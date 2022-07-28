Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 7,330 Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

www.etfdailynews.com
Related
etfdailynews.com
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 22.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000.
etfdailynews.com
Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Barry West Sells 3,002 Shares of Stock
Shares of IRDM stock opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75.
etfdailynews.com
National Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,459 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 967,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 33,924 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 51,306 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 843,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 566,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
etfdailynews.com
National Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Globus Medical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 134,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
etfdailynews.com
DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)
EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $7.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.55. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share.
etfdailynews.com
Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 472 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.
etfdailynews.com
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.
etfdailynews.com
Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) vs. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Financial Contrast
Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk. Volatility &...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
etfdailynews.com
Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.
etfdailynews.com
Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Phillip John Riese Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock
Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):. On Thursday, June 23rd, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. On Thursday, May 26th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire...
etfdailynews.com
Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Director James N. Chapman Buys 1,000 Shares
Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $125.81 on Tuesday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $183.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
etfdailynews.com
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Trading 5.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.75.
etfdailynews.com
Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 460.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 50,651 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
etfdailynews.com
Simplex Trading LLC Buys 7,889 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $22,131,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,521,000 after buying an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,869,000 after buying an additional 54,952 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 561,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,175,000 after buying an additional 43,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,971,000 after buying an additional 39,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.
etfdailynews.com
Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade
Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Youdao from $15.50 to $7.80 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Youdao by 460.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Youdao by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
etfdailynews.com
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Price Up 7.4% on Analyst Upgrade
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENTA. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.
etfdailynews.com
Head-To-Head Comparison: Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)
Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings. Insider and Institutional...
etfdailynews.com
Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Up 4.2% Following Analyst Upgrade
STNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.
etfdailynews.com
Critical Contrast: EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) & New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation. Analyst Ratings.
etfdailynews.com
Contrasting Equus Total Return (EQS) & Its Rivals
Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Rating) is one of 198 public companies in the “Investment offices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Equus Total Return to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.
Comments / 0