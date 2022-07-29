Sheriff: Cortland County having trouble attracting new recruits

rewind1077.com
rewind1077.com
Four weeks later, how are the Tompkins County Sheriffs Clerks performing?
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early last month, the Tompkins County Sheriffs Office introduced two unarmed clerks. They respond by phone to non-emergency calls. We asked Sheriff Derek Osborne how the two have been doing. One important thing the sheriff cites is the arrest last week of three suspects in...
rewind1077.com
Troopers looking to ID pair accused of using stolen wallet at Target, Walgreens
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — State Police are searching for a pair of alleged thieves. Authorities say an elderly woman told them her wallet was missing last weekend in Cortland. Troopers say she discovered her credit card was being used at the Dryden Walgreens and the Target in Lansing. The suspects racked up charges of about one-thousand dollars.
New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package
Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
rewind1077.com
Stretch of road in Ithaca set to close for two weeks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road in Ithaca is set to close for two weeks. Forest Home Drive near Cornell University will close from Thurston Avenue to Arboretum Road on Monday. New sidewalk crossings are being put in. The Arboretum Road intersection near Beebe Hall will also close. There will be a detour and flaggers, though the work will not affect access to the parking garage or university buildings on Forest Home Drive. Emergency access will be allowed.
wxxinews.org
Drought watch issued for 21 NY counties including several in Western NY and the Finger Lakes
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a drought watch. Governor...
New York State Man Shot With Bow & Arrow at Abandoned Country Club
In one of the more bizarre headlines so far this week, police say a man suffered wounds to his chest after a former acquaintance shot him with a compound bow and arrow. But it appears there is a lot more to this story. Authorities say the victim was staying at...
rewind1077.com
Crash in Homer closes road, sends six to hospital
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – A two car accident in Homer. Multiple fire and rescue teams and ambulances responded to an accident near Bedford Street on Route 281 earlier today. The Homer Fire Department confirmed that two helicopters and three ambulances left the scene with injured people. The roadway was closed for a period and reopened early this afternoon.
Amtrak stops service through Syracuse due to potential building collapse near tracks in Albany
Syracuse, N.Y. — Amtrak halted trains Friday traveling across Upstate New York — including Syracuse — because the exterior wall of a warehouse in Albany near its tracks has partially collapsed. The closure stopped all service west from Albany, Amtrack officials announced Friday. They did not say...
Crouse-Upstate hospital merger should face antitrust scrutiny (Your Letters)
Regarding “As Upstate and Crouse secretly plan merger, hospitals aim to avoid federal oversight” (July 25, 2022):. As always, Jim Mulder did an excellent job explaining the esoteric, rather clandestine entity known as “COPA,” a New York state Department of Health statute, codified in 2014, called “Certificate of Public Accommodation” that is allowing the Upstate-Crouse hospital merger to proceed without federal evaluation by the Federal Trade Commission and/or Treasury Department’s anti-monopoly unit — even though the merged entity will control 71% of current healthcare utilization. Sounds like a monopoly to my ears!
