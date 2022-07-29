ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Underground Music Showcase and more: 8 things to do in Denver this weekend

By Sami Sparber
 3 days ago
✊ The 22nd annual Underground Music Showcase is cranking today through Sunday across more than a dozen stages along Broadway between 5th and Alameda avenues. Check out the lineup .

💪 Practice ballet barre in a beer garden for free. The 45-minute outdoor fitness class starts at 10am and is hosted by Barre3 at Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton.

  • Of note: Bring your own yoga mat, water and optional handheld weights. Register here.

🎭 Catch a performance of “The Music Man” with Opera Theatre of the Rockies. Adult tickets start at $20 for shows Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in Colorado Springs.

⚾️ Root for the Rockies as they face the Los Angeles Dodgers at home on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start under $20.

🌿 Snack and sip at an interactive popup with plant-based brand Real Food from the Ground Up . The free event takes place 11am-5pm Sunday at McGregor Square.

🎶 Celebrate Chicano music and culture at Su Teatro’s annual Chicano Music Festival and Auction . The festival runs through Sunday, and passes are $40.

  • Of note: Audience members must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and wear a mask inside the venue.

🎨 Get artsy and partake in free workshops at ArtPark Menagerie . The event is 1-4pm Saturday at RiNo Art Park , hosted with Alto Gallery and RedLine Contemporary Art Center.

