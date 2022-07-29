ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says to work with new chairman for many years

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GdAKl_0gxPnUTq00

FRANKFURT, July 29 (Reuters) - Long-serving AstraZeneca (AZN.L) boss Pascal Soriot said on Friday he expects to work with the new chairman-designate of the London-listed drugmaker, who will take over in 2023, for many years to come, suggesting he is not ready to retire.

The company said on Friday that Michel Demare will take over from outgoing Chairman Leif Johansson, who, like Soriot, has been in his leadership position for about a decade. read more

"Michel and I will be working together and forming an excellent team for the many years to come," Soriot said on an analyst call after the company released its quarterly results.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Natalie Grover; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pascal Soriot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frankfurt#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Astrazeneca Ceo Soriot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Reuters

Reuters

520K+
Followers
346K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy