Renaissance Has Dropped And Beyoncé Looks Better Than Ever

Vogue
Hailey Bieber Has Found Her New Signature Dress Style
Hailey Bieber was first to wear the scene-stealing pink corset dress from Versace’s autumn/winter 2022 collection. Clearly a fan of the structured fit of the minidress – thanks to the intricate boning woven into the bodice – Hailey has bought into another style from Donatella’s latest showcase.
Keke Palmer Wows in Low-Rise Skirts and Cutout Minis For the "Nope" Press Tour
Keke Palmer's "Nope" press tour is turning out to be a parade of fashionable looks that command attention at every turn. Most recently, the actress flew to Berlin for the movie premiere at Zoopalast, and stunned in a slinky black David Koma dress. The strapless design featured an alluring thigh-high slit that was trimmed with mirrored plexiglass. Palmer also flew to Rome, Italy, for the movie premiere at The Space Cinema Moderno and made a sophisticated entrance in Prada. She donned a bright-yellow strapless gown made of lustrous silk and finished with a floor-grazing train for maximum visual impact. Keeping the focus strictly on the dress, Palmer forwent a necklace and bracelet, choosing instead to decorate her arms with dramatic black opera gloves. Soft-glam makeup and a pink lip rounded out her formal attire.
Tracee Ellis Ross Shines In Sparkling Sequin & Fringe Jumpsuit With Pointy Shoes at Balenciaga Afterparty
Click here to read the full article. After getting the first look at Balenciaga’s Haute Couture presentation during Paris Fashion Week, which Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and Bella Hadid all walked in. Tracee Ellis Ross pulled out another head-turning outfit for the luxury label’s exclusive afterparty. In the last few years, Balenciaga’s artistic director Demna has carefully curated an ongoing dinner party of celebrity brand ambassadors as an essential part of the brand’s populist world-building. Ross made a sparkling statement as she arrived at the venue in Paris. The “Girlfriend” actress posed for photos in a sequin...
Kris Jenner Puts Sleek Twist on Flowy Cape Dress With Pointy Shoes at Balenciaga Haute Couture Fashion Show
Click here to read the full article. Kris Jenner continued her monochromatic streak for Balenciaga’s Haute Couture show in Paris today. Creative Director Demna unveiled a collection filled with signature skintight bodysuits, dramatic ballgowns, unadulterated glamour and impeccable craft aplenty. The high fashion affair turned into a star-studded event as several A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell all walked the runway. Jenner was joined by her 9-year-old granddaughter North West and Migos rapper Offset in the front row. The media mogul arrived in a shiny, satin cape dress. The sleek number had a slightly...
Grace Jones Is the Enduring Queen of Disco Club Fashion
Grace Jones—the singer, model, and actor—is an undisputed style icon. She effortlessly embodied the opulent club style of the late 70s and 80s, beaming out a vision of avant-garde pop to the world. Her imprint on style and culture is everlasting. This fact was reiterated recently through pop extraordinaire Beyoncé tapping Jones for a feature on her ballroom-tinged, “disco trap” record Renaissance. Bey also paid tribute to the enduring icon in the album's visuals, donning Mugler-inflected pieces throughout the promotional photos.
Nia Long, Tabitha Brown, Tamron Hall, Tiffany Haddish And More Are Snatched At Essence Fest
The fashion is still taking center stage at Essence Fest. Celebrities are buzzing all around New Orleans having fun and looking fly. Stars like Tabitha Brown and Tiffany Haddish are bringing the bright hues to events, and we can’t get enough. If you’re in need of inspiration for your...
Lizzo Wraps Herself in the Same Balenciaga Tape That Kim Kardashian Wore at Paris Fashion Week
Lizzo took a page out of Kim Kardashian's lookbook!. On the cover of Elle UK's September 2022 issue, the "Good as Hell" singer, 34, recreated the Kardashians star's Balenciaga tape ensemble that she donned during Paris Fashion Week in March. Giving her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot, Lizzo...
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Debuts a Sporty Designer Look While in Paris with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky showed off their coolest fashion this weekend. The Fenty Beauty founder was seen walking around Paris on Sunday, getting ready to support Rocky at his Lollapalooza concert. The new mom looked cool in a sporty look, which she elevated with strings of pearls. The ensemble consisted...
Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022
During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
People
Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Tumbles on Jean Paul Gaultier Runway During Paris Fashion Show
Kristen McMenamy took a tumble Wednesday as she walked the runway in Paris during the city's Haute Couture week. The supermodel, 57, lost her footing as she commanded the catwalk during the showcase of Jean Paul Gaultier's Haute Couture by Olivier Rousteing Fall/Winter 2022-23 collection. Dressed in an all-white ensemble...
Simone Biles Makes a Case For Color in a Bright-Orange Blazer and Heels
Simone Biles is taking advantage of the season and stepping out in brightly hued ensembles for all her summer festivities. Most recently, the Olympian took to Instagram to post a pic with her friend Rachel Moore, in celebration of what looks to be the latter's engagement. While Moore stands in the middle in bridal white and another friend to her left is dressed in all black, Biles makes a clear case for wearing color — specifically, head-to-toe orange.
Lori Harvey Talks Wealth, Power in Cropped Saint Laurent Jacket With Tom Ford Crocodile Leather Heels at Essence Festival
Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey elevated a denim-on-denim look on July 1 while attending the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans. The 25-year-old model wore a cropped Saint Laurent distressed denim jacket paired with A.P.C. men’s destroyed indigo jeans, which featured flecked bleach, grass-like stains and vintage-inspired fading. To accompany the outfit, Harvey carried an Hermès Kelly burgundy crocodile handbag, which coordinated with her matching Tom Ford crocodile leather stiletto sandals. The heels included a gold padlock accent on the ankle strap, which matched the shoe’s 4-inch gold spike heels.More from WWDFront Row at Saint Laurent...
Keith Urban Boosts His Height in Creepers to Match Nicole Kidman in Heels at Balenciaga Fashion Show Dinner Party
Click here to read the full article. After his wife Nicole Kidman went viral walking the Balenciaga fall 2022 Haute Couture collection runway in Paris, Keith Urban celebrated by her side at the luxury brand’s dinner party on Wendesday. Keith snuggled close to Kidman, who was clad in the label’s sparkling gown. Urban dressed simply, balancing out Kidman’s more dramatic look by dressing down in a black blazer and white T-shirt tucked into black oversized trousers. The singer found his footing, slipping into black dress shoes with prominent, rounded toes. The shoes resemble creepers, fitted with chunky soles that act as a...
Linda Evangelista Shows Off New Modeling Gig After She Was 'Brutally Disfigured'
The supermodel, who appears in a Fendi ad, said she became a recluse after a botched cosmetic treatment.
Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns In A $950 Dress That We Love
Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to show off her $950 cold shoulder dress and we're loving it!
Beyoncé Is Still Telfar’s Biggest Fan
Beyoncé fans, rejoice! Today, the superstar’s seventh album, Renaissance, is finally out in the world—and with its myriad references to the rich history of disco and house music (and very steamy lyrics), expect it to be soundtracking dance floors around the world all through the long, hot summer ahead.
AOL Corp
Fendi to Hold Show in New York to Celebrate Baguette Bag at 25
“IT” BAG TO NY: Fendi took Instagram by storm Saturday, unveiling an accessories campaign fronted by Linda Evangelista to celebrate its signature Baguette bag’s 25th anniversary. In addition to sharing campaign imagery, the luxury house controlled by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said it will hold a runway...
Remembering the Battle of Versailles Fashion Show
Click here to read the full article. As far as fashion lore goes, the 1973 “Battle of Versailles” — the showdown between a handful of American designers and their European counterparts — stands the test of time. Participants Pat Cleveland, Bethann Hardison and Chris Royer served up some savory details about that monumental fashion event Wednesday during a discussion led by The Washington Post’s Robin Givhan. Organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the event doubled as a reminder of the Tom Ford-orchestrated Battle of Versailles gallery that is now on view at the Upper East Side museum in “In America:...
Popculture
Beyoncé's $42M Bel-Air Hilltop Mansion: Peek Inside
Beyonce's latest album, Renaissance, is now in stores. Although it is her first solo album since Lemonade in 2016, she was very busy in the interim. One of those big projects was the 2021 Tiffany & Co. campaign. The main commercial featured her performing "Moon River" while wearing the iconic Tiffany Diamond, and her husband Jay-Z wanders around her. However, the beautiful setting of the commercial is an important co-star. It was filmed at The Orum House, a beautiful Bel-Air hilltop contemporary mansion. Fans can get a look inside the propeller-shaped home without needing to visit thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Jennifer Lopez Revives ‘Jenny From the Block’ Era in 6-Inch Heels & Baggy Jeans With Ben Affleck at the Louvre for Honeymoon in Paris
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez returned to her signature sensational street style while out in Paris with her husband Ben Affleck. The sought-after superstar duo has been enjoying a post-wedding getaway in the City of Lights with their children.
