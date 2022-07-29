EF-2 Tornado Touchdown Wyoming County; Flash Flood Warning Issued for Allegheny Country Expires

nunewsindustry.com
Northumberland County, Pa. — A microsurfacing project begins this week on Route 54 in Ralpho, Coal, and Mount Carmel townships. Tonight, contractor, Suit-Kote Corporation will begin work on Route 54 between Elysburg in Ralpho Township and Natalie in Mount Carmel Township. Work will be completed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Work includes removal of pavement markings and application of microsurfacing. Motorists can expect delays due to flagging or lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work is expected to be completed in September. Microsurfacing is a mixture of polymer modified asphalt emulsion, mineral filler, water and aggregate. It is placed on the existing pavement surface. When a double application is used, it adds about 5/8 of an inch to the existing surface. Microsurfacing extends the life of the pavement five to seven years by sealing the surface.
Route 61 northbound is currently closed near Orwigsburg for a bus fire. Just after 5:00pm, Saturday, emergency personnel were called to northbound Route 61 in North Manheim Township near the Mid Penn Bank for a commercial bus fire. Fire police have been called to shut down the roadway in the...
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Lycoming County say a man has died after a possible drowning. Witnesses told troopers they saw a man floating in the Susquehanna River in Muncy Creek Township Saturday when he began to struggle to swim. Those witnesses tried to help but were...
Muncy, Pa. — A fatal medical episode caused a 69-year-old woman to crash Sunday morning on Legion Road in Muncy Township. State police at Montoursville say Sharon E. Lowe, of Muncy, was traveling north shortly after 10 a.m. when she had a medical issue. Her 2007 Toyota Tacoma truck went off the right side of the road and hit a tree with its front passenger side bumper. The Lycoming County Coroner's Office pronounced her dead at the scene. Muncy Area EMS, Susquehanna Regional EMS, and Brelsford's Towing also assisted at the scene.
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — The north and southbound lanes have reopened after a deadly crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Carbon County. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday night between the Lehighton Exit 74 and Route 209 Exit 87. The coroner says one man died in the crash...
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. Officials say Sharon Lowe of Muncy suffered a fatal medical episode while driving along Legion Road in Muncy Township just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Lowe died before her car went off the road and...
Muncy Creek Township (Lycoming County) - A 39-year-old Danville man is dead after drowning in the West Branch Susquehanna River Saturday night near Muncy Creek Township. Lycoming County Emergency Services notified the Montoursville barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police around 8:30 p.m. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was floating in the river when he got caught in a current, making it difficult for him to swim. We're told witnesses attempted to help the victim, but were unable to reach him.
TAYLOR, Pa. — A car crashed into a convenience store in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon. Police say a driver crashed into Al's Quickstop Mart along North Main Street in Taylor around 12 p.m. The driver fled police but was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and...
A helicopter crash in Montour Township left its pilot with a minor injury Wednesday afternoon. Officials say the helicopter from Triple F Flying was spraying a cornfield when it struck power lines and went down near Ridge Road. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating—approximately 60 PPL customers lost electrical service for a brief period.
Rescued by airboat. That's what happened yesterday afternoon when the storm blew through in one part of our area. It happened in Wyoming County. According to the Wyoming County Fire/EMS News page on Facebook, as many as 40 campers from Camp Lemala were on inner tubes in the Susquehanna River in Falls Township near Rt 92 when the storm came through. They ended up on the river banks and numerous rescue units responded to help. The airboat was able to carry a group at a time back to shore. There were no injuries.
SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged a home in Scranton Sunday morning. Flames broke out at the double-block home along Watkins Street in the city's north end. Everyone made it out safely, along with their pets. Officials say that both sides of the home were so heavily damaged they're now...
A brand new music festival was born today in Wayne County. Lake Genero is using events like this to give back to the community.
MAYFIELD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WOLF) — A man was killed after a car accident on the Robert P. Casey Highway early Thursday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say 26-year-old Jeremy Tomaine of Carbondale died from injuries sustained after he was hit by another car just after Midnight. Tomaine was pulled over...
One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County house fire that drew multiple fire departments Sunday evening was accidentally set by the homeowner, officials said. The fire broke out about 5:30 p.m. in the first block of Sleepy Hollow Lane. The flames caused extensive damage to the front of the...
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police were contacted by Lycoming County Emergency Services for an apparent accidnetal drowning victim. State Troopers stated witnesses at the scene said a white male had been floating in the Susquehanna River when he was then taken by the current and began to struggle against it […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — More than two dozen calves and a goat were rescued from a property near Hunlock Creek after state troopers were alerted to a possible cruelty situation. Once humane officers arrived, they found the animals living in unsanitary conditions without food or water. "Some had no...
The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a Port Carbon man that has gone missing. According to Troopers, Jason McNitsky, 48, of Port Carbon was last seen on Friday, July 22nd, 2022 at 6:00am in Ashland. McNitsky is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing...
MAYFIELD, Pa. — We know now the name of the man killed in a wreck Thursday morning in Lackawanna County. State police say Jeremey Tomaine, 26, of Carbondale, was checking his vehicle after an accident around midnight in the eastbound lanes of Route 6 between the Jermyn and Carbondale exits.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After reportedly receiving multiple complaints, the City of Elmira is working to remove homeless encampments from under the Clemens Center Parkway bridge. Elmira City Manager Mike Collins told 18 News on July 29 that the City was removing encampments from both ends of the Clemens Center bridge. According to Collins, the […]
