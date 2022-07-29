Will Haaland succeed after summer of change?

www.bbc.com
Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Will Line Up Cristiano Ronaldo For Tomorrow's Game Against Rayo Vallecano
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the squad for tomorrow's game against Rayo Vallecano.
Real Madrid Pass Juventus In Submission As 93,702 Fans Are Treated To Stateside Masterclass
It was Real's third and final summer friendly of 2022 and they had saved their best until last.
‘A new Wembley scam’: Angry German media reacts to Euro 2022 loss to England
German media reacted angrily to their team’s defeat to England on Sunday, blaming a “new Wembley scam” for robbing them of victory. Tabloid newspaper Bild blamed a supposed referee error made in the 25th minute of the game. In a piece entitled “Rage after Wembley Scandal”, they wrote: “The German football players lost a clear penalty against England in the final of the Euros and lost dramatically in extra time 1-2. In Wembley of all places!“Referee Kateryna Monzul did not see a clear handball from England captain Leah Williamson on the line.” The moment was checked by VAR but...
Erik Ten Hag Appoints New First Team Coach at Manchester United
Manchester United have made a new staff signing by recruiting a former Ajax player to coach alongside Erik ten Hag.
BBC
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
Bournemouth want Bristol City goalkeeper Daniel Bentley to challenge Mark Travers, with Robins' stopper entering the final year of his contract at Ashton Gate
Bournemouth are interested Bristol City’s goalkeeper Daniel Bentley. The newly-promoted Cherries are keen to bring in a stopper to challenge Mark Travers and have Bentley on their radar. Former Southend and Brentford keeper Bentley has been at Bristol City since 2019, racking up almost 130 appearances. But the 29...
ESPN
Man City boss Pep Guardiola backs Erling Haaland after disappointing debut in Community Shield loss
LEICESTER, England -- Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland will prove his worth to Manchester City and show his "incredible quality" after the €60 million summer signing was upstaged by Liverpool's Darwin Nunez during a 3-1 Community Shield defeat in Leicester. Haaland, one of the game's most exciting young talents,...
MLS・
Report: Timo Werner Considered By Real Madrid For Loan Or Permanent Transfer
The 26-year-old is thought to be in los Blancos' thoughts as a backup for star striker Karim Benzema.
BBC
Alebiosu gunning for Kilmarnock success
Ryan Alebiosu hopes his loan move from Arsenal to Kilmarnock marks the final step of his journey to first-team football with the Premier League club. The 20-year-old right-sided defender from London had a loan spell with Crewe Alexandra last season but believes the top flight in Scotland is now a proven testing ground for players to go on to bigger things.
F1 LIVE: Aston Martin announce shock signing of Fernando Alonso as Spaniard quits Alpine
Aston Martin have confirmed the shock signing of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel next season, in huge news to start the F1 summer break. The 41-year-old will leave Alpine after two years and has signed a “multi-year contract” with Aston after four-time world champion Vettel announced his retirement last week.Alonso, whose deal at Alpine was coming to an end at the end of the season, was expected to sign an extension but has opted for a new challenge to partner Lance Stroll at Aston - with Alpine now looking to fill a spare 2023 seat...
Report: Journalist Reveals ‘Massive Issue’ in Chelsea’s Pursuit for Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana
A transfer insider has spoken about Chelsea's interest in Leicester City's Wesley Fofana this summer.
Liverpool Coach Has His Say On The Team's Pre-Season Ahead Of Community Shield Match Against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City
Development coach Vitor Matos speaks of Liverpool's pre-season and impact on the players.
CBS Sports
Soccer transfer news, rumors: Cucurella submits transfer request, Newcastle bid for Maddison, more
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. It's quite a busy day as Marc Cucurella has handed in a transfer request amid Manchester City interest, Chelsea could finally have a suitor for Timo Werner, while forwards are being offered to Borussia Dortmund left and right to replace Sebastien Haller. Newcastle are also looking to complete their attack as they chase James Maddison and more.
Where To Watch The Community Shield: Manchester City v Liverpool
Manchester City and Liverpool are set to face off later today in what proves to be an interesting fixture ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.
Report: Everton In Talks To Sign Chelsea Duo Ross Barkely and Michy Batshuayi
Chelsea's busy transfer window keeps on getting busier as Frank Lampard's Everton set their sights on securing permanent deals for both Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley.
Football League clockwatch: Cardiff 1-0 Norwich, Blackburn 1-0 QPR – as it happened
Romaine Sawyers’s winner, a red for Grant Hanley and an injury to Teemu Pukki made an unhappy Championship return for Norwich
ESPN
Barcelona beat New York Red Bulls with goals from Ousmane Dembele and Memphis Depay
Ousmane Dembele and Memphis Depay were on target as Barcelona closed their tour of the United States with a comfortable 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Dembele's fourth goal of preseason opened the scoring at a sold-out Red Bull Arena just before the break. The French forward linked up well with Raphinha before driving home.
MLS・
BBC
Hungarian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen extends title lead with win from 10th on grid
Red Bull's Max Verstappen drove an outstanding race to win the Hungarian Grand Prix from 10th on the grid despite a spin costing the lead. Verstappen passed title rival Charles Leclerc twice raising fresh questions about Ferrari's race operations. Red Bull's pit strategy also vaulted Verstappen ahead of pole-sitter George...
'Liverpool Will Suffer' - Former Premier League Player Highlights Importance Of Thiago Alcantara
Thiago Alcantara was a standout player in yesterday's Community Shield victory against Manchester City and there is plenty of praise for the Spaniard.Divider(Variant 1)
