50 Cent Inks Deal With Sacramento Kings to Become NBA Team’s Official Champagne Partner

q961.com
Related
Former NBA Player Metta World Peace Targets $1B Investment For His Artest Management Group
Former NBA player Metta Sandiford-Artest, also known as Metta World Peace, is seeking a $1 billion dollar investment for his Artest Management Group, per a Bloomberg report. The fundraising has not started yet and the target price could change, as the management group is seeking investments in different industries. Target...
NBA legend Bill Russell passes away: NBA world in mourning
The NBA world lost a legend, as Bill Russell passed away on Sunday at the age of 88. Bill Russell, the legendary player and coach for the Boston Celtics, passed away peacefully on Sunday at the age of 88. Russell is known for being one of more prolific winners in...
Barack Obama, basketball world react to the death of Celtics great, NBA pioneer Bill Russell
NBA players past and present paid their respects to the 11-time NBA champion and five-time MVP winner.
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bill Russell, NBA Trailblazer, Dies At 88
One of the greatest to ever step onto the hardwood, the former Celtic revolutionized basketball.
NBA champ and Celtics legend Bill Russell dies at 88
Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics legend who won 11 NBA titles — including two as player-coach — and was pro basketball's first Black head coach, died on Sunday. He was 88. In a statement, Russell's family said his wife, Jeannine, was by his side, and thanked fans for "keeping Bill in your prayers." They added it was their "hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill's uncompromising, dignified, and always constructive commitment to principle. That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6."
Jayson Tatum Sends Out Tweet After The Passing Of Bill Russell
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet after the passing of Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell.
Lakers Past and Present React to Passing of NBA Icon Bill Russell
The Lakers family pays their respects to the passing of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell.
RELATED PEOPLE
Reactions to the death of NBA great Bill Russell
Reaction from the basketball world and beyond on the death of NBA great and 11-time champion Bill Russell:. “Bill Russell was the greatest champion in all of team sports. The countless accolades that he earned for his storied career with the Boston Celtics — including a record 11 championships and five MVP awards — only begin to tell the story of Bill’s immense impact on our league and broader society.” — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.
NBC Sports
NBA world pays tribute to Bill Russell after Celtics legend's death at age 88
The basketball world has lost one of its most cherished members. Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away peacefully Sunday at age 88. Russell is the most accomplished player in NBA history. His legendary Hall of Fame resume includes a record 11 championships, along with five league MVP awards, a 10-0 record in Game 7s and 11 All-NBA selections, among many other honors.
FOX Sports
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar | Nick Wright's Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years | No. 2
In today’s episode, Nick reveals his second greatest player of the last 50 years, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Still the NBA's all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a career whose dominance, consistency, and longevity was unmatched in NBA history.
Jayson Tatum Reacts To Death Of Legendary Celtics Star
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is paying tribute to legendary big man Bill Russell. Russell, the greatest player in Celtics history, and one of the best NBA players ever, died at the age of 88 years old on Sunday morning. The 11-time NBA champion passed away peacefully with his wife...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakers News: LA Forward Trolls Steph Curry's First Pitch at Oakland A's Game
Newly acquired Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson has some words for his former Warriors teammate Steph Curry.
Boston Celtics great Bill Russell dead at 88
Bill Russell, a defensive rebounding star who led the Boston Celtics to 11 NBA championships during his 13-season career and became the league’s first Black head coach, died Sunday, his family said. He was 88. Russell died “peacefully” with his wife, Jeannine, at his side, according to a statement...
Yardbarker
Trae Young Pays Tribute to Bill Russell
Young said, "Rest In Peace Legend!" Trying to list all of Russell's accomplishments and contributions to society is nearly impossible. The Boston Celtics legend was just as important off the court throughout his life as he was on the court during the early days of the NBA. Russell and his...
ETOnline.com
LeBron James, Barack Obama and More Celebs React to NBA Legend, Bill Russell's Death
Celebs, sports stars and fans are mourning the loss of NBA legend, Bill Russell. The 11-time NBA champion as a player, coach with the Boston Celtics and one of the most important figures in NBA history, died at the age of 88, his family announced Sunday, with his wife Jeannine by his side.
Q 96.1
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
812K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0