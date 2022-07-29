Renaissance Has Dropped And Beyoncé Looks Better Than Ever

Keke Palmer's "Nope" press tour is turning out to be a parade of fashionable looks that command attention at every turn. Most recently, the actress flew to Berlin for the movie premiere at Zoopalast, and stunned in a slinky black David Koma dress. The strapless design featured an alluring thigh-high slit that was trimmed with mirrored plexiglass. Palmer also flew to Rome, Italy, for the movie premiere at The Space Cinema Moderno and made a sophisticated entrance in Prada. She donned a bright-yellow strapless gown made of lustrous silk and finished with a floor-grazing train for maximum visual impact. Keeping the focus strictly on the dress, Palmer forwent a necklace and bracelet, choosing instead to decorate her arms with dramatic black opera gloves. Soft-glam makeup and a pink lip rounded out her formal attire.

