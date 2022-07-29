ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, IN

Doug Brown named Greensburg Optimists Law Enforcement Official of the Year

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wrbiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
953wiki.com

Body Found in Rural Scott County

Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Batesville National Night Out

— The City of Batesville will be hosting the annual National Night Out this Wednesday evening. The event is co-hosted by the Coalition for a Drug Free Batesville. Festivites will be taking place at Liberty Park from 5:30 until 7:30 PM. All are invited to come out and enjoy a family-friendly evening.
BATESVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensburg, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greensburg, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Decatur County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, IN
County
Decatur County, IN
WIBC.com

Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana

SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Deputies searching for missing Indiana man

JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Jackson County, Indiana. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of William Hankins, 31, from Seymour. William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants....
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Bartholomew County Man Killed in Head on Collison

Ripley County- July 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County, Indiana man. The initial investigation by Master Trooper Ben Bastin indicated...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Optimist Club
WTHR

ISP: Greenfield officer shot, killed Indianapolis man 'actively assaulting' woman

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield police officer shot and killed an Indianapolis man who, Indiana State Police said, was assaulting a woman Sunday morning. Greenfield police officers were called just before 8:45 a.m. to a "domestic issue" with shots possibly being fired in the 700 block of Bobtail Drive, which is in a residential neighborhood off Jaycie Phelps Drive north of U.S. 40.
GREENFIELD, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Man killed in Ripley County crash, state troopers say

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - An Elizabethtown man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 129 on Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police. Lenord Sheldon Jr., 66, sustained fatal injuries after colliding head-on with another vehicle, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. The Ripley County Coroner’s...
VERSAILLES, IN
WRBI Radio

Lee Mathews, 68, Cross Plains

Lee A. Mathews, Jr., 68, of Cross Plains passed away at 3:40pm, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his home. He was born in Batesville on January 29, 1954, the son of Lee Sr. and Rovena Flint Mathews. He was married to Edwena “Wendy” Pyles and she preceded him in death on March 12, 2020. He married Rosalie Henderson Hooton on September 5, 2021 and she survives. Other survivors include one son Bryan (Cassandra) Mathews of Hebron, Kentucky; two daughters Cara (Bill) O’Connell of Norfolk, Virginia and Lisa (Brian) Zistler of Lawrenceburg; 4 grandchildren; three step-children Dyveke (Mike) Cox of Waverly, Charity (Bill) McGammon of Bloomington, and Damon Hooton of Versailles, along with 4 step-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dean. Mr. Mathews was a 1972 graduate of South Ripley High School and a 1981 graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Lee’s working career spanned over 40 years in Ripley County law enforcement. He was a member of the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department for 33 years and served as Versailles Town Marshal for 9 years. He also worked the security detail at the Ripley County Courthouse. Lee enjoyed bowling, wood working, golf, traveling, and playing cards. Lee was a member of the Versailles Baptist Church, the Versailles Lions Club, and Versailles Masonic Lodge. Funeral services will be held at 10am, Thursday, August 4 at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Randy Thieman officiating. Burial will be in the Methodist Cemetery at Cross Plains. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Memorials may be given to the Shop With a Cop program in care of the funeral home.
CROSS PLAINS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WRBI Radio

James Richard Seibel, 70

James Richard Seibel, 70, of Greensburg passed away on July 28, 2022. He was born on August 17, 1951 in Greensburg, the son of Ralph and Ruth Maxine Wingham Seibel. Jim was a graduate of Greensburg Community High School. He worked at Bohn Aluminum and Al Reynold’s. Survivors include:...
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Obituary for Kenneth “Ken” Nobbe

Kenneth “Ken” Nobbe, 53, passed away at his home in Greensburg, Indiana on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Ken was born on March 16, 1969, in Greensburg as the son of Raymond and Mary Nobbe. Ken graduated from Greensburg High School in 1987 and went on to further his...
GREENSBURG, IN
WLKY.com

Scott County sheriffs bust drug dealer

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana sheriff says it was an anonymous tip that led to the arrest of a local drug dealer. A Scott County sheriff's deputy arrested Christopher Helton during a traffic stop in Austin, Indiana, after they found meth inside the vehicle. On Thursday, they...
WLWT 5

Man dead following two-car accident on State Road 129

VERSAILLES, Ind. — A Bartholomew County, Indiana, man has died after a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles on Saturday. According to the Indiana State Police, the accident happened around 4 p.m. Upon further investigation, authorities indicated that a blue 2006 Ford F-350,...
VERSAILLES, IN
Fox 59

Elwood officer shot and killed during traffic stop

ELWOOD, Ind. — An Elwood police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning. Indiana State Police detectives say that around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, 24-year-old Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County.
ELWOOD, IN
FOX59

3 arrested in deadly shooting in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – Three people have been arrested tonight in connection with a deadly shooting that left a veteran dead last week in Delaware County. The chief deputy with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrested in the death of 38-year-old Randall Coomer. On July 22, around 2 p.m., deputies were called out […]
WRBI Radio

Edna Gilbert – age 72 of Sunman

Edna Gilbert, of Sunman, was born on December 11, 1949, in Batesville, Indiana, a daughter to Ray and Marie Wiedeman Schaefer. She graduated from Sunman High School in 1967 and later attended beauty school. Edna was a beautician and drove a bus for Sunman Dearborn Community Schools for 43 years. She loved driving bus for East Central Athletic teams and enjoyed the interaction with all the kids and athletes she had the pleasure of transporting. Known for her laughter and honest opinions, Edna will be missed greatly by her friends and family. She passed away at her residence on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the age of 72.
SUNMAN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy