Where to Find Serious Greek Food in Portland and Beyond
Let’s face it: While we have an incredible culinary scene, Portland isn’t known for its Greek food. Compared to cities like New York or Chicago, Portland’s Greek population is minuscule; Portland proper is home to very few restaurants and markets that actually identify as Greek, more often labeling themselves as “Mediterranean.” However, the Greek establishments we have are stunners — spots wrapping their own dolmas, slicing juicy gyro from the spit, and setting slabs of cheese on fire for saganaki. In this map, we’re celebrating the city’s specifically Greek restaurants and food carts, as well as a few outliers outside Portland proper. Note that this map is specifically focused on Greek restaurants, as opposed to Lebanese or broader Mediterranean restaurants; for other dishes from around the Mediterranean, check out our hummus map and Italian map.
Portland Restaurants Closing Due to the Heat Friday
In the heat waves of 2021, many Portland restaurants and food carts were forced to close multiple times throughout the summer, temperatures climbing to dangerous three-digit levels. This year, it seems more Portland restaurant owners and food carts have figured out ways to stay open despite the heat, perhaps recognizing that these summer heat waves will likely become an annual tradition. The staff of food cart Bing Mi moved into its restaurant sibling, Bing Mi Dumpling and Noodle Bar, for the week to avoid the hotter food cart. Many restaurants and food carts — Bar Cala and Sunrice, to name a few — decided to change their menus to avoid turning on the oven or stove, focusing on raw and fresh dishes. And some have just truncated their hours to avoid the heat, like barbecue cart Bark City, which has been closing at 2 p.m. to avoid the hottest time of day.
3 beautiful but underrated places in Oregon
Without a doubt, Oregon is one of the most beautiful states in the country and it's a perfect holiday destination for those who are more adventurous and like outdoor activities and spending time in nature. The best part about Oregon is that there is something for everybody here. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Oregon. Also, it's a great travel destination for families travelling with their children but it's also a good choice for a group of young friends, for example. Last but not least, you can easily travel around Oregon on your own, if you prefer to travel solo.
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities
In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
My living room is shaking and the noise is driving me up the wall – yes, developers have moved in next door
Enjoy schadenfreude? Well, lucky you, there’s an oversized slice of it coming up – prepared entirely at my own expense. Earlier this year I wrote about how my family had moved from a cramped one-bedroom flat in Manhattan to a spacious terrace house in (far more affordable) Philadelphia. “I have made a very good life choice,” I crowed in a column. And, for a while, that seemed to be the case. We luxuriated in all the new space and marvelled at how quiet our new home was compared with New York. Despite sharing a wall, we couldn’t hear our neighbours at all.
