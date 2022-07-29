ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
Distractify

'Big Brother' Spoilers: Here's What Went Down in the Latest Veto Ceremony

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 24 of Big Brother. Season 24 of Big Brother is off to a dramatic start. It didn't take long for an all-girls alliance to form (which almost never works, by the way) and we have more than one houseguest with blood on their hands already. But what fans want to know right now is if there are any Veto spoilers for Big Brother.
Entertainment Weekly

Big Brother recap: A new Head of Household is crowned

With Paloma leaving the game last week for personal reasons, this season of Big Brother has already been seriously shaken up. Some initial alliances that were formed are now shifting, and some targets that were meant to go home are now still in the game. That means that this week's HOH is incredibly important.
Soaps In Depth

Is Deacon Moving to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS? — Sean Kanan Speaks Out!

Deacon recently returned to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL, but some soap fans would love to see Sean Kanan bring the character back to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, too! When the character of Diane Jenkins returned to Y&R very much alive, Deacon’s name popped up as someone who had helped her fake her death all those years ago. Unfortunately, it looks like Deacon is being kept plenty busy on B&B!
Closer Weekly

Are Erin and Ben Napier Still Together? Everything to Know About the ‘Home Town’ Couple’s Marriage

Home Town stars Erin Napier and Ben Napier first captivated viewers when they made their HGTV debut in 2016. In the years that followed, the pair landed several spinoffs, wrote books and shared their journey living in their own Laurel, Mississippi, home. Keep scrolling to find out more details about their marriage and whether they are still together.
Soaps In Depth

DAYS OF OUR LIVES Spoilers: Lucas and Sami’s Wedding Is Interrupted!

Make sure you RSVP for Sami and Lucas’ wedding because these DAYS OF OUR LIVES spoilers show that it’s going to be a gathering you won’t want to miss! And bring popcorn!. Lucas and Sami are tying the knot — again — and their family has come to the chapel to witness the ceremony. Will, Allie, and Johnny sit on one side with Marlena, Roman, and Kate on the other. ‘With this ring, I thee wed,” Lucas says, his voice choked with emotion.
Entertainment Weekly

Big Brother recap: Can the Leftovers secure another HOH win?

What started out as a seemingly predictable and frustrating season of Big Brother has quickly morphed into something much more interesting now that the general "consensus" of where loyalties lie in the house is being questioned. Last week the new Leftovers alliance, consisting of Turner, Monte, Taylor, Brittany, Kyle, Michael, and Joseph took control of the game, teaming up to blindside Ameerah and send a shockwave through the Po's Pack and Girl's Girls alliance.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Is Going Off on Wayfair’s New Ad: ‘How Dare You!’

After departing NCIS at the end of season 15, the now-retired actress has fully immersed herself in a multitude of charitable events and organizations. However, long before she left NCIS, fans already knew the longtime Abby Sciuto actress as an advocate for rescue animals, and dogs especially. That said, Wayfair has earned the star’s wrath, with the animal rights activist publicly slamming the online furniture company on Twitter.
SheKnows

Trina’s Trial Is Hopefully the Beginning of Esme’s Downfall on General Hospital — and the Metro Court Drama Sets Up New Rivalries

In what feels like it took forever to get here, Trina’s trial is finally getting underway on General Hospital. Hopefully, this means Esme’s going to be getting her comeuppance soon. Other storylines continue to drag and aren’t providing viewers with any answers. Let’s dive into what happened in Port Charles this week.
Soaps In Depth

Laura Wright Teases “A Whole New Carly” on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

Carly’s life has turned upside down on GENERAL HOSPITAL and while she might be struggling, portrayer Laura Wright is having an absolute blast playing all the drama. Especially since not only did Carly lose her half of the Metro Court Hotel, but then Nina bought it and tried to give it to her, which was just rubbing salt in the wound!
