
Armadillo Playing With His Favorite Toy Is The Cutest
I can honestly say I’ve never seen an armadillo playing until now! While interning at NEW Zoo and Adventure Park in Green Bay, WI, Animal Moments caught Rollie, a southern three-banded armadillo playing with his favorite toy. Rollie is an animal ambassador for the endangered species.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend police salute boy for honesty, integrity
WEST BEND, Wis. - West Bend police are saluting a 10-year-old boy for his honesty and integrity. In early spring, young Killion Ray found $50 while outside in West Bend. Shortly after finding the money, Killion spotted a police officer in the area on an unrelated matter. He approached the officer and explained how he came to find the money. The officer attempted to locate the owner of the money, but was not able to do so.
Interstate 41 source of crime in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC — Interstate-41 is bringing more to Fond du Lac County than just traffic. According to local law enforcement, this is also a huge source of crime for the area. The 176-mile-long interstate connects northeast Wisconsin with the metropolitan areas of Chicago and Milwaukee. “Drugs, which spill...
wearegreenbay.com
Mayor Eric Genrich says he’s working on a coalition to push for a national rail hub in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) – Mayor Eric Genrich told Local 5 News he’s building a coalition to push national rail officials to consider Green Bay a hub for a national passenger rail system. “We checked in with Amtrak fairly recently,” Genrich said Thursday night. “The next step in...
generalaviationnews.com
Pictures of the Day: That’s a wrap for AirVenture 2022
Questions From the Cockpit Columnist William E Dubois sent in these photos from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022, which ended July 31. Next year’s AirVenture is slated for July 24-July 30, 2023. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via...
